Who is Elizabeth Buckley Harrold O'Donnell? Meet Kathryn Harrold's daughter

Kathryn Harrold and Lawrence O'Donnell's daughter, Elizabeth Buckley Harrold O'Donnell, is the ex-couple's only child, who they welcomed during their two-decade relationship. They raised her out of the spotlight, and she has maintained a low profile with no presence on social media platforms.

Kathryn Harrold on September 20, 1992, in Beverly Hills (L) and a throwback photo of Elizabeth with Lawrence (R). Photo: Ron Galell on Getty Images/@lawrence_odonnell on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Elizabeth Buckley was born in 1994 when her parents, Kathryn and Lawrence, were in their early 40s.

The celebrity daughter lives a low-key life.

Kathryn Harrold and Lawrence O'Donnell divorced in 2013 after 19 years of marriage.

Elizabeth Buckley Harrold O'Donnell's profile summary

Full name Elizabeth Buckley Harrold O'Donnell Year of birth 1994 Age Around 31 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth United States Heritage Part Irish-American Parents Kathryn Harrold and Lawrence O'Donnell Grandparents Frances Marie Buckley and Lawrence Francis O'Donnell Sr. (paternal) Carolyn Rowe and Dewitt Hunter Harrold (maternal)

Elizabeth Buckley grew up in a show business and political household

Buckley was born in 1994 and raised as an only child. Her mother, Kathryn Harrold, was a Hollywood star from the 1970s to the 2000s, with roles in films and TV shows like The Hunter, Modern Romance, The Pursuit of D.B. Cooper, and The Doctors.

Kathryn left show business in 2011 to become a licensed marriage and family therapist. Elizabeth's father, Lawrence O'Donnell, has been hosting the MSNBC political show, The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell, since 2010. He joined MSNBC in 1996 as a political analyst.

Lawrence was a legislative aide and senior adviser to Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan between 1989 and 1995. He also served as the staff director for two Senate committees chaired by Moynihan, including the Finance Committee (1993-1995) and the Environment and Public Works Committee (1992-1993).

Five facts about Elizabeth Buckley Harrold O'Donnell. Photo: @lawrence_odonnell on Instagram (modified by author)

Elizabeth Buckley's parents were together for over two decades

Kathryn Harrold met TV presenter Lawrence O'Donnell in 1991 in New York. They dated for over two years before tying the knot on February 14, 1994, in a quick wedding ceremony in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Modern Romance actress was about five months pregnant when she married the former Senate senior Aide. Lawrence's former boss, Daniel Moynihan, praised his marriage to the actress in a 1994 LA Times interview but denied claims that he made them tie the knot to avoid welcoming a child out of wedlock.

He's the luckiest man I know because he's married to Kathryn Harrold. He's maybe the smartest man, and he sure as hell is the toughest.

Kathryn Harrold at the NYC premiere of 'Babyfever' on May 2, 1994 (L) and Lawrence O'Donnell during Politicon 2018 on October 20, 2018 (R). Photo: Ron Galella/Michael S. Schwartz (modified by author)

Elizabeth Buckley had both parents in her life post-divorce

Kathryn and Lawrence divorced in 2013, but remained great co-parents who were active in Elizabeth's life. While recounting his near-death experience in a 2014 car crash in the Virgin Islands, the political analyst told the Daily Beast that all he could think of was his daughter.

Lawrence occasionally posts throwback pictures of a young Elizabeth on his Instagram. On Father's Day in June 2019, the MSNBC host shared a photo of his daughter sleeping in his arms with the caption, "Nothing matters more than this. Nothing."

Elizabeth Buckley chose a career out of the spotlight

It is unclear what Lawrence and Kathryn Harrold's daughter does for a living. She chose not to enter politics or media like her father and never considered following in her mother's Hollywood footsteps. Her mother has a counselling practice in California where she charges between $150 and $200 per session, according to her website.

Elizabeth will likely inherit part of her father's multi-million-dollar fortune. The MSNBC anchor has an estimated net worth of $16 million in 2025 and earns an annual salary of around $4 million.

Kathryn during the NBC TV Affiliates Party on June 2, 1987, in Century City (L) and Lawrence at The Miami Book Fair on November 13, 2017 (R). Photo: Ron Galella/Johnny Louis (modified by author)

Elizabeth Buckley Harrold O'Donnell may not be a household name, but her lineage features Hollywood and media royalty. She has maintained a close relationship with both Kathryn and Lawrence, with the latter often talking fondly about her.

