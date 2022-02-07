How to check if drivers license is ready for collection in South Africa 2022

To help driving licence cardholders comply with regulations, the Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula has extended the validity of driving licence cards that expired between 26 March 2020 and 31 August 2021 to only become invalid on 31 March 2022. In addition, the Minister opened two driving centres in Gauteng, boosting the province's monthly capacity by 26 000 places. Already applied and find yourself wondering how long before I can collect my drivers license? Follow these simple steps to find out.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

You can now check the status of your card's progress online or via SMS. Photo: @WesternCapeGovernment

Source: Facebook

Driving permits that are not collected within 120 days are disposed of, but how do I know when my drivers license is ready for collection? Can I track my license card? Briefly.co.za has the most straightforward solutions for keeping on top of your card collection.

How do I know if my license is ready for collection?

You can use an SMS service to track the status of your card. Simply text your ID number to 33214, wait a few moments, and you should receive a message indicating the progress of your documentation.

It is vital to understand that this is not a government-provided programme, and you will need airtime to participate. Free texts and other similar packages on phone contracts will not help you in this situation, and the SMS will not be sent to this number.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Can someone else collect my drivers licence in South Africa?

Suppose another person is to collect the drivers license. In that case, they will need to have an affidavit with their name and ID number (of the person standing in your place), and an explanation as to why the driver cannot collect the documents themselves with a certified copy of the driver's ID. In addition, you must retrieve your new card from the same testing centre where you applied.

Can I check my drivers license status online in South Africa?

How do I check the status of my driving licence? To check the status of your card, log onto the website, input your ID number and other information, and the National Traffic Information System (Natis license check) will provide you with the information you need. Unfortunately, the RTMC has also been chastised for delays, notably regarding its online reservation system.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) was first established in 2005. Photo: @METROFM

Source: Facebook

Collection of drivers licence card during lockdown

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) urges motorists who had their driving permit cards expire at the lockdown to renew them immediately while time is still available. The Corporation has discovered that motorists whose documents expired between 26 March 2020, and 31 August 2021, are not fully utilising the extended validity term of their cards to renew their papers. Therefore, you need to collect your replacement card from the same testing centre where you applied.

License card collection fee

According to a government gazette last year, motorists would be charged R250 for online reservations to renew driving permits, R700 for online registrations of motor vehicles, and R700 for online change of ownership of motor vehicles. However, no pricing updates have been announced for 2022, so one can assume it remains unchanged.

How long does it take?

The national lockdown has created a significant backlog in the process. However, on average, it takes between four and six weeks for your official driver's license card (the one that fits so neatly in your wallet) to be ready.

The system in South Africa has been upgraded to avoid unnecessary queuing. Photo: @Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality

Source: Facebook

You no longer need to stand unnecessarily in queues, as one can check their drivers license status either online or via SMS. Thanks to the Natis system, all the required information is at your fingertips, which was initially implemented in 2018 to reduce long lines and eliminate corruption.

READ ALSO: Apply for the UIF certificate of compliance online 2022: All you need to know

Briefly.co.za reports that the South African unemployment rate has reached an all-time low due to the Covid-19 epidemic. Many companies were forced to close their doors permanently during the lockdown period. It's terrifying to find yourself without a source of money. But do you receive all those unemployment fund payments you've made over the years?

Now is your opportunity to cash out. It might be challenging to understand how to apply for unemployment benefits, but Briefly.co.za is here to assist. You may now submit an online application for a UIF certificate of conformity; read on for more details.

Source: Briefly News