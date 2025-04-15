Who is Romelo Montez Hill? Get to know Monical Arnold's son
Romelo Montez Hill is an American basketball player famous for his impressive performances at the Heritage School in Newnan, Georgia. He is also renowned as the son of Monica Arnold, an American singer, rapper, songwriter, and actress.
Key takeaways
- Romelo was given his middle name, Montez, after his maternal uncle, Montez Arnold.
- His mother's highest-selling album, The Boy Is Mine, was released in 1998.
- Hill has two siblings: an elder brother and a younger sister.
- Montez is a professional basketball player.
Romelo Montez Hill's profile summary
|Full name
|Romelo Montez Hill
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|January 8, 2008
|Age
|17 years (as of 2025)
|Place of birth
|Atlanta, Georgia
|Nationality
|American
|Height
|5 feet 7 inches
|Weight
|55 kg (approx)
|Mother
|Monica Arnold
|Father
|Rodney 'Rocko' Hill
|Siblings
|Rodney Ramone Hill III, Laiyah Shannon Brown
|High school
|Overtime Elite
|Profession
|Basketball player
|Team
|Rod Wave Elite
|Social media
Romelo Montez Hill's age and early life
Romelo, whose real name is Romelo Montez Hill (17 years as of 2025), was born in Atlanta, Georgia, in the United States of America, on January 8, 2008. He was named after his maternal uncle, Montez Arnold. Romelo has an elder brother, Rodney Ramone Hill III, born on May 21, 2005, and a younger sister, Laiyah Shannon Brown, born on September 3, 2013.
Who is Romelo's mother?
Romelo Hill's mom, Monica Denise Arnold, was born and raised in College Park, Georgia, on October 24, 1980. She is an American singer, rapper, songwriter, and actress.
Singing career
Monica began performing early and joined a travelling gospel choir at 10. She signed with Rowdy Records in 1993 and released her debut studio album, Miss Thang, in 1995. Some of her other albums and hit songs include:
Albums
- 1998: The Boy Is Mine
- 2002: All Eyez on Me
- 2003: After the Storm
- 2010: Still Standing
- 2012: New Life
- 2024: MDA
- 2024: Open Road
Songs
- 1995: Why I Love You So Much
- 1995: Don't Take It Personal
- 2003: So Gone
- 2006: Everytime Tha Beat Drop
- 2010: Love All Over Me
Acting career
Monica's fame in music transitioned her into acting. Some of her popular television shows and films include:
- 1996: Living Single
- 2000: Boys and Girls
- 2001: Felicity
- 2003: American Dreams
- 2009: Pastor Brown
Who is Romelo Montez Hill's father?
Romelo's dad is Rodney 'Rocko' Hill Jr., born in Atlanta, Georgia, on December 28, 1979. He is an American rapper and record executive who has released several mixtapes, including Gift of Gab, Rocko Dinero, and Wordplay.
He has also worked with top artists such as Gucci Mane and T.I. and is credited with discovering fellow Atlanta-based rapper Future. Rocko and Monica met in 2004 and split in 2010.
What team is Romelo Hill on?
Hill plays professional basketball for the Rod Wave Elite (RWE) of the Overtime Elite. He is famous for his work playing for the Heritage School in Newnan, GA.
How tall is Romelo?
The guard from Atlanta, Georgia, measures 5 feet 7 inches tall. He currently plays for the RWE (Rod Wave Elite)
Romelo Montez Hill is a celebrity child who has defied the odds and accomplished impressive feats in life. He is a professional basketball player who has achieved immense success through hard work, dedication, and perseverance.
