Anthony Robles' father was not part of his life, but he got a father figure when his mother, Judy, married his stepdad, Ron Robles. The one-legged wrestler did not have the best relationship with Ron and was raised primarily by Judy, whom he credits as his hero.

Anthony Robles at the "Unstoppable" London photocall on November 7, 2024 (L) and with Judy on December 09, 2024, in Los Angeles (R). Photo: Dave Benett/Leon Bennett (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Anthony Robles' real father left when he learnt that his mother, Judy, was pregnant.

Anthony Robles' life is the subject of Unstoppable, a 2025 biographical sports drama on Amazon Prime Video.

Anthony Robles' profile summary

Full name Anthony Marc Robles Date of birth July 20, 1988 Age 37 years old (as of September 2025) Place of birth La Mirada, California, United States Current residence Chandler, Arizona, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Afro-Latino Height 5 feet 8 inches (1.73 m/173 cm) Wife Laura Robles (2021 to date) Children Son Abel Robles Parents Judy Robles, Ron Robles (stepfather) Siblings Nicolas, Joshua, Andrew, Ronnie Alma mater Arizona State University (Business & Corporate Communications) Mesa High School Profession Wrestling coach, wrestler, commentator, motivational speaker Social media Instagram LinkedIn X (Twitter) Facebook

Who is Anthony Robles' real father?

Judy Robles met Anthony Robles' biological father when she was in junior high school. When she found out she was pregnant, he made it clear that he wanted nothing to do with Judy or their unborn child. Anthony, who is now 37 years old, has yet to meet his real dad.

Five facts about Anthony Robles. Photo: Michael Buckner on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Inside Anthony Robles' complex relationship with his stepfather

Anthony Robles' mom, Judy, married his stepfather, Ron Robles, when he was around two years old. She was seeking to have a complete family and changed Anthony's last name to Robles when he was 11.

The NCAA wrestling champion wanted to be accepted by Ron. He revealed in his 2013 interview with Deadspin that he saw him as his real father.

I don't call him my stepdad—I don't think of him as my stepdad. He's my dad. And I really looked up to him.

Anthony told the publication that Ron would criticise him "mercilessly" and sometimes assaulted Judy in his presence. He did not like Anthony's darker skin colour, which he got from his father's African-American roots and found him and his mother to be "intolerable."

Their family eventually broke up when Anthony was in college at Arizona State University. Ron left his mother and moved to California with another woman.

Anthony and Judy Robles during the 2024 Governors Awards at the Dolby Theatre on November 17, 2024, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Steve Granit (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Judy Robles raised Anthony and his siblings

Judy was only 16 years old when Anthony Robles was born on July 20, 1988. She told USA Today in 2013 that it was "scary" when she found out her son had only one leg, but she told herself, "Let's just move forward with it." The cause of his condition remains unknown.

Her parents offered to raise Anthony as her little brother, but Judy chose to be a mom while finishing her studies. During her marriage to Ron, she welcomed four more children, including sons Nicolas, Joshua, and Andrew and daughter Ronnie.

When Judy Robles' husband Ron left, she fell into depression. She was left to care for her five kids without income, and the bank sought to foreclose on their house after she failed to pay her mortgage. She would sell blood plasma to get money for food.

Judy finally found a way to care for her kids as a single mother while Anthony thrived in his NCAA wrestling career. She found a job at ASU and later returned to school to update her academic qualifications with a master's and a doctorate degree.

Judy and Anthony Robles attend the SOMOS Unbothered screening of "Unstoppable" at The Whitby Hotel on January 14, 2025, in New York City. Photo: Jason Mendez (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Anthony credits his mother for his success

Judy shared in her 2013 interview with USA Today that she wanted Anthony to be independent. She did not treat him as disabled when he was growing up.

The wrestler shared in his 2012 memoir 'Unstoppable — From Underdog to Undefeated: How I Became a Champion' that Judy raised him for the most part and "in a way she was my mom and dad."

She had the nurturing role, but also at the same time that role to push us, to make us go through those uncomfortable moments ... [which] in the long run would help us improve as human beings.

Anthony and Judy Robles' life story is the subject of the 2025 Prime Video movie Unstoppable. The film stars Jennifer Lopez as Judy and Jharrel Jerome as Anthony.

Anthony Robles, Judy Robles, Jharrel Jerome, Jennifer Lopez and William Goldenberg at the London photocall for "Unstoppable" on November 7, 2024, in London. Photo: Dave Benett (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Anthony Robles' wife is his biggest supporter

The one-legged wrestler tied the knot with realtor Laura Robles in late 2021. The Arizona native often shares the Robles' family moments on social media. On Anthony's 37th birthday in July 2025, she celebrated him with the Instagram caption:

Watching your story impact and inspire people all over the world has been so incredible to see... You are the man I always prayed for and so much more. Thank you for being a wonderful example of a husband and father for our boy.

Laura and Anthony welcomed son Abel Wil Robles on December 28, 2022. The wrestler told People in January 2025 that he wants to be the best father and hopes his son will follow in his footsteps as a wrestler.

I want to be that dad that I wanted growing up for him, and just be his number one fan like my mom was for me.

Laura and Anthony Robles at the premiere of "Unstoppable" during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 06, 2024. Photo: Emma McIntyre (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

What does Anthony Robles do for a living now?

Anthony Robles was a great wrestler, but he did not pursue the sport professionally after winning the NCAA Division 1 championships in 2011. In 2022, he became a wrestling coach for his former high school, Mesa High School.

Robles is an ESPN commentator on the NCAA Division 1 Wrestling Championships, a position he has held since 2012. He also travels across the country as a motivational speaker.

Anthony established the Robles Unstoppable Foundation, where he serves as president, and her mother, Judy, serves as Vice President and CEO. The foundation offers scholarships and mentorships.

Anthony Robles at the "Unstoppable" Q&A during the 27th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 29, 2024, in Savannah, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Final word

Although Anthony Robles’ father was noticeably absent from his life, he stated his mother, Judy, provided the love and support he needed. The wrestler continues to defy odds and inspire others.

