Meet Gisele Bündchen's boyfriend Joaquim Valente: their love story so far

Gisele Bündchen's boyfriend, Joaquim Valente, has become a tabloid fixture for the past two years. He swept the supermodel off her feet shortly after her divorce from Tom Brady, leading to cheating allegations. She told the New York Times in 2024:

This is the first time I am seeing someone who was a friend of mine first. It's very different. It is very honest, and it's very transparent.

Key takeaways

Joaquim Valente is a professional Brazilian jiu-jitsu instructor based in Miami, Florida.

based in Miami, Florida. Bündchen and Joaquim met when he started training her son , and later became her self-defence trainer.

, and later became her self-defence trainer. Joaquim was born and raised in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and has been living in Miami since 2007.

Joaquim Valente's profile summary

Full name Joaquim Valente Date of birth November 7, 1987 Age 37 years old (as of April 2025) Place of birth Brazil Current residence Miami, Florida Partner Gisele Bündchen (2022 to date) Children Son River Parents Dr. Pedro Valente Sr. Siblings Pedro Valente Jr., Guilherme Valente Education Barry University (B.Sc. Criminology) Profession Jiu-jitsu instructor Social media LinkedIn X (Twitter) Instagram

Gisele Bündchen's boyfriend was her trainer before their romance

Bündchen first met Joaquim in 2021 when he signed her eldest son Benjamin Rein for jiu-jitsu classes at the Valente Brothers Academy in Miami, Florida. The supermodel was still married to NFL legend Tom Brady.

Gisele was not initially planning on training, but changed her mind after talking to Joaquim. The model shared in a February 2022 Instagram post that she had started going for martial arts self-defence lessons.

I believe the more tools we have in our toolbox, the better. I feel empowered since I started practising self-defence. I feel it's an important skill for all, but especially for women. Thank you, Valente Brothers, for being awesome teachers and for making training so much fun.

Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente were linked soon after her divorce

Bündchen finalised her divorce from Tom Brady in October 2022. Two weeks later, she was spotted in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, with Joaquim Valente and her two kids. In a March 2023 Vanity Fair interview, Gisele denied being in a romantic relationship with the trainer.

I think, at this point, unfortunately, because I'm divorced, I'm sure that they're going to try to attach me to anything—He's our teacher and, most importantly, he's a person that I admire and that I trust. It's so good to have that kind of energy, to have my kids around that type of energy.

The pair reportedly started dating in June 2023 after becoming great friends, according to People. They spent the 2023 Thanksgiving together in Bal Harbour, Miami, and made numerous trips together, but mostly kept the relationship private.

Gisele has a new baby boy with Joaquim Valente

News of Gisele Bündchen's pregnancy made headlines in October 2024. She welcomed her third child (first with Joaquim) in early February 2025. The couple gave the boy the middle name River, but have mainly kept him out of the spotlight.

Gisele is reportedly not planning on becoming Joaquim Valente's wife despite sharing a son, according to Page Six. The model was married to Tom Brady for 13 years. They welcomed son Benjamin Rein (born in December 2009) and daughter Vivian Lake (born in December 2012).

Bündchen and Joaquim share Brazilian roots

The supermodel was born in July 1980 in Horizontina, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, to professor Valdir Bündchen and banker Vânia Nonnenmacher. She moved to New York in the mid-1990s to pursue her modelling career.

Gisele Bündchen's 37-year-old boyfriend grew up in Rio de Janeiro with his two older brothers, Guilherme and Pedro Jr. His father, Dr. Pedro Valente Sr., was a sought-after plastic surgeon in the city and served as Rio de Janeiro's Health Secretary twice. He passed away in May 2016 at 78.

Joaquim relocated to the United States in 2007 to study at Barry University. He graduated in 2011 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminology.

Joaquim and his brothers made jiu-jitsu a family business

Gisele Bündchen's new boyfriend grew up learning jiu-jitsu from his dad, Dr. Pedro Sr., who achieved red-belt Grandmaster status. Joaquim trained under Grandmaster Hélio Gracie at the Gracie Academy in Rio de Janeiro alongside his brothers Gui and Pedro Jr.

Joaquim's eldest brother, Pedro Jr., relocated to Miami, Florida, where he started teaching jiu-jitsu in 1993. The Valente Brothers Academy was launched in 1998, but the business grew when the siblings started working together.

Joaquim earned his black belt and a professor's diploma in Brazilian jiu-jitsu from Gracie in 2007. He is also trained in jūdō and boxing. The Valente siblings teach BJJ to students of all genders, including those with disabilities, according to the academy's official website.

Is Joaquim Valente rich?

Joaquim's exact net worth is unknown, but online estimates do not go beyond $5 million, which is chump change for his baby mamma. Gisele is one of the highest-paid models, with an estimated net worth of $400 million and an annual salary of $40 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The BJJ trainer lives at the Majestic Towers in Bal Harbour, Miami, alongside his two brothers. In February 2025, Schaefer Yachts US revealed on Instagram that Gisele and Joaquim had purchased a brand-new $1.2 million Schaefer V44 yacht.

Gisele Bündchen has a high-profile dating history

Before the BJJ instructor, Gisele Bündchen's relationships included several famous men from Brazil and the United States. A timeline of her past romances features the following celebrities and athletes:

Tom Brady (2006-2022)

Actor Josh Hartnett (2006)

Professional surfer Kelly Slater (2005-2006)

Brazilian polo player Rico Mansur (2002)

Leonardo DiCaprio (2000-2005)

Model Scott Barnhill (1999)

Brazilian businessman João Paulo Diniz (1999)

Gisele Bündchen's boyfriend, Joaquim Valente, has brought a new chapter to the model's life. From their shared love for jiu-jitsu and similar Brazilian upbringings, the couple has a lot to bond over as they raise their son.

