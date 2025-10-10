Where is Erin Siena Jobs today? Inside the life of Steve Jobs’ daughter

Erin Siena Jobs is the second child of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs and his wife Laurene Powell. She maintains a low-key profile despite her connection to one of the world’s most powerful families. In Jobs’ 2011 authorised biography, Steve Jobs, author Walter Isaacson wrote of Siena:

She is quiet, introspective, and has a personal sensitivity more mature than her dad’s.

Key takeaways

Erin Siena Jobs is a talented ceramist who has described clay as one of her languages.

who has described clay as one of her languages. Her parents met in 1989 when Steve gave a lecture at the university where Laurene was a student.

when Steve gave a lecture at the university where Laurene was a student. Erin’s dad was one of the pioneers of the personal computer revolution of the 1970s and 1980s.

Erin Siena Jobs’ profile summary

Full name Erin Siena Jobs Date of birth 19 August 1995 Age 30 years old (2025) Zodiac sign Leo Birthplace California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Unmarried Parents Steve Jobs and Laurene Powell Profession Architect, ceramist

Erin Siena Jobs is a Cali native: A look at her roots and educational background

Erin (30 as of 2025) was born in Palo Alto, California, USA. According to the Daily Mail, Siena studied architecture at Tulane University.

While Erin does not appear to have any social media profiles, her younger sister, Eve, celebrated her 26th birthday in 2021 by posting a throwback picture of them on Instagram: Her caption read:

Cheers to my lifelong best friend. I love you forever.

Her dad co-founded one of the world’s largest and most influential tech companies

In 1967, Steve Jobs co-founded Apple alongside Steve Wozniak to develop and sell the latter’s Apple 1 personal computer. About a year later, the pair gained significant fame and wealth following the release of the highly successful microcomputer Apple II.

In addition, Jobs co-created the iPod, iPhone and Macintosh. He was the chairman and majority shareholder of Pixar. Speaking with Isaacson for her dad’s biography, Erin revealed that they rarely spent time together due to his busy schedule:

He tries his best juggling being a dad and Apple’s CEO. Sometimes I wish I had more of his attention, but I know how important his work is to him.

What happened to Steve Jobs?

Steve was diagnosed with a pancreatic neuroendocrine tumor in 2003. In 2011, he passed away due to a tumor-related respiratory arrest at 56. At his request, Jobs was buried at Palo Alto’s nonsectarian cemetery at Alta Mesa Memorial Park in an unmarked grave.

Forbes has listed Erin’s mom among the world’s most powerful women

Laurene is the founder and president of Emerson Collective. She is also a lead investor and chair of The Atlantic. Powell sits on the boards of Chicago CRED and Council on Foreign Relations.

After Jobs’ passing, she inherited his 7.3 per cent stake in The Walt Disney Company, worth about $12.1 billion and $38.5 million shares of Apple Inc.

As of 29 September 2025, Laurene was ranked No. 262 on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index with an estimated net worth of $12.1 billion. Interestingly, the entrepreneur told The New York Times in 2020 that she would not be passing on wealth to any of their kids, stating:

My husband and I were never interested in wealth accumulation, and our kids know that. Although I inherited a fortune from him, I have done my best to distribute it effectively to people and communities that need financial aid.

Insights into Erin’s siblings: From model to venture capitalist

Although none of Steve’s kids followed in his footsteps, they have achieved success in their own right. Where are they now?

Lisa Brennan-Jobs

Before Steve married Laurene, he had a child (Lisa Brennan-Jobs) with painter Chrisann Brennan. Born in 1978, the tech guru initially denied paternity, leading to multiple legal disputes.

However, he later acknowledged Lisa and reportedly left her a multi-million-dollar inheritance in his will. She is a writer who has worked with Vogue, The Oprah Magazine, and more. Lisa lives in Brooklyn with her husband Bill and their son.

Reed Jobs

Reed (34 as of 2025) was born on 22 September 1991. In 2023, he founded the $200 million venture fund called Yosemite, which focuses on cancer treatments. The same year, the Stanford University alumnus married Elena Swanson McCallister.

Eve Jobs

Eve (27 as of 2025) is Steve and Powell’s youngest child. A model, she signed with DNA Model Management in 2022 after appearing in a campaign alongside Sydney Sweeney.

The same year, Eve starred in a solo Louis Vuitton campaign. She married British equestrian Harry Charles in July 2025.

Erin Jobs began working in ceramics in November 2019

During a 2022 exhibition at Hauser & Wirth, Siena spoke about her work with ceramics, revealing:

I dream about clay. Using high-fire clays, I make pieces that mirror my emotional state. I do not plan what to create because I have discovered that some of my best work happened spontaneously.

FAQs

Erin is Steve Jobs and Laurene Powell’s first daughter. Below are some frequently asked questions about the rich family:

How rich was Steve Jobs?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Steve had an estimated net worth of $10.2 billion at the time of his passing. He had amassed this wealth from his successful ventures in the tech industry.

Where is Laurene Powell Jobs now?

Laurene is involved in various philanthropic endeavours. She is the co-founder and chair of the California-based non-profit XQ Institute.

Wrapping up

Erin Siena Jobs is widely recognized as Steve Jobs and Laurene Powell’s child. But beyond her famous parents, little is publicly available about her personal and professional life due to her highly private nature.

