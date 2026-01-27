Who is Mike Vrabel's wife? Everything about Jen Vrabel

Mike Vrabel and his wife, Jennifer Vrabel, have been married since 1999 and have two sons. Reflecting on how Mike's NFL coaching career has allowed their family more time together, Mike's wife once remarked:

Fridays are always our nights... It's fun. He's usually home earlier, and we grab dinner. When he coached in college, he really didn't have a night like that, so we cherish that.

Mike Vrabel at Gillette Stadium on January 18, 2026 (L) and with his wife, Jen (R). Photo: Kevin Sabitus on Getty Images, @justhottrends on X (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Jen Vrabel (née Boleyn) is a former volleyball player for Ohio State University who married Mike Vrabel after famously asking their professor for his phone number.

Her husband, Vrabel, was the linebackers and defensive line coach at Ohio State from 2011 to 2013 before his NFL coaching career began in 2014.

Jen and Mike have built a stable home in their custom-built $2 million mansion in the Forest Hills area of Nashville, Tennessee.

Mike Vrabel's family includes two athletic sons: Tyler, who plays football, and Carter, a college baseball player.

Profile summary

Full name Jennifer Boleyn Vrabel Place of birth United States of America Current residence Nashville, Tennessee, USA Nationality American Marital status Married Partner Mike Vrabel Children Two sons (Tyler and Carter) Education Ohio State University Profession Former professional volleyball player, dental hygienist

Mike Vrabel’s wife has been married to him for over two decades

As Heavy published, Mike and Boleyn dated for over three years before eventually marrying in 1999, three years after Mike’s graduation. While still in school, Jen was already a strong support system for him, even before he was drafted into the National Football League in 1997.

The NFL head coach has consistently expressed appreciation for his wife’s role in helping him thrive both on and off the field. According to the Tennessee Titans, Mike once said of his wife:

I love her to death. She's been through a lot, and she understands this league. She challenged me to get into the NFL after spending some time at Ohio State.

Facts about Jen Vrabel. Photo: Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe on Getty Images (modified by author)

Despite playing different sports at the same school, the two had never spoken directly, but Mike’s extroverted nature still caught Jen’s attention. She requested Mike’s phone number from a professor, and from that moment, their lives became intertwined.

Mike and Jennifer have two children

According to Sportskeeda, the couple has two sons, Tyler and Carter Vrabel. Like their parents, Mike Vrabel’s children are athletically gifted. They have watched their father transition from playing to coaching and have spent much of their lives around NFL locker rooms.

Mike has acknowledged that supporting the ambitions of two sports-loving sons is not easy. Tyler followed in his father’s professional footsteps, playing offensive tackle at Boston College before signing with the Atlanta Falcons.

Carter is pursuing a baseball career and plays infielder at Tennessee Tech University. While Mike Vrabel does not have a daughter, both he and Jennifer place great importance on their commitment to raising their two sons.

Head coach Mike Vrabel during the national anthem prior to an NFL wild card playoff football game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium on January 11, 2026. Photo: Brooke Sutton

Mike Vrabel’s wife is a former athlete

Jennifer Boleyn is a former volleyball player at Ohio State University and remains among the school’s all-time leaders in assists, according to People.

After completing her degree in 1998, Jen began working as a dental hygienist in Columbus, Ohio, often making long drives to see Mike.

Vrabel played college football for the Ohio State Buckeyes and received All-American honours twice. Vrabel was selected in the third round of the 1997 NFL draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he spent his first four seasons.

According to The Tennessean, one of his coaches during his playing days, John Cooper, said the following about him:

He sure wasn’t afraid to speak up, and he hated to lose. He’d get after his teammates if he didn’t think they were giving enough effort, and it’s hard to find guys who are willing to do that. Mike’s one of those guys who never missed practice, never took a play off, never made mistakes. He’s one of the five or 10 best players I’ve ever coached.

Tyler Vrabel during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Michigan USA, on September 24, 2023. Photo: Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto

The family owned different properties

When Mike was appointed head coach of the Tennessee Titans in 2018, the family relocated from Bellaire, Texas. They moved into a custom-built property valued at approximately $2 million. The Realtor noted that the home spans about 6,100 square feet on two acres.

The house features six bedrooms and nine bathrooms and was built in 2017. It includes an open kitchen with a wine fridge and wet cellar, flowing into a living room with built-in bookcases and a fireplace. Additional details about his other properties include:

Mike Vrabel's family lived in a four-bedroom mansion in Bellaire, Texas, valued at $1.69 million in 2013, where he resided between 2014 and 2018.

The family owned a home in Delaware, Ohio. Although the initial asking price of $3.3 million was not met after it was listed for sale in 2014, it eventually sold for $2 million in 2016.

Owner Robert Kraft posed for a photograph with Mike Vrabel and his wife, Jen Vrabel, at Gillette Stadium on January 13, 2025. Photo: Billie Weiss

Frequently asked questions

Where is Mike Vrabel today? He currently serves as the head coach of the New England Patriots in the NFL.

He currently serves as the head coach of the New England Patriots in the NFL. How many children does Mike Vrabel have? The NFL head coach has two sons, Tyler and Carter.

The NFL head coach has two sons, Tyler and Carter. Where does Mike Vrabel live? He has lived in the New England area since becoming head coach of the New England Patriots in early 2025.

Conclusion

Mike Vrabel’s wife, Jen, has been a consistent figure throughout his journey as an NFL player and coach. They have raised two athletic sons who are well-positioned to achieve success in the sports world.

