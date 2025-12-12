Who is Nick Nayersina? 11 quick facts about the YouTube star

Nick Nayersina went from battling childhood anxiety to becoming an inspiration to others facing similar struggles. He launched his digital career with the Nelk Boys before branching out to build his brand, boasting millions of followers across different social media platforms. The YouTube star has collaborated with stars like Logan Paul and even ventured into hip-hop.

YouTube star Nick Nayersina. Photo: @nicknayersina on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Nick Nayersina is a famous YouTuber with over one million subscribers .

. He gained experience in content creation by working for the Nelk Boys.

Nayersina was diagnosed with generalised social anxiety as a freshman in high school.

as a freshman in high school. Beyond vlogging, he releases hip-hop music, including his EP RIGHT NOW, released in 2024.

Profile summary

Full name Nicholas Nayersina Date of birth 3 June 1996 Age 29 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Grayslake, Illinois Current residence Los Angeles, CA Nationality American Relationship status Dating Partner Sky Bri (Skyler) School Grayslake Central High School University Concordia University Wisconsin Profession YouTuber Net worth $500,000 - $1.1 million Social media YouTube Instagram TikTok X (Twitter)

11 facts about Nick Nayersina

With millions of views across YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram, Nick Nayersina has carved a space for himself in the digital world. Here are some notable facts about the social media star.

1. Nick Nayersina struggled with anxiety as a freshman in high school

Nick has openly discussed his struggles with anxiety during high school. He shared his personal history of overcoming anxiety with the ADAA. He told One Day in my World:

When I was a freshman in high school, I had my first-ever anxiety attack. I remember it was a Tuesday, right at the end of first-period biology class...my mom suggested I see a doctor. They told me I had something called generalised social anxiety.

Facts about Nick Nayersina. Photo: @nicknayersina on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

2. He attended Concordia University Wisconsin for his college education

The content creator earned a degree at Concordia University-Wisconsin between 2014 and 2018. During his college years, he started an organised club called Concordia University Lifting and Fitness Club. The club aimed at helping fellow students reach their fitness, athletic, and overall health goals.

3. Nick Nayersina played soccer in college

As published on CUW Falcons, Nayersina appeared in 15 games as a freshman in 2015, scoring five goals and assisting on four more while picking up nine ground balls. His sophomore season in 2016 saw continued development, with 11 game appearances, four goals, and an assist.

By his junior year in 2017, he played in eight games, adding three goals and an assist. Nick appeared in six games in his senior year in 2018, making one start and collecting three ground balls.

4. He held several jobs before transitioning into entertainment

According to his LinkedIn profile, Nick held several roles in different organisations before entering the entertainment industry. He worked as a store assistant and delivery driver at Petranek’s Pharmacy in Illinois in 2014.

The following year, he served as a lacrosse coach with True Lacrosse in Illinois and completed a summer internship in financial services at PEB Financial Services in Chicago.

Nick Nayersina at a content creator special screening on December 18, 2024, in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Jon Kopaloff

Source: Getty Images

5. He began his digital career with the Nelk Boys crew

Before launching his personal YouTube channel, Nayersina gained foundational experience by reportedly working behind the camera for the Nelk Boys creator group. He worked as the crew’s videographer and editor.

6. Nick left the Nelk Boys crew to start his own brand

In early 2023, after feeling he could achieve more on his own, he left to build his own brand. He has collaborated with major celebrities like Quavo and Kai Cenat. He also signed with Logan Paul's PRIME.

Nick has uploaded over 1,200 videos with more than 300 million views. Celebrating one million subscribers to his channel in November 2024, he shared an Instagram post, saying:

WE HIT A MILLION SUBSCRIBERS ON YOUTUBE!! 90 weeks, 90 videos, never missed a week. All because we have the best supporters on the Internet taking on this journey with us for the last year and a half. I love you all. This is just the beginning.

Ski Bri and Nick Nayersina. Photo: @NickNayersina on YouTube (modified by author)

Source: Youtube

8. He has ventured into the music industry by releasing hip-hop tracks

Nayersina has not limited himself to video content. He has released his own hip-hop music, making it available for streaming on major platforms like Spotify. He shared the news of his latest EP in December 2024 in an Instagram post, writing:

My “RIGHT NOW” EP just dropped and is out everywhere. When I started my YouTube channel a year and a half ago, I always wanted to make my own soundtracks to the vids. So, these are all the songs by me that have been in my videos. Love you all, hope you enjoy the tunes.

9. Nick has been in an on-and-off relationship with Sky Bri

The content creator has reportedly been in an on-and-off relationship with adult content creator Ski Bri. In May 2023, he shared a YouTube video titled I Asked Sky Bri To Be My Girlfriend! It documents Nick Nayersina's elaborate two-day surprise date for Sky Bri, which culminates in him asking her to be his girlfriend.

10. Sky Bri claimed that Nick flirted with other women in his videos

Nick Nayersina's girlfriend accused the YouTuber of publicly flirting with other women in his videos. In an episode of One Night with Steiny, she said she made sacrifices to maintain the relationship, only for him to misbehave. She said:

I gave it up totally. I’ve been retired now for a year and a half. And he…flirts with girls in videos and has girls in all his videos. And it’s hard for me — I gave up all of that. I would never.

Nick Nayersina at the LA screening of DIABLO at the LIONSGATE screening room on June 12, 2025. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

11. Nick Nayersina's net worth

As Net Worth Spot and Magazine Vector shared, the YouTuber is reportedly worth between $500,000 and $1.1 million. His content creation, merchandise revenue, and sponsorships contribute to his earnings.

Conclusion

Nick Nayersina’s journey from struggling with high school anxiety to becoming a mental health advocate shows the power of resilience. By sharing his story and creating content, he has transformed personal challenges into a message of hope and inspiration for others.

READ MORE: Who is Ron Taft? 11 facts about Lesley Ann Warren's husband

As Briefly.co.za published, Lesley Ann Warren's husband, Ron Taft, is a renowned graphic designer and creative director with over five decades of experience in the advertising industry. He met the Cinderella actress in the early 1990s, and they have been together since.

Source: Briefly News