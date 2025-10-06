Maxine Waters' net worth: how much is the Congresswoman really worth?

Maxine Waters' net worth, estimated at $2 million, reflects her financial acumen as a prominent American politician. She is known for her long-standing public service career and vocal advocacy on economic and social justice issues.

When people need you, you come to their aid and it's not all always about money.

Key takeaways

Maxine Waters' profile summary

Full name Maxine Moore Waters Gender Female Date of birth August 15, 1938 Age 87 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth St Louis, Missouri, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Father Remus Carr Mother Velma Moore Carr Siblings 12 Relationship status Married Husband Sidney Williams Children Karen and Edward Waters Education Vashon High School California State University Profession Politician

Exploring Maxine Waters' net worth and earnings

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Maxine Waters' net worth in 2025 is estimated at $2 million. She made her fortune primarily through her long career in public service. She is the U.S. representative for California's 43rd congressional district since 1991.

Her net worth before being elected to public office was modest, as she worked various jobs. However, it grew substantially after being elected due to her congressional salary, real estate investments, and accumulated assets.

This is Maxine Waters' salary as a U.S. representative

According to Afrotech and Finbold, Maxine Waters' annual salary as a U.S. representative is $174,000. This figure reflects the standard congressional salary for senior members of the House of Representatives as of 2025.

About Maxine Waters' mansion

Maxine Waters owns a mansion valued between $1 million and $5 million in the Windsor Square neighbourhood of Los Angeles near Hancock Park. She reportedly purchased the home in 2004.

A look at Maxine Waters' income sources

Maxine Waters made her money primarily through her long career in politics. However, before joining politics, she worked as a garment factory worker, telephone operator, assistant teacher, and a staffer.

In 1976, she was elected to her first political seat in the California State Assembly, a role she held for seven terms. She was the first woman in California history to be elected as minority whip and later chair of the Democratic Caucus.

Maxine was subsequently elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1990, a position she holds. Waters is the most senior African American woman in Congress and was chair of the Congressional Black Caucus from 1997 to 1999. She also chaired the powerful House Financial Services Committee from 2019 to 2023 and remains a ranking member.

Was Maxine Waters a singer?

The American politician has no public record of ever being a singer. However, there is another individual named Maxine Waters Willard, a talented actress and singer.

Willard is known as part of the sibling vocal group The Waters. The group has worked with renowned artists, including Neil Diamond, Bobby Womack, and Patti LaBelle.

Exploring Maxine Waters' age and early life

Maxine Moore Waters, 87 years old, was born in St. Louis, Missouri, United States, on August 15, 1938, to Remus Carr and Velma (Moore) Carr. However, her father left when she was two, leaving her mother to raise her and her 12 siblings.

Maxine attended Vashon High School before moving to Los Angeles in the early 1960s. She later attended California State University, Los Angeles, earning a Bachelor of Arts.

About Maxine Waters' husband's occupation

Maxine Waters' husband, Sidney Williams, is a former professional football player who played for teams such as the Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Colts, and Washington Redskins. After retiring from the NFL, he switched to politics, including working as a legal aide when he first met his wife.

Sidney later served as the U.S. Ambassador to the Bahamas during the Bill Clinton administration. In a letter to the State Department, Water endorsed her husband for the job. She wrote,

Sidney's public relations and diplomatic skills have been well honed over the years. Sidney Williams, who is my spouse, was a professional football player for the Cleveland Browns and Washington Redskins.

Additionally, Williams has worked as a business developer and was involved in consultancy and lobbying activities. This includes founding Black Economic Union alongside Jim Brown and serving as an executive and former shareholder at OneUnited Bank.

Trivia

Maxine was first married to Edward Waters, and they welcomed two children, Karen and Edward Waters.

Her political career started as chief deputy to City Councilman David Surmier Cunningham Jr. in 1973.

She played a significant role in fighting apartheid by pushing to divest California state pension funds from companies doing business in South Africa.

Maxine is popular among millennials, who candidly refer to her as Auntie Maxine, thanks to her steely-tough persona.

Final word

Maxine Waters' net worth, estimated at $2 million, reveals a journey of decades-long public service and savvy investments. From modest beginnings, she has built wealth through politics and real estate. Her financial status underscores her commitment to economic advocacy and social justice.

