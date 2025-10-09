Is Ella Langley married? Inside the singer's love life and dating history

"Is Ella Langley married?" is a question most of the country music singer's fans have been asking after she posted a video wearing a ring. Despite sparking rumours of a potential engagement, Langley has debunked them.

Ella Langley is unmarried , and there are no public reports of the country singer’s husband.

, and there are no public reports of the country singer’s husband. Engagement rumours arose in early 2025 when Ella showed a ring on her left hand , but she clarified it was a prop used for a music video.

, but she clarified it was a prop used for a music video. Ella Langley is single; she is reportedly focused on her career.

she is reportedly focused on her career. She was rumoured to be in a relationship with Riley Green, but they have debunked the rumours.

Ella Langley’s profile summary

Full name Elizabeth Camille Langley Gender Female Date of birth May 3, 1999 Age 26 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Hope Hull, Alabama, United States Current residence Nashville, Tennessee, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Height 5 feet 5 inches Weight 52 kg (approx) Father Jason Langley Mother Heather Langley Siblings Thomas, Stuart, and Katie Langley Relationship status Single Education Hooper Academy, Auburn University Profession Singer, songwriter Net worth $4 million Social media Instagram TikTok Facebook

Is Ella Langley married?

The renowned country singer is unmarried, and there are no public reports of her husband or boyfriend. In an interview with Taste of Country Nights, Ella dispelled any dating rumours when answering which male celebrity she would probably be dating. She said,

Not a one of ’em.

Are Ella Langley and Riley Green married?

Ella Langley and Riley Green, an American country music singer and songwriter, are unmarried. However, rumours about their alleged relationship sparked when they released their 2024 duet, You Look Like You Love Me.

However, they have consistently denied dating rumours with Green candidly claiming that Ella is way out of his league. He revealed this on December 11, 2024, during an appearance on The Viall Files podcast. Riley said,

Ella’s probably too smart to date me anyway. But I think that’s kind of the country music fan, like, they love the Tim McGraw and Faith [Hill], and the George [Jones] and Tammy [Wynette].

About Ella Langley's engagement rumours

Ella Langley is not engaged. She sparked engagement rumours after posting a video showing her wearing a ring on her left hand, which fans assumed was an engagement ring.

However, she later clarified that the ring was just a prop and that she was "married to her job," dispelling the engagement rumours. She said,

That’s frightening… married to my job.

Exploring Ella Langley's music career

Ella Langley's music career took off after she moved to Nashville in 2019, after dropping out of college. However, in an interview with Audacy Music, she revealed that her success did not come on a silver platter but took patience. She said,

I was really patient with wanting to learn. My mom would always say, ‘This is your college. This is your schooling to move there.’ And I wasn’t in this massive hurry to move here and just watch it explode.

Rise to fame

Ella gained initial attention with her viral TikTok song If You Have To and quickly started touring as an opener for established country stars. In 2023, Ella made her Grand Ole Opry debut and signed with Sony Music Nashville and Columbia Records.

Her debut EP, Excuse The Mess, released in 2023, garnered over 120 million streams in less than a year. This signalled her rising status in country music.

Awards and accolades

Langley's first studio album, Hungover, dropped in August 2024 and featured the hit duet You Look Like You Love Me with Riley Green. The song won Musical Event of the Year at the 2024 CMA Awards.

Ella has since toured with prominent country artists like Morgan Wallen and Riley Green, building a devoted fan base. By 2025, she was named New Female Artist of the Year at the ACM Awards.

A look at Ella Langley's age and early life

Ella, whose full name is Elizabeth Camille Langley (age 26 as of 2025), was born in Hope Hull, Alabama, United States, on May 3, 1999. Her parents are Jason and Heather Langley, and she grew up alongside her two brothers, Thomas and Stuart, and a sister, Katie Langley.

Langley went to Hooper Academy before being invited to join Troy University. She later switched to Auburn University to pursue forestry, but eventually dropped out to focus on music.

Exploring Ella Langley's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ella's net worth is $4 million. She derives her vast fortune from her successful career as an American country singer-songwriter.

Trivia

Ella grew up on a farm with a large cattle pasture and often sang to the cows as her early audience.

Langley's grandfather inspired her love of music; she inherited his guitar and taught herself to play her first song, Three Little Birds by Bob Marley.

by Bob Marley. Ella describes herself as a tomboy, which inspired her song One of the Guys.

Final word

This article answers the question, "Is Ella Langley married?" At just 26, the country music sensation is reportedly single and focused on her soaring career rather than wedding bells. Despite rumours, Ella keeps her personal life private and is passionately devoted to her music.

