Update on Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne: Their marriage status now

Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne are still married as of late 2025, but they are living in separate homes. The couple began dating in 2013 and tied the knot on 24 June 2017. They share two daughters, while Dan also has a son from a previous relationship. Over the years, their marriage has often been in the spotlight due to repeated cheating allegations.

Jacqueline Jossa, Dan Osborne at The O2, Peninsula Square, London (L). Jacqueline Jossa in London, England (R). Photo: Justin Goff, Jeff Spicer (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne are officially back together as a couple, but Dan has moved out of the family home and into a separate property nearby, a decision Jac reportedly agreed to.

but Dan has moved out of the family home and into a separate property nearby, a decision Jac reportedly agreed to. The couple first met in 2013 and married in 2017 .

and . Despite living apart, Jacqueline and Dan focus on their daughters, Ella and Mia, and maintain a stable co‑parenting arrangement.

Profile summary

Full name Jacqueline Mary Osborne Daniel James Osborne Date of birth 29 October 1992 27 June 1991 Age 33 years old (as of 2025) 34 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Bexley, England, UK Dagenham, Essex, England, UK Current residence London Borough of Bexley Essex, England, UK Nationality British British Father John Jossa Jim Osborne Mother Selina – Siblings 3 3 Relationship status Married Married Spouse Dan Osborne Jacqueline Jossa Children 2 3 Profession Actress, TV personality, presenter, influencer TV personality, reality star, influencer, entrepreneur Social media Instagram TikTok Instagram

Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne’s relationship

Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne have a well-known relationship that has had many ups and downs. Their time together has included cheating claims against Dan, involving several different reality TV personalities, which he has largely denied or dismissed as "mistakes".

As of late 2025, Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne are reportedly still married but living apart as they work on their relationship. After a brief, confirmed split in March 2025, they reconciled and are focused on family life. Below is an overview of their relationship.

Dan Osborne and Jacqueline Jossa at Chessington World of Adventure in Chessington, Kingston upon Thames. Photo: Ian West

Source: Getty Images

2013: Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne began dating

Jacqueline Jossa, who was then known for her role on EastEnders, and Dan Osborne, a star from The Only Way Is Essex, first met at an awards ceremony in 2013 and began dating soon. They confirmed their relationship in 2014.

February 2015: The couple welcomed their first child

In February 2015, Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne welcomed their first daughter together, Ella Selina Osborne. Jacqueline gave birth to Ella on 15 February 2015, and both parents shared the news with fans on Social media. Dan took to X (Twitter) and wrote,

So so so so happy to tell you all!! Our baby girl, Ella, arrived yesterday evening. @jacquelineMjos done SO well, proud of you. I love you

Jacqueline Jossa, Dan Osborne and their children at Cineworld Leicester Square on 10 December 2024 in London, England. Photo: Neil Mockford

Source: Getty Images

Revealing their good news on a now-deleted Twitter post, Dan Osborne’s wife also wrote:

Baby Ella Osborne was born yesterday, thank you @DannyO and @Sarabro2 for everything. Amazing. She’s perfect x.

Dan also has a son, Teddy, from a previous relationship with his ex‑girlfriend, Megan Tomlin.

June 2015: Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne got engaged

Just a few months after the birth of their daughter, in June 2015, Dan proposed to Jacqueline while they were on holiday in Greece. He confirmed the proposal on X, writing,

She said YES!!! I am the luckiest man in the world to be marrying the woman of my dreams,

Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne at Cineworld Leicester Square on 11 April 2018 in London, England. Photo: Karwai Tang

Source: Getty Images

Dan Osborne proposed during Jacqueline’s sister’s wedding. Opening up about the moment later, Dan insisted he knew it was what Jacqueline would have wanted. According to Hello Magazine, while speaking to Now magazine, Dan explained:

I knew Jacqui would like it more. It’s a memory for everyone now. I wanted to do it in front of Jacqui’s friends and family because I know how much they mean to her.

June 2017: Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne tied the knot

Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne tied the knot on 24 June 2017, in a fairytale wedding ceremony at Delamere Manor in Cheshire, England, after being engaged for two years. As per OK! Magazine their wedding was attended by about 170 guests, including friends, family, and colleagues.

On the big day, Dan gave an emotional speech for Jacqueline, telling her:

You’re my best friend; you’re everything to me. But the most important thing is that you’re the best mum. I love you so much!... I never thought I’d have a wife. Then I met this one, and everything changed. She’s the best.

Dan Osborne and Jacqueline Jossa during the National Television Awards at London's O2 Arena. Photo: Ian West

Source: Getty Images

Early 2018: Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne briefly split

In early 2018, while Jacqueline Jossa was about eight months pregnant with their second child, she and Dan Osborne briefly separated amid reports of tension in their marriage. The famous actress addressed the split publicly during an appearance on Loose Women, where she spoke honestly about the situation:

I'm good, honestly. I think, when stuff goes on at home, it’s not normal for it to be everywhere. But it’s not necessarily true, or the reasons why you’re not getting on at the moment. That’s all I really want to say, but I'm all good.

Dan moved out of their home amid reports of arguments and unhappiness. Around the same time, photos emerged of Dan with Love Island star Gabby Allen on a yacht in Marbella, which led to rumours of a romantic link, though both Dan and Gabby denied anything had happened. Jacqueline and Dan reconciled later that year.

Dan Osborne and Jacqueline Jossa at The O2 Arena on 20 January 2016 in London, England. Photo: Anthony Harvey

Source: Getty Images

June 2018: Jac Jossa and Dan Osborne welcomed their second child

Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne welcomed their second daughter, Mia, on 25 June 2018. Dan shared the news on Instagram with a sweet photo of their older daughter, Ella, holding baby Mia, writing:

2/3 of my ABSOLUTE WORLD!! Welcome to the world, Mia Osborne, another little princess. Jacqueline did amazing, she is doing fine, and the baby is perfect. 25.06.2018.

2019: Dan faced cheating claims

Alongside the Gabby Allen rumours, other allegations also emerged, including a dramatic claim that Dan had been romantically involved with Celebrity Big Brother co‑stars Chloe Ayling and Natalie Nunn. As documented by Capital, Dan Osborne from TOWIE publicly denied the story via Instagram, writing:

As I said in my post earlier this week, news outlets were trying to find anyone who would talk complete rubbish about me for money, and it looks like they found someone who has no morals. I am seeking legal advice.

Jacqueline Jossa at the ITV Palooza 2022 on 15 November 2022 in London, England. Photo: Lia Toby

Source: Getty Images

Amid the controversy, Dan posted on social media to apologise for past mistakes, saying:

I know I’ve made mistakes in the past, and I am sorry for the hurt I have caused. I just want to be a better husband and father.

July 2020: Dan Osborne admits to making ‘mistakes’ following cheating allegations

In 2020, Jacqueline Jossa’s husband publicly admitted he had made mistakes in his marriage to Jacqueline Jossa and did things he “shouldn’t have done.” In a statement to The Sun, he said:

I’ve made mistakes, yeah. I’ve done things I shouldn’t have done. Me and Jac have spoken about that, and she has forgiven me. I know in the past I’ve denied things when they’re not true, then when something has been true, I probably just kept my mouth shut. I was a different person.

March 2025: The couple confirmed they had split and were living separately

Dan Osborne and Jacqueline Jossa at Chessington World Of Adventures Resort on 6 April 2019 in Chessington, England. Photo: Dave J Hogan

Source: Getty Images

In March 2025, Jac Jossa and Dan confirmed they had split and were living separately after eight years of marriage. Dan reportedly moved out of their family home, while Jacqueline stayed there with their daughters. Jossa’s representatives said in a statement to The Sun.

Jacqueline and Dan are handling things privately, choosing to keep their lives and relationship out of the public eye. They kindly ask for respect and privacy as they navigate this together. Their children remain their top priority, surrounded by love and care from both parents — something that will never change. Above all, Jacqueline and Dan have each other’s and their children’s best interests at heart. There will be no further comment.

April 2025: Jacqueline and Osborne reconciled during a family holiday in Mexico

As per Entertainment Daily, in April 2025, after confirming their split in March, Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne were spotted together on a “make‑or‑break” family holiday in Mexico as they tried to work on their marriage.

While they had announced they were living separately, photos showed the former couple looking cosy and spending time with their children and Jacqueline’s mum, Selina.

Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne at the 02 Arena on 21 January 2015 in London, England. Photo: Mike Marsland

Source: Getty Images

October 2025: Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne navigate their relationship with separate homes

In October 2025, according to Closer, Dan Osborne moved into a second property he had purchased in Southend, Essex, an arrangement approved by his wife Jacqueline, as part of their unconventional approach to making their marriage work.

Frequently asked questions

Is Dan Osborne still married?

The popular entrepreneur is still married to actress Jacqueline Jossa as of late 2025, but they have reportedly been living apart for much of the year.

Did Dan Osborne cheat?

Dan Osborne admitted to making mistakes in his marriage after years of widespread cheating allegations, though he denied many specific claims.

Does Dan Osborne have custody of Teddy?

Dan Osborne has shared custody of his son Teddy with Teddy’s mother.

Who is Dan Osborne’s first child with?

Dan Osborne’s first child, Teddy, is with his ex-girlfriend Megan Tomlin, who gave birth to him in December 2013.

When did Dan and Jacqueline get together?

After a brief separation in March 2025, Dan Osborne and Jacqueline Jossa reconciled approximately one month later, in April 2025.

Wrapping up

Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne’s relationship has experienced numerous ups and downs since they first met in 2013, including marriage, having children, and multiple periods of separation amid cheating allegations. As of 2025, the couple are still married, but now live in separate homes. After briefly splitting in March 2025, they went on a “make-or-break” holiday to Mexico and reconciled.

READ MORE: Jim Carrey’s relationships and dating history

Briefly.co.za shared an article on Jim Carrey, a prominent Canadian-American actor who rose to fame in the 1990s and became a prominent figure in Hollywood.

Besides his on-screen persona, he has reportedly been in romantic relationships with prominent women, including Cathriona White, Lauren Holly, Melissa Womer, and Jenny McCarthy.

Source: Briefly News