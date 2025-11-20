Tulsi Gabbard's height and other facts about the former Congresswoman

Tulsi Gabbard's reported height of 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) was a determining factor in her joining the US Army in 2003. Over two decades later, she holds the rank of lieutenant colonel in the US Army Reserve. In a 2019 interview with Connecticut Post, Tulsi revealed why she joined the military, saying:

I enlisted in the Hawaii Army National Guard to serve my country. Serving in the military opened my eyes and altered my perspective on various topics, including war and peace. My military career ultimately shaped my political career.

Tulsi Gabbard at the White House in 2025 (L). The politician at the Cabinet Room in 2025 (R). Photo: Eric Lee, Chip Somodevilla (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

From 2002 to 2004, Tulsi was the youngest state legislator in Hawaii .

. In 2012, she became the first Hindu American and Samoan American member of the US Congress .

. Gabbard served as a major with the Hawaii Army National Guard for about five years.

for about five years. In February 2025, she made US history by becoming the highest-ranking Pacific Islander American government official.

Tulsi Gabbard's profile summary

Full name Tulsi Gabbard Date of birth 12 April 1981 Age 44 years old (2025) Birthplace Leloaloa, American Samoa Nationality American Marital status Married Spouse Abraham Williams Parents Mike and Carol Gabbard Profession Military officer, politician Political party Republican (2024-present) Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

Top 8 facts about Tulsi Gabbard

Tulsi often refers to the "service before self" military principle as her guiding force. She describes herself as a dove when it comes to counterproductive wars of regime change and a hawk on the war against terrorism. Below are some other interesting facts about the politician:

1. Tulsi Gabbard's age and height

At 44 years old (2025) and standing around 5′6″, Tulsi Gabbard may not tower over the political stage, but her presence has made a lasting impression. From serving as a U.S. Representative to running for president, she combines youthful energy with grounded experience, proving that impact is not measured in inches.

2. Tulsi's dad has been the Hawaii state senator since 2006

Gabbard is the fourth of Carol and Mike Gabbard's five children. Her father is the first person of Samoan descent to serve in the Hawaii Senate. On 16 June 2024, Tulsi penned a heartfelt message to her father, describing him as her "best friend". She wrote:

Happy Father's Day, Dad. Through thick and thin, you have always stood by my side. You have led our family with love and grace. I am because you are.

Military officer Tulsi Gabbard at the State Dining Room of the White House in 2025. Photo: Alex Wong

Source: Original

3. Gabbard has served in the military for over two decades

Tulsi was deployed to Iraq from 2004 to 2005. She has mentioned that the stress during this period caused a streak of her hair to turn white. In November 2025, Gabbard told ABC News of her stance on war and peace:

War must always be the last resort after all diplomatic measures have been completely exhausted.

In 2008, Tulsi went to Kuwait as an Army Military Police officer after completing a program at the Alabama Military Academy. She became a major with the Hawaii Army National Guard in 2015 and was transferred to the US Army Reserve five years later.

4. At 21, Tulsi became Hawaii's youngest ever legislator

In 2002, Tulsi joined the Hawaii House of Representatives, becoming the youngest woman ever elected to the US state legislature. A decade later, she was elected to represent the 2nd congressional district.

During her tenure in Congress, Gabbard served on the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the House Armed Services Committee. In her fourth term, she was part of the team that oversaw counterterrorism and military intelligence.

Tulsi Gabbard's parents, Mike and Carol Gabbard. Photo: @tulsigabbard, @gabbardaloha (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

5. Gabbard was the first female combat veteran to run for president

In January 2019, Gabbard announced her intention to run for president in the 2020 election and launched her campaign the following month. However, on 19 March 2020, Tulsi withdrew from the race and endorsed Joe Biden. In an X (Twitter) video, she said:

Today, I am suspending my presidential bid and endorsing Joe Biden in his quest to bring change to America.

In 2022, Tulsi left the Democratic Party, and as an independent member, endorsed Republican Senate candidates JD Vance and Adam Laxalt. She officially joined the Republican Party in October 2024 and endorses Donald Trump for president.

6. She was sworn in as the director of national intelligence (DNI) in 2025

In November 2024, Donald Trump nominated Gabbard as the 8th DNI. She was sworn into the position on 12 February 2025, and the following day, Trump confirmed her appointment.

I know Tulsi will champion for our constitutional rights fearlessly and secure peace with strength. She will make us all proud!

Politician Tulsi Gabbard during a 2025 cabinet meeting at the White House. Photo: Aaron Schwartz

Source: Getty Images

7. Tulsi Gabbard is a millionaire

According to a financial disclosure filed in early 2025, Tulsi has an estimated net worth of between $55 million and $127 million, as reported by ABC News.

However, her net worth estimates vary across sources, with Celebrity Net Worth reporting it at $1 million. Gabbard has amassed her wealth from her illustrious military and political career.

8. She is married to a freelance cinematographer and editor

Tulsi was married to Eduardo Tamayo from 2002 to 2006. In 2015, she exchanged nuptials with Abraham Williams, a Hindu of Samoan and European ancestry, in a traditional Vedic Hindu wedding. On 10 April 2025, Gabbard took to Instagram to celebrate their 10th anniversary via a post that read:

I can hardly believe it has been a decade already. Thank you for always being my confidant, rock and partner. It is an honour to call you my husband.

Abraham Williams and Tulsi Gabbard during their 2015 wedding ceremony. Photo: @tulsigabbard (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

FAQs

Gabbard often cites the late John F. Kennedy as one of her inspirations. Below are some frequently asked questions about her:

What does Tulsi Gabbard's name mean?

After Tulsi's mom converted to Hinduism, she gave Sanskrit names to all her children. Gabbard is named after Tulsi, a sacred herb in Hinduism.

Does Tulsi Gabbard have children?

Gabbard and her husband do not have kids. While on Meghan McCain's podcast in 2024, she revealed they had undergone various unsuccessful IVF procedures.

Conclusion

At a height of 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm), the military officer, Tulsi Gabbard, has been serving as the director of national intelligence since February 2025. She has also held the rank of lieutenant colonel in the US Army Reserve since 2021.

