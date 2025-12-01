Brianne Howey's education and background: facts about the Ginny & Georgia star
Brianne Howey's education at New York University's Tisch School of the Arts profoundly shaped her acting skills. She graduated in 2011 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Theatre, and also trained at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Brianne Howey's profile summary
- About Brianne Howey's educational background
- Exploring Brianne Howey's acting career
- Is Brianne Howey related to Julia Roberts?
- About Brianne Howey's age and early life
- A look at Brianne Howey's husband and children
- Does Brianne Howey dye her eyebrows?
- Trivia
- Conclusion
Key takeaways
- Brianne Howey attended Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy, New York University Tisch School of the Arts, and Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute.
- While at New York University, she studied acting as a major and child psychology as a minor.
- Brianne Howey made her career breakthrough in 2021 when she starred as Georgia in Netflix's comedy-drama series Ginny and Georgia.
- She lived in London for a while to star in the Comedy Central UK series I Live with Models.
Brianne Howey's profile summary
Full name
Brianne Nicole Howey
Date of birth
May 24, 1989
Age
36 years old (as of 2025)
Place of birth
La Cañada, California, United States
Current residence
California, Los Angeles, United States
Nationality
American
Mother
Colleen Braun
Siblings
Four
Relationship status
Married
Husband
Matt Ziering
Children
One
Education
Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy, New York University, and Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute
Profession
Actress and producer
Net worth
$5 million
Social media
About Brianne Howey's educational background
Brianne Howey attended Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy, a Catholic all-girls high school, graduating in 2007. Growing up, Brianne Howey aspired to be a flight attendant, but when she joined the improv team in high school, she developed a passion for acting.
Howey attended New York University's Tisch School of the Arts, earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) degree in Theatre in 2011. Additionally, she studied Child Psychology as a minor during her time at NYU. Howey later trained at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute to further refine her acting skills.
Exploring Brianne Howey's acting career
Howey debuted her acting career while in college, appearing as Jess Ramsey in the 2008 film Suckerpunch. Her career breakthrough came in 2021 when she landed the role of Georgia Miller in the popular Netflix series Ginny & Georgia.
Brianne has since featured in over 42 films and TV shows. Some of Brianne Howey's movies and TV shows include:
Year
Movie/TV show
Role
2025
Kinda Pregnant
Megan Taylor
2024
Dear Santa
Molly Turner
2019-2022
Dollface
Allison B.
2019-2020
Batwoman
Reagan
2019
The Passage
Shauna Babcock
2017
Time Trap
Jackie
2016
The Exorcist
Kat Rance
Is Brianne Howey related to Julia Roberts?
Brianne Howey and Julia Roberts are not related. Julia is a talented actress who has solidified her status with romantic comedies, such as My Best Friend's Wedding (1997), Notting Hill (1999), and Runaway Bride (1999).
The two are often compared due to their similar appearance, such as having big brown eyes. In an interview with PopSugar, Brianne addressed the allegations. She said,
It’s the greatest compliment anyone can receive. I don’t know how she would feel about it, but I feel incredible.
About Brianne Howey's age and early life
Brianne Nicole Howey (aged 36 years old as of 2025) was born on May 24, 1989, in La Cañada, California, United States. Brianne and her four siblings were raised by a single mother, Colleen Braun, a software consultant.
She passed on in 2011 due to a pneumonia complication while undergoing cancer treatment. Brianne's upbringing reportedly influenced her role in Ginny & Georgia.
In a 2021 interview with Byrdie, Howey discussed her mother's influence on her role as Georgia Miller. She said,
There's a lot of my mom in Georgia. I grew up with a super young single mom. She had me at 21, so we had a similar relationship.
The actress also opened up about how her mother struggled to raise her and her sister. She said,
My mom had me at 21, she had my sister at 25, and my mom really had to hustle. I watched her work so hard, she ended up becoming a super successful software consultant, but she didn't start that way.
A look at Brianne Howey's husband and children
Brianne Howey is married to Matt Ziering, a California-based lawyer. In an interview with Los Angeles Magazine, the couple revealed that they first met in Los Angeles at a bar through mutual friends. They said,
We ran into each other three nights in a row at a couple bars in L.A. Wasn't totally random, but we had some mutual friends and now we're here!
They moved in together in 2014. Matt and Brianne had planned to marry in 2020 but postponed their wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic, during which they adopted a dog together. They eventually got married on July 24, 2021, in Palos Verdes, California, in a ceremony surrounded by loved ones.
Actress Brianne Howey became a mother in June 2023 after welcoming a daughter with Matt Ziering. Following the birth of her daughter, Brianne took to Instagram on June 18, 2023, sharing a photo of herself cuddling her newborn. She captioned,
My whole world just got a whole lot sweeter. And smaller. Welcome my little love.
Does Brianne Howey dye her eyebrows?
The Ginny & Georgia star does not dye her eyebrows. However, she does have her brows professionally tinted and shaped every six to eight weeks.
In an interview with People magazine, she revealed that fellow co-star Nikki Roumel, who plays younger Georgia in the show, dyed her eyebrows to darken them. She revealed,
When I first met her, the only difference is she wasn't as blonde and her brows weren't as dark. So they lightened her hair, darkened her brows, and then it was trippy.
And now, still to this day, if I'm scrolling really fast on Instagram, I'll see her page but think it's me for half a second and go, 'When did I post that? No, it's Nikki.
Trivia
- While at NYU, she worked as a receptionist at a hair salon.
- One of her siblings is Calian Howey.
Conclusion
From her all-girls high school to NYU's vibrant environment, Brianne Howey's education fueled her passion for acting. The solid training she received continues to influence her memorable roles, including in Ginny & Georgia.
