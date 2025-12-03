Who was Yuzuru Hanyu's wife? Inside his 3-month marriage

Yuzuru Hanyu's wife has been a topic of interest amongst fans of the Japanese figure skater. However, the athlete is unmarried after he divorced his ex-wife, Mayuko Suenobu, three months into their marriage. Mayuko is a prominent violinist whom he had reportedly met during an ice performance back in 2019.

Yuzuru Hanyu's ex-wife, Mayuko Suenobu, on September 16, 2023 (L). Yuzuru on March 10, 2024 (R). Photo: @pannchoa, @YUZURUofficial_ on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Yuzuru Hanyu is unmarried as of 2025.

He was previously married to Mayuko Suenobu , a prominent violinist from Yamaguchi Prefecture.

, a prominent violinist from Yamaguchi Prefecture. After three months into his marriage, Yuzuru announced that he was divorcing his wife due to intense media scrutiny.

He was the first Japanese man to win an Olympic figure skating gold at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.

Yuzuru Hanyu's profile summary

Full name Yuzuru Hanyu Date of birth December 7, 1994 Age 30 years old (as of November 2025) Place of birth Sendai, Miyagi, Japan Current residence Sendai, Miyagi, Japan Nationality Japanese Ethnicity Asian Father Hidetoshi Hanyu Mother Yumi Hanyu Siblings Saya Hanyu Relationship status Divorced Ex-wife Mayuko Suenobu Education Nanakita Elementary School, School of Human Sciences, Waseda University Profession Figure skater, ice show producer Social media Instagram X (Twitter) YouTube

A look at Yuzuru Hanyu's wife and marriage

Yuzuru Hanyu, a renowned Japanese figure skater, is unmarried as of 2025. Yuzuru Hanyu's ex-wife was Mayuko Suenobu, a talented violinist from Yamaguchi Prefecture.

On August 4, 2023, Hanyu took to social media to announce that he was getting married. He wrote,

Thank you for your constant support. I, Hanyu Yuzuru, am pleased to announce that I have decided to get married.

Although he did not announce the identity of his soon-to-be wife, media outlets identified her as Mayuko Suenobu, a violinist. The duo met in 2019 while they performed together at an ice show.

Yuzuru Hanyu on October 25, 2024. Photo: @yuzuruofficial_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Exploring Yuzuru Hanyu's divorce

Three months into their marriage, Yuzuru took to social media to share that he was divorcing his then-wife, Mayuko Suenobu, in November 2023. Hanyu revealed on his social media that the intense media harassment, stalking, and intrusion into her privacy were the reasons for their divorce.

To protect her from these pressures and ensure her happiness and freedom, they decided to part ways. He revealed,

As things worsened, I could no longer stand to continue it, and was uncertain on how we could move forward in a way that would ensure both her happiness and freedom. It was at that point that we made the difficult decision to part ways.

About Yuzuru Hanyu's ex-spouse

Mayuko Suenobu was born on March 13, 1987, in Hikari, Japan. She started playing the violin at the age of four. She trained under renowned classical influences, performing pieces by composers such as Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Johann Sebastian Bach, and Ludwig van Beethoven.

Over time, she expanded her musical style to include pop and rock elements, blending genres in her compositions. Mayuko is also a composer and has released an album titled Future Hopes.

Yuzuru Hanyu and his ex-wife, Mayuko Suenobu. Photo: @NanteJapan on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

What Yuzuru Hanyu does now

Yuzuru Hanyu is a legendary figure skater from Japan, known for his technical brilliance and artistry. Competing from 2004 to 2022, he won 59 medals, including 37 golds. He made history by winning consecutive Olympic golds in 2014 and 2018.

After retiring from competitive ice skating, Yuzuru took up professional figure skating, where he produces and performs in solo shows. In an interview with The Japan Times, Hanyu talked about his post-athlete career. He said,

I want to be an artist but I’ll always be an athlete because sport enriches my art. I don’t want to let labels define me. I identify as Yuzuru Hanyu.

Storytelling & ice shows

The talented athlete is also into storytelling, where he combines skating, narration, and visual elements to create a unique narrative experience. Recently, he released a sci-fi storybook titled Echoes of Life.

He also serves as the chairperson for the annual Yuzuru Hanyu Notte Stellata ice show. The show honours the victims of the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake and tsunami.

Exploring Yuzuru Hanyu's age and early life

Yuzuru Hanyu was born on December 7, 1994, in Sendai, Japan, to Hidetoshi Hanyu, a junior high school teacher, and Yumi Hanyu, a former clerk at a department store. He grew up alongside his older sister Saya.

Yuzuru Hanyu during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing on February 8, 2022. Photo by Zhao (modified by author)

Trivia

Yuzuru was the first skater to score over 100 points in the short program.

Hanyu is a brand ambassador for Gucci.

The athlete has been discreet about his past relationships and girlfriends.

Final word

Despite Yuzuru Hanyu's wife being a topic of interest, the former Olympic champion is not married. However, he was previously married to a violinist, Mayuko Suenobu, before divorcing her three months later due to the intense media scrutiny that came with his career.

