80 taco jokes, quotes and puns to get a little extra salsa

Mexicans may be known for their hot-headed rapport, but their most important export is in the food industry, and it is no other recipe than the taco. This corn-based tortilla can be topped with various fillings ranging from beef, pork, chicken, seafood, beans, and vegetables to cheese. Aside from the food's street credibility, the amount of taco jokes shared amongst lovers of this quick snack makes it a fascinating national treasure for Mexicans.

If you are looking for the hardest Mexican food puns out there, you need to look at the banters amongst customers who just had a heavenly taco or the ones waiting in queue for their orders to be ready. Some of these jokes are often light-hearted, although a few are spiced up with outright heated humour that would require parental guidance.

80 taco bell jokes

Taco jokes come in various forms of wittiness for different age grades and personality types. Like the food's versatility in its fillings game, these humorous interactions are almost unexpected but always turn out good. Below are some of the best taco puns and jokes for the merry-hearted.

Taco jokes for kids

Kids love tacos and can say one or two humorous lines about their favourite meal. Below are some:

1. What did the taco say when it won an award? "I'm nacho, typical taco!"

2. How do you make a taco smile? You taco-bout all the good times!

3. What type of taco can never be trusted? A shellfish one!

4. Did you hear about the taco that went to school? It got an A-plus in salsa dance!

5. I went to Taco Bell and asked for a burrito. They said, "Nacho problem!"

6. What did the taco say to the sandwich? "You're nacho ordinary meal!"

7. I asked the Taco Bell employees if they had any vegetarian options. They said, "Lettuce taco bout that."

Mexican food puns

Are you trying to sneak in a line or two while having a mouthful of tacos? Check out some of the ones below:

8. Why did the taco go to the seafood restaurant? To find the shrimp-nacho-Doritos!

9. What do you call a taco with sour cream, salsa, and lettuce? A Mexican hat dance!

10. How did the taco wish the burrito a happy birthday? With a taco-lutely delicious cake!

11. Taco Bell's beef is always seasoned to perfection.

12. Taco Bell: where there's a wrap, there's a way.

13. They make sure to satisfy your craving for some saucy goodness.

14. I'm in a taco trance: I can't be disturbed.

15. Taco Bell is my main salsa squeeze.

16. My love for tacos is off the bell curve.

Taco dad jokes

Dad jokes are naturally some of the most predictable kinds you can find around, but they can be wrapped in taco puns for better efficiency. Below are some:

17. What did the taco say when it reached the border? "I'm nacho average taco!"

18. How did the taco get promoted? It pulled a few strings-beans!

19. What did the taco say when it dressed up for Halloween? A mas-quesa-dilla!

20. What's the difference between a hard and soft shell taco from Taco Bell? It takes about 25 seconds in the microwave.

21. Do you know that DNA is like the menu at Taco Bell? Different combinations of the same four ingredients achieve endless results.

22. Little Johnny's friend keeps saying, "Every time I go to Taco Bell, I get diarrhoea." Little Johnny said, "Try ordering Tacos instead, moron."

23. I love Taco Bell so much that I even enjoy being asked what style of tacos I want...I get hard every time.

24. Why do aliens love Taco Bell? They're looking for unidentified frying objects!

25. What's a burrito's favourite dance move? The salsa shuffle!

26. What do you call a Taco Bell during a thunderstorm? A rain-dip station!

27. What did the guacamole say to the tortilla chip? "You complete me!"

28. What's a vampire's favourite Taco Bell menu item? Bats-adillas!

Funny taco jokes

Saying taco quotes funny takes practice, although it does not need you to be a standup comedian. You only need to find catchy phrases using taco ingredients and the everyday human bustle.

29. How do you catch a runaway taco? With salsa-net!

30. Why did the taco bring a ladder to the party? It wanted to salsa to the top!

31. What did the taco dress up as for Halloween? A mas-quesa-dilla!

32. I'm not a fan of bell peppers, but I love Taco Bell.

33. Taco Bell: the secret ingredient is nacho average taco.

34. Just keep calm and taco on at Taco Bell.

35. I got gas today for $1.49. I couldn't believe it was that cheap. Then again, I don't know what else I expected going to Taco Bell.

36. My doctor told me to eat more Taco Bell. Well, actually, he said "less McDonald's," but I'm pretty sure I know what he meant.

37. What did the taco say to the guacamole on Valentine's Day? "I'm falling in salsa with you!"

38. What do you call a slow Taco Bell worker? A pokey quesadilla!

39. Why was the Crunchwrap Supreme feeling down? It couldn't handle the pressure!

40. What's the difference between DNA and the Taco Bell menu? Different combinations for endless results.

41. If "lysis" in biology means the process of breaking down or disintegration, "Analysis" is what happens after Taco Bell.

Taco Tuesday jokes

Weekdays, especially Tuesdays, do not have to be boring in anticipation of the weekend. Tell a joke while grabbing a taco and laugh your way to Friday.

42. Why did the taco go to therapy? It needed some shell-f-esteem!

43. What do you call a taco that can sing? Elvis Presleyzada!

44. How does a taco say grace? "Lettuce pray!"

45. When I visit Taco Bell, I always ask for extra hot sauce. Gotta keep things spicy!

46. I went to Taco Bell and asked for a diet soda. They gave me a laughing gas instead. It was soda-lightening!

47. What do you call a successful Mexican food chain? Taco-tronics!

48. What did the taco say to the nacho? "We're one hot duo!"

49. What did the taco say when it was proposed to? "I'm 'taco-verwhelmed'!"

50. Why did the taco go to school? It wanted to be a "wrap-tor."

51. What do you call a taco that has won multiple awards? A seasoned "veteranco!"

Taco quotes funny

Below are a few taco lines that will leave you ecstatic:

52. "I'm nacho typical taco!" - Award-Winning Taco.

53. What did the taco say to the burrito on Valentine's Day? "I'm falling in salsa with you!"

54. "To get a little extra guac-education!" - Taco Going to School.

55. Taco Bell's mild sauce: "Spicing things up, one subtle drop at a time."

56. Taco Bell's Cinnabon Delights: "A sweet surprise that'll have you rolling."

57. Taco Bell's Mexican-inspired desserts: "Dessert fiestas for your sweet tooth senoritas."

58. I once ate a taco so good it had me saying, "This is nacho average taco!"

59. If a taco runs away, does it leave a queso behind?

60. Isn't Taco Bell just like a 7-Eleven? You go there for food and get gas.

61. Why was the taco a great secretary? It always kept everything wrapped up neatly!

62. Why did Taco Bell hire Eminem? Because he's a Wrap God.

63. What are the after-effects of eating Taco Bell called? Nacho ordinary salsa.

64. What did the taco say after getting a promotion at work? Lettuce celebrated with some guac!

65. What's a shark's favourite Taco Bell dish? Fish tacos, fin down!

66. Why did the nacho get an award? It had outstanding dip-ness!

67. What do you call a burrito that's a comedian? A wrap star!

68. What do you call a Taco Bell during a thunderstorm? A rain-dip station!

69. What do you call a Taco Bell in a forest? A tree-taco hut!

70. What's a ghost's favourite item at Taco Bell? A spook-adilla!

Taco pick-up lines

Are you trying to appear cool to that opposite gender you met at a taco joint? You need not look further than these Mexican puns to catch their fancy.

71. What did the taco say to the guacamole? "You're the avo to my taco!"

72. How did the taco say goodbye? It says, "See you layer!"

73. I tried to make a pun about Taco Bell, but it just wasn't cheesy enough.

74. The cashier at Taco Bell must have a good sense of humour. They always taco about something funny.

75. Why do burritos never go to Taco Bell? Because they can't find the doorbell!

76. What does a nervous taco say? "I'm nacho average taco!"

77. What do you call a taco that tells dad jokes? A pun-cho!

78. Why did the taco go to music school? It wanted to become a wrap artist!

79. Feast on These Taco Bell-Laugh-al Puns!

80. Why did the taco go to therapy? It needed someone to shell out its feelings to.

Taco jokes are some of the best ways to start a conversation, especially in an informal setting, when trying to make new friends. So, eat some tacos today and make new friends while at it. It is a family-sized joking spree.

