Is Evan Peters dating anyone? His status after Natalie Engel
By mid-2024, Evan Peters was dating New York-based writer Natalie Engel after his breakup with Halsey. The American Horror Story actor dated co-star Emma Roberts for about seven years and had brief relationships with Alexia Quinn and Pixie Geldof.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Who is Evan Peters dating now?
- Inside Evan Peters' dating history
- Conclusion
Key takeaways
- The Dahmer-Monster actor made his relationship with Natalie Engel public in June 2024 during the Milan Fashion Week.
- Evan Peters has never had a wife but was previously engaged to his long-term on-and-off partner Emma Roberts in 2015 before they broke up for good in early 2019.
- The actor had a brief romance with Halsey from late 2019 to early 2020.
Who is Evan Peters dating now?
Evan Peters most recent confirmed girlfriend is Natalie Engel. They were first linked in April 2024 when they were spotted packing on PDA during the set of Lana Del Rey at Coachella. The following month, they were photographed going to a movie screening in New York City, according to E! News.
Peters and Natalie made their official public debut as a couple in June 2024 during the Milan Fashion Week in Italy. They were seen holding hands at the Prada Spring/Summer 2025 Menswear show. Their last public outing together was in September 2024 at the Zegna Dinner during the New York Fashion Week.
Who is Natalie Engel?
Natalie is a digital strategist, writer, and social media manager based in New York. She works for Kloss, a non-profit founded by supermodel Karlie Kloss and previously worked at Brightland and De Soi Sparkling Non-Alcoholic Apéritif, according to her RocketReach profile.
Engel graduated from San Diego State University in 2018 with a dual degree in Journalism, Media Studies and Communication. Before becoming Evan Peters' girlfriend, Natalie Engel was linked to English musician and record producer SG Lewis.
Inside Evan Peters' dating history
Evan Peters' partners have mainly been fellow actors and singers. While discussing his ideal girlfriend, he told Cosmopolitan in 2015 that he prefers someone willing to give him several chances.
There are a lot of girls out there who don't really want to do that. But there are a lot of girls out there who do, and those are the ones — the only ones — I can really go for. I need a couple more chances than just the first one.
Halsey – 2019 to 2020
Evan Peters was in a relationship with singer Halsey for about six months between late 2019 and early 2020. They were first seen together holding hands in September 2019 in Los Angeles.
The pair made their relationship public in October 2019 during the Halloween weekend while dressed as Sonny and pop icon Cher at the American Horror Story 100th Episode Celebration. The Dahmer – Monster actor and Halsey moved in together in January 2020 after just four months of dating.
They ignited breakup rumours less than three months later, in March 2020, after fans noticed the singer had deleted all pictures of the One Tree Hill actor from her Instagram. The pair never released a formal statement.
Emma Roberts – 2012 to 2019
The American Horror Story actor was in an on-again, off-again relationship with his co-star Emma Roberts for nearly seven years. They met in 2012 on the set of the indie film Adult World, but started dating after filming wrapped.
Peters and Roberts got engaged in December 2013. They called off the engagement in June 2015 before reconciling three months later. The pair split again in May 2016 and rekindled the romance in September after Emma's brief romance with Christopher Hines.
The actors ended their tumultuous relationship for good in March 2019. Evan Peters and Emma Roberts did not reveal why they split, but Us Weekly reported at the time that it was not a "bad breakup" and they remained friends. Roberts addressed the split in a May 2019 interview with Cosmopolitan, saying:
I think that no matter who you are or what you do or wherever in the world you are, anything ending is hard. Losing something is hard... What can I say for that? I'm realising that life is highs and lows. I'm trying to ride them out and live somewhere in the middle.
Alexia Quinn – 2011 to 2012
Peters met actress Alexia Quinn in 2011 while together on the play Living at Home. They broke up in 2012, around the time that the actor started filming Adult World.
Pixie Geldof – 2010 to 2011
The Mare of Easttown actor ignited romance rumours with British model and singer Pixie Geldof after being spotted together at Coachella in 2010. They had a low-key relationship for about a year before breaking up in 2011.
Alexandra Breckenridge – 2007 to 2010
Evan Peters dated actress Alexandra Breckenridge in the late 2000s before they became co-stars on American Horror Story: Murder House in 2011. They maintained a cordial professional relationship after ending their romance.
Did Evan Peters and Aaron Taylor date?
Evan Peters and Aaron Taylor-Johnson have never been in a romantic relationship despite the rumours. Both actors portrayed Quicksilver in the MCU and starred together in the 2010 movie 'KickAss'. Aaron Taylor has been married to director Sam Taylor-Johnson since 2012.
Did Taissa Farmiga and Evan Peters date in real life?
The American Horror Story co-stars had intense on-screen chemistry, but it never translated off-screen. At the height of the AHS fame, Peters was dating Emma Roberts. Taissa Farmiga started dating screenwriter and director Hadley Klein in 2014, and they married in August 2020 before their divorce in 2024.
Conclusion
Evan Peters' dating life has mainly been low-key since his high-profile engagement to Emma Roberts and whirlwind romance with Halsey. The actor remains active in Hollywood with a recent role as Cooper Madsen on Ryan Murphy's body horror series The Beauty, which premiered on Hulu in January 2026.
READ MORE: Who is Trevor Donovan's wife or girlfriend? Inside the 90210 star's dating life
Briefly.co.za highlighted Trevor Donovan's love life. The Great American Family actor was previously rumoured to be dating Paris Jackson, Kerry Kennedy, and Emma Slater.
Proofreading by Rianette Cluley, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.
Source: Briefly News
Alice Wabwile (Lifestyle writer) Alice Wabwile is a multifaceted content creator and Project Assistant at AfDAN, boasting over four years of experience. Holding a BCom degree from the University of Nairobi School of Business, she has cultivated a dynamic skill set through roles such as her tenure at Strathmore University's Data Science Department, where she contributed significantly to research. Recognized for her exceptional talent, she clinched the Writer of the Year Award. Beyond her professional endeavours, Alice is an engaged member of the Rotaract Club of Kabete. For inquiries, reach out to her at alicenjoro01@gmail.com