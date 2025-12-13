Meet Kealia Ohai: Star forward, U-20 World Cup winner, and JJ Watt's wife

Kealia Watt, formerly known as Kealia Ohai, is a former American professional soccer forward, a FIFA U-20 World Cup winner, and the wife of NFL icon J.J. Watt. She rose to national fame through elite high school, college, and professional soccer performances before transitioning into sports broadcasting.

Kealia Ohai and her husband, JJ Watt. Photo: @kealiamae on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Kealia Watt is a former American professional soccer forward and a FIFA U-20 World Cup winner.

and a FIFA U-20 World Cup winner. She is from an athletic household.

Kealia is married to NFL star J.J. Watt, whom she met through her brother-in-law.

Full name Kealia Mae Ohai Watt Date of birth January 31, 1992 Age 33 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Draper, Utah, United States Nationality American Mother Cindy Ohai Father Ben Ohai Siblings Megan Cushing, Cambria, and Aubrey Relationship status Married Spouse J.J. Watt Children Koa James Watt and Niko Benjamin School Alta High School University University of North Carolina Profession Former professional soccer player Net worth $1 million Social media Instagram

Kealia Ohai was born in an athletic household

Kealia was born on January 31, 1992, in Sandy, Utah, and raised in Draper, Utah. Her name was inspired by Kealia Beach in Kauai, Hawaii.

Cindy and Ben Ohai, Kealia Ohai’s parents, played a central role in her athletic upbringing. Her father was an All-American wrestler at Brigham Young University in the 1970s. She expressed her appreciation for him in an Instagram post, writing:

I love you, Dad. Thank you for always believing in me.

According to Celebrity Magazine, the former soccer player has three sisters: Megan Cushing, Cambria, and Aubrey. Megan, Kealia Ohai's sister, played college football at the University of Southern California (USC) and won the 2007 NCAA Championship.

Facts about Kealia Ohai. Photo: @kealiamae on Instagram (modified by author)

Her career began at a young age

Kealia Watt began her competitive soccer career at Alta High School in Utah, where she played varsity soccer for four years. From 2006 to 2009, she led her team to four consecutive state championships.

During this period, she earned multiple honours, including being named two-time Gatorade State Player of the Year and 2010 NSCAA National High School Player of the Year. Alongside high school soccer, she played club soccer for the Utah Avalanche, winning four state titles.

Her college career began at the University of North Carolina

Kealia Watt joined the University of North Carolina (UNC) in 2010 and became an immediate starter for the Tar Heels. The club's official website noted that she led UNC with 14 goals and 37 points during her freshman season. She played in all 24 games and earned First-Team All-ACC and ACC All-Freshman Team honours.

During her sophomore season, she started all 20 matches, scored six goals, recorded six assists, and tied for the team lead in three game-winning goals. She earned Second-Team All-ACC honours.

Kealia and her mother (L) and her mother with her sister Cambria's children (R). Photo: @cambriaohai on Instagram (modified by author)

She became the Houston Dash's first-ever draft pick

Kealia Watt was selected second overall in the 2014 NWSL College Draft by the Houston Dash, becoming the club’s first-ever draft pick. As published on the club's official website in 2014, Dash head coach Randy Waldrum said:

I couldn't have asked for things to fall into place so well... Starting with the selection of Kealia Ohai, we got one of the nation’s best forwards. She has a great pace, is extremely athletic, and can really stretch defences with her speed.

Kealia Ohai Watt recorded her biggest international achievement when she scored the game-winning goal in the final against Germany during the 2012 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Japan.

Kealia has a visual impairment

The NFL star's wife reportedly has legal blindness in her right eye. She wore a patch over her left eye while losing sight in her right eye during first grade. As the Houston Chronicle reported in May 2014, she said:

It just kept getting worse. I couldn't really see, and everything was really off. I tried contacts and things like that, but nothing really worked. Definitely the hardest part was just trying things and it not working.

Kealia Ohai and NFL star J. J. Watt at the University of Minnesota on February 3, 2018. Photo: Christopher Polk

J.J. Watt met his wife through his former teammate

According to IMDb, the athlete and her husband first met through Watt's former teammate Brian Cushing, who is now Ohai's older sister's husband. In May 2019, they became engaged. Her husband shared a couple of loved-up pictures on X (Twitter) with the caption:

I’m the luckiest man in the world. #SheSaidYes

J.J. Watt is now married

The former NFL defensive superstar is married to Kealia Watt. They held their wedding at The Ocean Club, a Four Seasons Resort, in the Bahamas on February 15, 2020. He shared their wedding pictures on Instagram, captioning them:

Best day of my life. Without question.

Kealia Ohai and her family. Photo: @kealiamae on Instagram (modified by author)

Watt and his wife share two children

The NFL icon and his wife welcomed their first son, Koa Watt, on October 23, 2022. While expecting their second child, he wrote in an Instagram post on February 3, 2025, saying:

Can’t wait to welcome new love into our lives.

The gender of JJ Watt's second baby is Niko Benjamin; he was born on June 14, 2025.

Does J.J. Watt's wife still play professional soccer?

J.J. Watt's wife never officially announced her retirement, but in 2023, her husband confirmed she had retired from professional soccer. He told People:

Our schedule has been a little wild lately, even though we're both retired now, but the best moments are when we're just hanging out with Koa.

She works as a sports analyst and sideline reporter, primarily covering the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) on Amazon Prime.

Kealia Ohai in the company of her sisters. Photo: @aubreymarie7 on Instagram (modified by author)

J.J. Watt's wife is a millionaire

According to Life & Style Magazine, Kealia Ohai's net worth is $1 million. She made this through her soccer career, investments, and other business endeavours.

Conclusion

Kealia Watt is a U-20 World Cup champion, former NWSL star, and respected sports analyst. From high school dominance in Utah to professional success and family life with J.J. Watt, her journey reflects resilience and a smooth transition beyond sports.

