Are John King and Dana Bash still friends? This is a question that most of the stars' fans have been asking after the duo parted ways, but they still work together at CNN. Married in 2008, the power couple captured the spotlight both on and off the screen. Despite a divorce in 2012, their respect and friendship endure as they continue to coparent their son, Jonah, born in mid-2011.

Are John King and Dana Bash still friends after their divorce?

John King and Dana Bash have maintained a respectful and amicable relationship despite their divorce. For instance, in 2021, when King announced his diagnosis of sclerosis, Dana took to Instagram to praise him for his bravery. She captioned,

Very proud of John King not just for telling his story publicly after all these years – but why he did it. You never know who around you is immunocompromised.

And thank you John but being a good dad and role model on this for our son.

Additionally, the former celebrity couple has maintained a professional demeanour in their workplace. In April 2023, Dana was announced as taking over John King's program, Inside Politics.

John talked highly of his successor, Dana Bash. He said,

The best reporter in the building, unflappable, unfailingly fair, and a wonderful mother to our son.

Dana also described her predecessor as having attracted a loyal audience while expressing her excitement about what the future holds. She said,

John built an extraordinary show that has attracted a loyal audience of political junkies, and I am looking forward to leading its next chapter.

Exploring John King and Dana Bash's relationship and marriage

John King and Dana Bash publicly started dating in 2007 and married in a private ceremony in May 2008 in Cape Cod. Before their marriage, John King, a Roman Catholic, converted to Judaism to honour Dana Bash's faith.

Their marriage ended in an amicable divorce in 2012 after less than four years. According to a source, they had been living apart for several months before the separation. However, the exact reason for their split was never publicised.

A look at Dana Bash and John King's son

During their four-year marriage, John and Dana welcomed a son named Jonah Frank King in June 2011, a year before their divorce was finalised. According to an email sent out by John King to his CNN co-workers, their son was named after John's mother, Joan King, and Dana's grandfather, Frank Weinman. It read,

We are ecstatic to announce the birth of Jonah Frank King. Our amazing son is named for two of our heroes; my mom, Joan King, and Dana’s grandfather, Frank Weinman.

Despite the divorce, John King and Dana Bash have maintained a respectful co-parenting relationship. In October 2021, King expressed his fear of exposing his son to COVID-19. He said,

I worry about bringing it home to my 10-year-old son who can’t get a vaccine.

About John King's wife and relationship

Since his divorce from Dana Bash in 2012, there have been no publicly confirmed reports of John King being remarried or having a current wife. However, the CNN Chief National Correspondent was previously married to Jean Makie and welcomed two children, Noah and Hannah.

About Dana Bash's partner and relationships

Dana Bash's first husband was Jeremy Bash, an attorney who served as the Chief of Staff for both the CIA and the U.S. Department of Defence and an adviser in the Obama administration. Dana and Jeremy Bash were married from 1998 to 2007.

Dana Bash is reportedly in a relationship with veteran actor Spencer Garrett. The duo allegedly met via a mutual friend, Susanna Quinn.

The duo has been in a decade-long relationship, and Dana took to Instagram on September 20, 2024, to wish the actor a happy birthday. She captioned,

Happiest of birthdays to this guy - full of adventure and laughs and love.

Exploring John King and Dana Bash's careers

After graduating from college, Bash joined CNN as a producer, where she worked on multiple shows, including Late Edition, Evans & Novak, and Inside Politics. Bash was eventually named CNN's Chief Congressional Correspondent. She is CNN's Chief Political Correspondent, host of Inside Politics, and co-anchor of State of the Union.

John King joined CNN in 1997. He is CNN's Chief National Correspondent, based in Washington, D.C. He formerly anchored Inside Politics, State of the Union, and John King, USA.

What is John King suffering from?

CNN's John King has multiple sclerosis (MS), a chronic disease that attacks the nervous system. He has been living with the condition, which was diagnosed in 2008, after feeling sluggish while covering the Republican convention in St. Paul.

In an interview, he talked about his early symptoms that led up to his diagnosis. He revealed,

I had a lack of sensation that started in my lower legs, and it went up to my thighs. Then all of a sudden, it came past my waist and up my torso, and I was having a hard time moving.

Trivia

Dana Ruth Bash (aged 54 years old as of 2025) was born on June 15, 1971.

Dana reportedly earns an annual salary of $3 million from CNN.

from CNN. John King has an estimated net worth of $7 million .

. John has also ventured into music production and exploration.

Conclusion

This article answers the many searches of "Are John King and Dana Bash still friends?". Over a decade after their divorce, the former couple remain close and respectful CNN colleagues. Together, they co-parent their son, Jonah Frank King.

