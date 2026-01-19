Is Tim Cook married? A look at the Apple CEO's personal life and sexuality

Is Tim Cook married? This question sparks curiosity about Apple's enigmatic CEO. Tim Cook is unmarried, channelling his passion into leadership. Although he prefers to keep his love life out of public scrutiny, Tim is openly gay, having come out in 2014.

Where I valued my privacy significantly, I felt that I was valuing it too far above what I could do for other people, so I wanted to tell everyone my truth.

Tim at an Apple special event on September 09, 2025, in California (L). Cook at Times Square on June 16, 2025, in New York City. Photo by Justin Sullivan, Dimitrios Kambouris (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

The popular American CEO is unmarried , and there are no public reports of Tim Cook's spouse.

, and there are He came out as gay publicly in a 2014 Bloomberg Businessweek essay, becoming the first openly gay Fortune 500 CEO.

Bloomberg Businessweek essay, becoming the Tim is a passionate advocate for the rights of the LGBTQ community.

He prefers to keep his love life out of the public limelight.

Tim Cook's profile summary

Full name Timothy Donald Cook Date of birth November 1, 1960 Age 65 years old (as of January 2026) Place of birth Mobile, Alabama, United States Current residence Palo Alto, California, United States Nationality American Father Donald Cook Mother Geraldine Cook Siblings Michael and Gerald Cook Relationship status Single Education Robertsdale High School, Auburn University, and Duke University Profession Business executive Net worth $2.6 billion Social media X (Twitter)

his

Is Tim Cook married?

Tim Cook is unmarried, and there are no public reports of his partner. Additionally, the American business executive prefers to maintain a low profile regarding his relationship status, as he has never publicly introduced any of his romantic partners.

Tim Cook at the Allen & Co. Media and Technology Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, US, on Tuesday, July 8, 2025. Photo by David Paul Morris (modified by author)

Source: Original

About Tim Cook's sexuality

Tim Cook is openly gay. He publicly came out in an essay for Bloomberg Businessweek in October 2014, becoming the first openly gay CEO of a Fortune 500 company. In his statement, he described his sexuality as God's greatest gift to him. He said,

While I have never denied my sexuality, I haven’t publicly acknowledged it either, until now. So let me be clear: I’m proud to be gay. Life gets better, you can have a great life filled with joy. Gay is not a limitation … it’s a characteristic that I hope they view, like I do, that it’s God’s greatest gift.

LGBTQ support

Tim Cook has been a strong supporter of the LGBTQ community long before he openly came out as gay, championing equality, dignity, and inclusion. For instance, during a December 2013 speech at the UN after receiving an award from Auburn University, Cook talked of his early experience of discrimination towards the queer community. He said,

Since these early days, I have seen and have experienced many types of discrimination and all of them were rooted in the fear of people that were different than the majority. Today we have an opportunity to continue our progress with respect to race and also to embrace immigration reform and eliminate discrimination of the LGBT [sic] community.

However, he has faced some criticism following his relationship with President Donald Trump, who is a strong critic of the LGBTQ community. He reportedly donated $1 million to Donald Trump's inaugural committee and attended his inaugural ceremony.

Tim Cook during the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on December 8, 2024, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Photo by Vince Mignott/MB Media (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Exploring Tim Cook's age and early life

Timothy Donald Cook (aged 65 years old as of January 2026) was born on November 1, 1960, in Mobile, Alabama, United States. His father, Donald Cook, was a shipyard worker, while his mother, Geraldine Cook, worked in a pharmacy. He grew up alongside his two brothers, Michael and Gerald Cook, in Robertsdale.

Cook attended Robertsdale High School and later Auburn University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in industrial engineering. He earned his MBA from Duke University in 1988.

A look at Tim Cook's career

Cook began his career at IBM in 1982, rising to director of North American fulfilment by 1994, where he mastered inventory and logistics. He later served as COO of Intelligent Electronics' Reseller Division (1994-1997) and then as VP of Corporate Materials at Compaq (1997).

In 1998, Steve Jobs invited him to join Apple as the senior vice president for worldwide operations. He served in multiple roles, including Executive VP (2002), COO (2005), led the iPhone launch success in 2007, and acted as interim CEO multiple times (2004, 2009, 2011) during Jobs' health leaves. Tim officially became Apple CEO in August 2011 after Jobs' resignation.​

Apple CEO Tim Cook at the kick-off of Startup Fest Europe on May 24, 2016, in Amsterdam. Photo by Michel Porro (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

About Tim Cook's net worth

According to Forbes, Tim Cook has an estimated net worth of $2.6 billion as of January 2026. His vast fortune primarily stems from his longstanding career as the CEO of Apple Inc. He intends to donate most of his money to charity.

Trivia

Cook led Apple's $3 billion acquisition of Dr. Dre's Beats Electronics in 2014, which expanded the company's presence in the music streaming market with the introduction of Apple Music.

acquisition of Dr. Dre's Beats Electronics in 2014, which expanded the company's presence in the music streaming market with the introduction of Apple Music. He has been a member of the Nike board since 2005.

Cook was misdiagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1996.

Wrapping up

This article addresses the numerous queries about "Is Tim Cook married?" The American business executive is openly gay and seemingly single, preferring to keep his love life away from public scrutiny. He publicly came out as gay in late 2014 and has been an avid champion of the LGBTQ community's rights.

READ MORE: Is Rafael L. Silva married?

Briefly.co.za shared an article about Rafael L. Silva, a Brazilian-American actor best known for his role as Carlos Reyes in 9-1-1: Lone Star.

Besides his career trajectory, Rafael's marital status has been a topic of interest amongst fans. The Lone Star actor is not married but is openly gay.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News