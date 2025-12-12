Was Gavin Newsom related to Dianne Feinstein? He calls her a "lifelong mentor"

Although Gavin Newsom faced pressure regarding concerns about Dianne Feinstein's poor health, he insisted, "She is like family to me." But was Gavin Newsom really related to Dianne Feinstein? Although not directly related, he often talked about their relationship. In a 2023 chat with NBC News, he said:

I have known Dianne Feinstein since I was a kid. I interned at her office during my college days when she was mayor. Therefore, it is difficult for me to make an appointment to replace her.

Was Gavin Newsom related to Dianne Feinstein?

Although Gavin and Dianne Feinstein shared a close relationship, they were not biologically related to each other. Feinstein's maternal grandparents were natives of Saint Petersburg, Russia.

They were of German-Jewish descent. On the other hand, her paternal grandparents were Jewish immigrants from Poland. The politician reportedly identified as half-Russian. Newsom is a fourth-generation San Franciscan. His late father, William Alfred Newsom III, was a state appeals court judge and a lawyer for Getty Oil.

Dianne Feinstein became California's first female senator in 1992

From 1978 to 1988, Dianne served as the 38th mayor of San Francisco. City & State named her the most effective mayor in the US in 1987. She chaired the Senate Intelligence Committee from 2009 to 2015 and served as the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee from 2017 to 2021.

Gavin Newsom served as San Francisco's mayor for about seven years

Gavin was elected the city's mayor in 2003 and served in the position till 2011. From 2011 to 2019, he served as lieutenant governor of California. Newsom was elected governor of California in 2018. Beyond politics, he is a successful businessman. Gavin is the co-founder of the PlumpJack Group boutique winery in Oakland.

He wanted Dianne Feinstein to retire on her own terms

From as early as 2021, concerns regarding Dianne's mental acuity began swirling because of her old age. At the time, she was the oldest sitting US senator and member of Congress.

Speaking with MSNBC's Joy Reid in March 2021, Gavin clarified that he had multiple names of candidates qualified to replace Feinstein should she retire. However, in a later interview with ABC's The View, the politician told host Sunny Hostin that he had "no expectations" Feinstein would retire.

Dianne is one of my oldest, closest friends and allies. She remains committed to fighting for California and the entire nation, even in her senior status.

Newsom echoed his sentiments in his interview with NBC's Chuck Todd, stating:

I am the world's most subjective human being when it comes to the topic of Dianne's retirement. I will not push her out of office.

Dianne Feinstein referred to Gavin Newsom as her "good friend"

According to Politico, Dianne defended Gavin's remarks about her "hypothetical replacement" after his appearance on the ReidOut show. She told reporters:

Newsom and I have a great relationship. I am not aware of his plans, but I am certain his intentions towards me are genuine.

In February 2023, Feinstein announced she would not seek reelection in 2024.

Gavin ordered state flags to be flown at half-staff following Dianne's passing

Feinstein passed away on 29 September 2023, at the age of 90. Gavin penned her a heartfelt tribute on X (Twitter) the same day. He wrote:

To many, Dianne was a powerful and trailblazing US senator, as well as an early advocate for gun control. But to me, she was a lifelong mentor and friend. Feinstein made history with every race she won. She broke down barriers and glass ceilings in her quest to make America better. My family is deeply saddened by her passing.

He chose Laphonza Butler as Dianne Feinstein's successor

Speaking with Chuck Todd, Gavin revealed he hoped that he would never have to choose Dianne's successor and that she would be able to complete her term.

However, after her passing, he faced immense pressure to keep his promise and appoint a Black woman to replace Feinstein. On 1 October 2023, Newsom chose Laphonza Butler for the position. She chose not to compete for the seat in the 2024 election.

How old is Gavin Newsom?

Gavin (58 as of 2025) was born on 10 October 1967 in California. His parents, Tessa Thomas and William, divorced when he was 3. Newsom attended Santa Clara University.

Who is Gavin Newsom's wife?

Newsom has been married to Jennifer Siebel since 2008. They have four kids. The politician was previously married to Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Who is Gavin Newsom related to?

Gavin is a cousin of musician Joanna Newsom. His aunt Barbara Newsom was married to Ron Pelosi, Nancy Pelosi's brother-in-law.

What happened to Dianne Feinstein?

After a previous shingles diagnosis, Dianne passed away in her home due to natural causes. Some of the politicians who paid her tribute include Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Bernie Sanders and Hilary Clinton.

Wrapping up

Was Gavin Newsom related to Dianne Feinstein? No, the pair was not biologically related. However, their friendship spanned decades. After her passing, he referred to her as a "political giant".

