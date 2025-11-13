In 2020, Jillian Michaels agreed to pay over $2 million upfront for child support and $2,000 monthly following the dissolution of her domestic partnership with Heidi Rhoades. Michaels had announced the end of their 9-year relationship in 2018 via an Instagram post that read:

Rhoades and I are no longer together. We are better off as friends and parents living separately. Nonetheless, our love for each other and commitment to raising our kids as a team remain.

Jillian Michaels at Universal Studios Hollywood in 2020 (L). The author with Heidi Rhoades at Hollywood Palladium in 2015 (R). Photo: Paul Archuleta, Frazer Harrison (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Although Heidi Rhoades and Jillian Michaels never legally got married, they entered a registered partnership in June 2013 and became engaged in 2016.

and became engaged in 2016. According to their separation documents, Heidi will live with their kids 60 per cent of the time and Jillian 40 per cent of the time.

of the time and Jillian of the time. Michaels retained the $5.8 million Malibu beach house , while Rhoades got their $2 million home in Topanga , California.

, while Rhoades got their , California. Jillian's first wife is DeShanna Marie Minuto, whom she engaged in November 2021 and married in July 2022.

Heidi Rhoades never held the title of Jillian Michaels' wife

Jillian and Heidi started dating in 2009. They adopted a two-year-old daughter, Lukensia, from Haiti in May 2012. During an exclusive 2016 chat with HuffPost, Michaels recounted how a trip to Africa sparked their desire to begin the adoption process. She said:

Heidi always wanted kids, but I was unsure. However, I felt an obligation to open our home to a child who had no family after visiting an orphanage in Africa and bringing school supplies. After a lengthy process, we were paired with a child in Haiti who ultimately became our daughter.

Rhoades gave birth to a son, Phoenix, the same month they adopted Lukensia.

Heidi, Jillian, Phoenix and Lukensia at the Regency Village Theatre in 2016 (L). The ex-pair with Lukensia at Jim Henson Studios in 2016 (R). Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer, Michael (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The pair's engagement was documented on the Just Jillian show

According to Entertainment Tonight, Jillian popped the big question in a private movie theatre. She got down on one knee and said:

I know I am not perfect, but if you can continue to put up with me, I would like you to marry me.

Michaels placed a ring on her own finger as she had already given Rhoades one. Reflecting on the proposal, Jillian added:

Heidi is the perfect person for me; she is my haven. She is the nucleus of the family and the glue that holds everything together. I would be lost without her.

In April 2016, Jillian shared an update on their wedding plans with ABC News, revealing:

If it were up to me, we would go to City Hall. However, Heidi wants to invite everyone she knows. We are currently working on shortening the list before proceeding to the next step.

Heidi filed for a "dissolution with minor children" to end their partnership

Although Jillian announced her split from Heidi on 15 June 2018, the duo had already been separated for some time.

In early 2019, Rhoades filed for the dissolution of their domestic partnership, per TMZ. The process, which is similar to a divorce, was finalised on 16 January 2020.

Jillian Michaels and Heidi Rhoades during the 2016 Open Roads World Premiere of Mother's Day at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Source: Getty Images

According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, Michaels gave Heidi $2.4 million as advance child support, from which the kids' school fees, clothes, and costs of jointly agreed-upon extracurricular activities are to be deducted.

Additionally, the fitness guru will cover the minor's airfare and hotel costs for an annual vacation with Rhoades, not exceeding $2,500. Jillian retained her 2015 Chevy Truck, while Heidi got the 2017 Tesla.

A look at the legal terms of the pair's separation

Heidi and Jillian agreed not to speak disrespectfully or derogatorily to or about each other in the presence of their children. During a one-on-one chat with Sean Hannity in March 2025, Michaels opened up about how her split from Rhoades affected their children, saying:

Unfortunately, I split with my ex, which is something I really struggled with because of the kids. However, I was no longer mentally well in the partnership, so I had to leave. To this day, I see how much that hurt the kids.

Heidi Rhoades and Jillian Michaels during the 2016 opening of Refugee at The Annenberg Space For Photography in California. Photo: David Livingston

Source: Getty Images

Jillian Michaels found love again: Her marriage to a designer

According to Women's Health, Jillian met fashion enthusiast DeShanna Marie Minuto on Raya. They started dating in 2018 and exchanged nuptials about four years later.

Following their courthouse event, the pair eloped to Namibia for a private wedding ceremony. They said "I do" for the third time in June 2023 in Italy. On the other hand, Heidi's current relationship status is unknown as she remains tight-lipped about her love life.

FAQs

Heidi and Jillian reportedly met through a mutual friend while she was working as a talent manager. Below are frequently asked questions about the ex-couple:

How old is Jillian Michaels?

Jillian (51 as of 2025) was born on 18 February 1974 in Los Angeles, California, USA. Her parents are Douglas McKarus, a lawyer, and JoAnn, an accomplished psychotherapist. He is of Syrian descent, while she is Jewish. Michaels attended California State University, Northridge.

Who is the father of Jillian Michaels' children?

Rhoades and Michaels' daughter, Lukensia, is adopted. The identity of her biological parents remains a mystery. The duo's son, Phoenix, was conceived through artificial insemination, and the identity of the biological dad has not been publicly disclosed.

DeShanna Marie Minuto and Jillian Michaels (L). The author at the SiriusXM Studios in 2023 (R). Photo: @deshannamarie on Instagram, Slaven Vlasic via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

How rich is Jillian Michaels?

Jillian has an estimated net worth of $18 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. She has amassed this wealth from her illustrious career as a media personality, fitness trainer, nutritionist, entrepreneur and author.

Wrapping up

Heidi Rhoades was not Jillian Michaels' first wife. The pair started dating in 2009, entered into a registered domestic partnership in 2013, and got engaged in 2016. However, the fitness guru announced their separation in 2018 and their legal split was finalised in 2020. They are co-parents to their two children.

