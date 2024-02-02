Who is Nancy Sepulvado? Biography of George Jones' widow

American musician George Jones was a successful hitmaker known for his distinctive voice and alluring lyrics, with a lengthy career before he died in 2013. George Jones' wife, Nancy Sepulvado, played an essential role in George's life during his highs and lows. What do we know about George Jones' widow?

George spoke highly of his fourth wife in his 1996 autobiography, I Lived to Tell It All, mentioning that they met on a blind date. Of the meeting, he said: 'When I met my future wife on a blind date in November 1981, I had no idea that someday she would save my life.'

Nancy Sepulvado's profile summary and bio

Full name Nancy Sepulvado (née Martinez) Date of birth April 6, 1959 Age 64 at the time of writing (2024) Zodiac sign Aries Romantic orientation Heterosexual Current nationality American Marital status Widowed (married to George Jones from 1983 to 2013) Ethnicity White Gender Female Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Native language English

George Jones’ wife was a pillar of strength during the country singer's struggle with addiction and finances, with the singer crediting her with being the reason why he managed to come out of the other side of his struggles. Who is the supportive woman behind one of country music's biggest stars?

Nancy Sepulvado

Nancy Sepulvado Jones was George Jones' last wife, with the couple marrying at George's sister's home on March 4, 1983. They remained wed until his passing on April 26, 2013. George may have been a massively public figure, but Nancy Sepulvado’s life remained mysterious. However, here is the limited information we do know.

Is Nancy Sepulvado still alive?

There is curiosity regarding whether Nancy Jones passed away. Still, the widow manages her late husband's official Facebook and Instagram pages and regularly posts updates on his decorated career and their lives together before his passing.

Nancy Sepulvado’s age

Nancy Sepulvado’s age is 64 at the time of writing, as she was reportedly born on April 6, 1959. Her zodiac sign is Aries.

What did Nancy Sepulvado do for a living?

Nancy is sometimes reported as an actress, but she was only briefly featured in a music video for Alan Jackson's song Good Time (2008) and had a small role on Bollywood and Vine (2004). Online reports mention she worked at a telephone company before meeting George and that she became a homemaker shortly after getting together.

Nancy has recently released a memoir that deep dives into her personal life, called Playin' Possum. The book discusses her life with her late husband and their experiences in the limelight.

Nancy Sepulvado’s daughters

The former couple did not have children together, but Nancy has two daughters from her previous marriage before George. Nancy Sepulvado’s daughter Adina was involved in a freak accident involving a lawn mower.

Nancy mentioned the incident on George's official Facebook page, saying:

She had surgery today [September 28] and they cleansed the wound intensely. They put a wound vac on the area. The heel bone is completely gone – the pad of her heel is gone. We will meet with the surgeon in the morning so he can lay out her options – this is how I understand the possibilities to be, but they will be discussed in detail tomorrow.

Her health was updated in November 2023; she is seemingly doing better. There are no updates as of 2024.

Who inherited George Jones’ money?

Tuko News reported that Nancy and one of George's daughters, Georgette, were included in his will and that Susan was excluded, causing Susan to file a lawsuit against Nancy Sepulvado. Susan also alleged that Nancy blocked her from seeing her father in her final days.

Georgette received $50,000 from the will, and Susan received a $2 million settlement. Most of George's money went to his wife, but Nancy Sepulvado’s net worth has not been confirmed.

George Jones

George Jones was a formidable force in country music during his lengthy career. The talented hitmaker first began singing on the streets of Beaumont as a teen pressured by his father. George ran away to Jasper, Texas, at 16, where he sang at a local radio station. His first chart success was in 1955, and the rest is history.

Why did George Jones marry Nancy?

Fans wonder what prompted George to marry his latest wife, based on his string of unsuccessful marriages before meeting her. George's apparent affection and respect for Nancy is shown through his constant praise of what a good influence she was in his life, believed to be a significant reason they wed.

What did George Jones say when Tammy Wynette died?

Tammy Wynette was an American country music singer. She married George and worked closely with him during their time together and even after their split. She passed away from blood clots in her lungs on April 6, 1998.

George said of her passing:

I am just very glad that we could work together and tour together again. It was very important for us to close the chapter on everything that we had been through. I know Tammy felt the same way. Life is too short. In the end, we were very close friends, and now I have lost that friend. And couldn't be sadder.

What were George Jones’ last words before he died?

Country Living reported that Nancy Sepulvado recalled his final words during a quiet moment between the couple at home. Nancy recalled:

We were standing at the foot of the bed, and George just hasn't said nothing, and all of a sudden, he opened his eyes, and I was fixin' to go toward him, and the doctor kind of held me back.

Nancy said his final words were:

Well, hello there. I've been looking for you. My name's George Jones.

Nancy Sepulvado was George Jones' fourth wife. She played a significant role in his life and helped him overcome his struggles. Nancy still keeps her late husband's memory alive by managing his social media profiles and keeping fans in the loop.

