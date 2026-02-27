Did George Jones leave his daughter any money from his country fortune?
George Jones was one of the most influential voices in country music history. He rose to prominence in the 1950s with hit songs that established him as a leading figure in country music. Having built enormous wealth during his career, did George Jones leave his daughter any money?
Key takeaways
- George Jones built a fortune estimated at $15-35 million through decades of successful recordings, concerts, and royalties.
- His widow, Nancy Sepulvado, inherited most of his estate, including property and intellectual rights.
- Jones had four children from different marriages, including one daughter with Tammy Wynette.
- Some of George Jones’ children received modest inheritances, while one daughter, Susan Jones, later secured a financial settlement.
Profile summary
Full name
George Glenn Jones
Date of birth
September 12, 1931
Date of death
April 26, 2013
Age at death
81 years old
Place of birth
Saratoga, Texas, United States
Residence at death
Franklin, Tennessee, United States
Nationality
American
Mother
Clara Patterson Jones
Father
George Washington Jones
Relationship status
Married (at the time of death)
Partner
Nancy Sepulvado (married 1983–2013)
Children
Susan, Brian, Jeffrey, and Georgette
School
Left formal schooling early; attended local schools in Texas
Profession
Country music singer, songwriter, and recording artist
Net worth
$15 - 35 million
Did George Jones leave his daughter any money?
The legendary country singer left no money to Susan, his daughter with his first wife, Dorothy Bonvillion. This decision reportedly led to a legal dispute involving her stepmother, Nancy Sepulvado, before Susan secured a $2 million settlement out of court.
George's other daughter, Georgette Lennon, reportedly received $50,000. Given the strained relationship she had with her father before he passed away, Georgette stated that she valued a personal relationship with him more than financial gain. In an interview with The Associated Press, as reported by The Boot, she said:
All I've ever wanted is to have a relationship with my dad, for him to know how much I love him, and for him to love me and want to be a part of my life. I've never wanted money or anything from my father.
George Jones had four children with different mothers
The late country singer had four children from different marriages, as Biography reported. His first wife, Dorothy Bonvillion, gave birth to Susan, while his second wife, Shirley Ann Corley, had two sons, Jeffrey (who passed away in 1998) and Bryan.
The late music icon also married Tammy Wynette, an American singer-songwriter and recording artist, and the couple had Georgette Lennon. While his other children have generally lived private lives, Georgette has continued to preserve and promote her parents' musical legacy.
George Jones' net worth at death
At the time of his passing in 2013, George Jones' net worth was estimated at between $15 million and $35 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth and TheRichest. His wealth was generated through record sales, concerts, royalties, and business ventures spanning more than five decades.
He invested in real estate
One of George's best-known properties was an 80-acre estate in Franklin, Tennessee, known as the Country Gold Estate. He completed construction of a 9,700-square-foot mansion on the property in 1993.
Two years before he passed away, in 2011, George Jones' estate was listed for sale at $15 million before being offered at auction. When the highest bid of $2 million did not meet the reserve price, he later sold 54 acres of the property for $2.4 million.
Earnings from a music career
The legendary music icon reportedly recorded more than 150 hit songs and remained active in touring and recording even in his later years. Speaking to Billboard in 2006, he explained that his motivation for performing came from a genuine love of music:
It's never been for love of money. I thank God for it because it makes me a living. But I sing because I love it, not because of the dollar signs.
George Jones' wife inherited the bulk of his estate
Following his passing, George Jones' widow, Nancy Jones, inherited the majority of his estate. This included intellectual property rights, memorabilia, and the remaining acres of Country Gold Estate.
Although information about Nancy Sepulvado's net worth is not publicly available, she managed her late husband's legacy. The Tennessean reported that Nancy agreed to sell his intellectual property and related assets to Concord, the owner of Rounder Records, for a reported $30 million.
His third wife built her wealth independently
George's third wife, Tammy, built her wealth independently. She initially trained as a hairdresser in Midfield, Alabama, while performing music part-time and making small TV appearances on The Country Boy Eddie Show in Birmingham.
Songs such as Your Good Girl's Gonna Go Bad and I Don't Wanna Play House eventually brought the female country singer widespread recognition. These achievements contributed to Tammy Wynette's net worth of approximately $900,000 at the time of her passing, as Celebrity Net Worth shared.
Frequently asked questions
- Did Tammy Wynette's daughter inherit her money? Most reports indicate that Tammy Wynette's daughters inherited little directly, because her final husband controlled most of her assets.
- Did Lainey Wilson buy George Jones' house? There is no confirmed evidence that Lainey Wilson purchased the former home of George Jones.
- Did George Jones' children inherit anything? George Jones’ children inherited limited amounts from his estate.
Conclusion
Did George Jones leave his daughter any money? The country legend provided limited inheritances to some of his children, while one daughter ultimately secured a financial settlement, reflecting the complex distribution of his estate.
