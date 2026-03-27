Is Evan Peters dating anyone? His status after Natalie Engel

By mid-2024, Evan Peters was dating New York-based writer Natalie Engel after his breakup with Halsey. The American Horror Story actor dated co-star Emma Roberts for about seven years and had brief relationships with Alexia Quinn and Pixie Geldof.

Evan Peters with Natalie Engel on September 9, 2024 (L), Halsey on October 26, 2019 (C), and Emma Roberts on April 27, 2017 (R). Photo: Gilbert Flores/Rachel Luna/John Lamparski (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

The Dahmer-Monster actor made his relationship with Natalie Engel public in June 2024 during the Milan Fashion Week.

actor made his during the Milan Fashion Week. Evan Peters has never had a wife but was previously engaged to his long-term on-and-off partner Emma Roberts in 2015 before they broke up for good in early 2019.

in 2015 before they broke up for good in early 2019. The actor had a brief romance with Halsey from late 2019 to early 2020.

Who is Evan Peters dating now?

Evan Peters most recent confirmed girlfriend is Natalie Engel. They were first linked in April 2024 when they were spotted packing on PDA during the set of Lana Del Rey at Coachella. The following month, they were photographed going to a movie screening in New York City, according to E! News.

Peters and Natalie made their official public debut as a couple in June 2024 during the Milan Fashion Week in Italy. They were seen holding hands at the Prada Spring/Summer 2025 Menswear show. Their last public outing together was in September 2024 at the Zegna Dinner during the New York Fashion Week.

Natalie Engel and Evan Peters during the Milan Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 on June 16, 2024, in Milan, Italy. Photo: Victor Boyko (modified by author)

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Who is Natalie Engel?

Natalie is a digital strategist, writer, and social media manager based in New York. She works for Kloss, a non-profit founded by supermodel Karlie Kloss and previously worked at Brightland and De Soi Sparkling Non-Alcoholic Apéritif, according to her RocketReach profile.

Engel graduated from San Diego State University in 2018 with a dual degree in Journalism, Media Studies and Communication. Before becoming Evan Peters' girlfriend, Natalie Engel was linked to English musician and record producer SG Lewis.

Evan Peters and Natalie Engel attend the Loewe Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 during the Paris Fashion Week on June 22, 2024, in France. Photo: Jacopo Raule (modified by author)

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Inside Evan Peters' dating history

Evan Peters' partners have mainly been fellow actors and singers. While discussing his ideal girlfriend, he told Cosmopolitan in 2015 that he prefers someone willing to give him several chances.

There are a lot of girls out there who don't really want to do that. But there are a lot of girls out there who do, and those are the ones — the only ones — I can really go for. I need a couple more chances than just the first one.

Halsey – 2019 to 2020

Evan Peters and Halsey attend the 'American Horror Story' 100th Episode Celebration on October 26, 2019, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Rachel Luna (modified by author)

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Evan Peters was in a relationship with singer Halsey for about six months between late 2019 and early 2020. They were first seen together holding hands in September 2019 in Los Angeles.

The pair made their relationship public in October 2019 during the Halloween weekend while dressed as Sonny and pop icon Cher at the American Horror Story 100th Episode Celebration. The Dahmer – Monster actor and Halsey moved in together in January 2020 after just four months of dating.

They ignited breakup rumours less than three months later, in March 2020, after fans noticed the singer had deleted all pictures of the One Tree Hill actor from her Instagram. The pair never released a formal statement.

Emma Roberts – 2012 to 2019

Emma Roberts and Evan Peters during the Critics' Choice Awards on January 11, 2018, in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin (modified by author)

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The American Horror Story actor was in an on-again, off-again relationship with his co-star Emma Roberts for nearly seven years. They met in 2012 on the set of the indie film Adult World, but started dating after filming wrapped.

Peters and Roberts got engaged in December 2013. They called off the engagement in June 2015 before reconciling three months later. The pair split again in May 2016 and rekindled the romance in September after Emma's brief romance with Christopher Hines.

The actors ended their tumultuous relationship for good in March 2019. Evan Peters and Emma Roberts did not reveal why they split, but Us Weekly reported at the time that it was not a "bad breakup" and they remained friends. Roberts addressed the split in a May 2019 interview with Cosmopolitan, saying:

I think that no matter who you are or what you do or wherever in the world you are, anything ending is hard. Losing something is hard... What can I say for that? I'm realising that life is highs and lows. I'm trying to ride them out and live somewhere in the middle.

Alexia Quinn – 2011 to 2012

Evan Peters and Alexia Quinn at the Tropicana Las Vegas on January 28, 2012, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Jeff Bottari (modified by author)

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Peters met actress Alexia Quinn in 2011 while together on the play Living at Home. They broke up in 2012, around the time that the actor started filming Adult World.

Pixie Geldof – 2010 to 2011

Pixie Geldof attends the Miu Miu Women's Tales 29 screening on February 13, 2025, in London, England. Photo: Darren Gerrish (modified by author)

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The Mare of Easttown actor ignited romance rumours with British model and singer Pixie Geldof after being spotted together at Coachella in 2010. They had a low-key relationship for about a year before breaking up in 2011.

Alexandra Breckenridge – 2007 to 2010

Alexandra Breckenridge at the American Heart Association Go Red For Women Concert on January 29, 2026, in New York City. Photo: John Nacion (modified by author)

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Evan Peters dated actress Alexandra Breckenridge in the late 2000s before they became co-stars on American Horror Story: Murder House in 2011. They maintained a cordial professional relationship after ending their romance.

Evan Peters and Aaron Taylor-Johnson have never been in a romantic relationship despite the rumours. Both actors portrayed Quicksilver in the MCU and starred together in the 2010 movie 'KickAss'. Aaron Taylor has been married to director Sam Taylor-Johnson since 2012.

The American Horror Story co-stars had intense on-screen chemistry, but it never translated off-screen. At the height of the AHS fame, Peters was dating Emma Roberts. Taissa Farmiga started dating screenwriter and director Hadley Klein in 2014, and they married in August 2020 before their divorce in 2024.

Taissa Farmiga at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on February 24, 2024, in Los Angeles. Photo: Gilbert Flores (modified by author)

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Conclusion

Evan Peters' dating life has mainly been low-key since his high-profile engagement to Emma Roberts and whirlwind romance with Halsey. The actor remains active in Hollywood with a recent role as Cooper Madsen on Ryan Murphy's body horror series The Beauty, which premiered on Hulu in January 2026.

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Proofreading by Rianette Cluley, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News