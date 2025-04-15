Who is Romelo Montez Hill? Get to know Monical Arnold's son

Romelo Montez Hill is an American basketball player famous for his impressive performances at the Heritage School in Newnan, Georgia. He is also renowned as the son of Monica Arnold, an American singer, rapper, songwriter, and actress.

Romelo Montez is a basketball player famous for his work playing for the Heritage School in Newnan, GA. Photo: @Melo1Hill on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Romelo Montez Hill's profile summary

Full name Romelo Montez Hill Gender Male Date of birth January 8, 2008 Age 17 years (as of 2025) Place of birth Atlanta, Georgia Nationality American Height 5 feet 7 inches Weight 55 kg (approx) Mother Monica Arnold Father Rodney 'Rocko' Hill Siblings Rodney Ramone Hill III, Laiyah Shannon Brown High school Overtime Elite Profession Basketball player Team Rod Wave Elite Social media Instagram

Romelo Montez Hill's age and early life

Romelo, whose real name is Romelo Montez Hill (17 years as of 2025), was born in Atlanta, Georgia, in the United States of America, on January 8, 2008. He was named after his maternal uncle, Montez Arnold. Romelo has an elder brother, Rodney Ramone Hill III, born on May 21, 2005, and a younger sister, Laiyah Shannon Brown, born on September 3, 2013.

Montez Hill has achieved immense success through hard work, dedication, and perseverance. Photo: @romelo on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Who is Romelo's mother?

Romelo Hill's mom, Monica Denise Arnold, was born and raised in College Park, Georgia, on October 24, 1980. She is an American singer, rapper, songwriter, and actress.

Singing career

Monica began performing early and joined a travelling gospel choir at 10. She signed with Rowdy Records in 1993 and released her debut studio album, Miss Thang, in 1995. Some of her other albums and hit songs include:

Albums

1998: The Boy Is Mine

2002: All Eyez on Me

2003: After the Storm

2010: Still Standing

2012: New Life

2024: MDA

2024: Open Road

Singer Monica and Rapper Rocko at Philips Arena on June 14, 2008 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by Moses Robinson

Source: Getty Images

Songs

1995: Why I Love You So Much

1995: Don't Take It Personal

2003: So Gone

2006: Everytime Tha Beat Drop

2010: Love All Over Me

Acting career

Monica's fame in music transitioned her into acting. Some of her popular television shows and films include:

1996: Living Single

2000: Boys and Girls

2001: Felicity

2003: American Dreams

2009: Pastor Brown

Who is Romelo Montez Hill's father?

Romelo's dad is Rodney 'Rocko' Hill Jr., born in Atlanta, Georgia, on December 28, 1979. He is an American rapper and record executive who has released several mixtapes, including Gift of Gab, Rocko Dinero, and Wordplay.

He has also worked with top artists such as Gucci Mane and T.I. and is credited with discovering fellow Atlanta-based rapper Future. Rocko and Monica met in 2004 and split in 2010.

Rapper Rocko (Rodney Hill Jr.) and singer Monica Arnold at her "Still Standing" TV show premiere at Bocado on October 26, 2009, in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by Julia Beverly

Source: Getty Images

What team is Romelo Hill on?

Hill plays professional basketball for the Rod Wave Elite (RWE) of the Overtime Elite. He is famous for his work playing for the Heritage School in Newnan, GA.

How tall is Romelo?

The guard from Atlanta, Georgia, measures 5 feet 7 inches tall. He currently plays for the RWE (Rod Wave Elite)

Romelo Montez Hill is a celebrity child who has defied the odds and accomplished impressive feats in life. He is a professional basketball player who has achieved immense success through hard work, dedication, and perseverance.

