All types of dentures and cost in 2022 | All you need to know before buying

Whenever one loses a tooth, they no longer feel the same as it changes much about how they chew, talk or carry themselves. Nevertheless, there is no need to worry as you can now replace your missing tooth with a false tooth. What are the newest types of dentures? This article has all types of dentures and costs in 2022 and everything you need to know before buying one.

Dentures are synthetic replacements for missing natural teeth.

Source: Instagram

What causes tooth loss? This can be caused by many factors ranging from facial injuries, poor oral care, tooth decay, and gum diseases, among others. But with dentures, which are synthetic replacements for missing natural teeth, you do not have to worry about the replacement. This article has a complete guide on all types of dentures and costs and everything you need to know before buying one. See below!

What are dentures?

These are false teeth that replace some or all of a patient's missing natural teeth. Adults over 65 years are mainly the ones who go for this procedure, as tooth loss is more common as you age. However, that does not mean younger people are not susceptible to teeth loss. Some medical conditions indicate the need for the procedure in young people.

Types of dentures

They come in both fixed and removable forms. If you need a few replacements, partial dentures are the best option. However, if you need a total replacement, you can opt for a complete or implant-supported procedure. So what are the four types of dentures? The list below has the denture options and costs to determine which one suits you best.

1. Complete dentures

They are a replacement for entire sets of teeth. The dentist will use a plastic base that supports a complete set of plastic or porcelain teeth. A dentist then uses a sealant or bone grafting to hold the dentures in the mouth. They cost $1,300 to $3,000 per arch.

Pros

Cost effective

Improves self-esteem and confidence

Restores eating and chewing

Maintains a more youthful appearance.

Cons

A lisp may develop

Can slip out when eating or speaking

Requires maintenance and repairs

2. Removable partial dentures

This procedure replaces a few missing teeth in your jaw. First, the dentist creates a plastic base or a metal framework. This framework is held in the mouth by clasps and rests around your natural teeth. They cost $650 to $2,500 per arch.

Pros

Cost effective

Do not break easily

Easily removable for cleaning

Durable due to the underlying metal framework

Cons

Prone to plaque build-up if not cleaned properly

It may have some metal clasps that show when smiling

3. Fixed dental bridge

This is similar to a partial procedure, except it is not removable. Tooth-coloured porcelain crowns are attached to the implants. This type is ideal for patients with three or more missing teeth. Implant-supported dental bridges cost $2,500 to $6,000 per implant.

Pros

Stronger than removable fake teeth

Consistent tooth positioning and better bite

Patients feel more secure

Improved aesthetics

Cons

Cost is higher

Requires surgery

Hard to maintain cleanliness

4. Temporary dentures (Immediate)

This type offers a solution to patients who need to have all of their teeth extracted but do not want to live without teeth until their permanent ones are ready.

Source: Instagram

This type offers a solution to patients who need to have all of their teeth extracted but do not want to live without teeth until their permanent ones are ready. With this one, they can be fitted directly onto the patients' unhealed gums immediately after teeth are extracted. They cost $1,500 to $3,200 per arch.

Pros

Allows you to have teeth while your gum is still healing

Provides a temporary solution for eating and talking

Helps extraction sites heal, minimising swelling and bleeding

Cons

Prone to bacteria build-up

Not a long-term solution

Not as natural looking

Requires multiple adjustments

5. Overdentures

They are also called implant-supported. They are held in place by the remaining teeth or metal posts implanted in the jawbone. They cost $1,500 to $4,000 per arch.

Pros

Good chewing ability

Stable and robust

Comfortable, custom fit

More aesthetically pleasing

Cons

Very expensive

Invasive surgery

Increased treatment time

Attachment can become loose and require tightening

6. All-on-4 implant dentures

In terms of stability, snap-in dentures are the best. These securely snap into place with the aid of anchors on existing teeth or dental implants.

Source: Instagram

They are also called full arch dental implant bridges. This type supports an entire arch of teeth with just four implants. You cannot take it out by yourself, but your dentist can remove it. They cost $50,000 to $60,000 for the upper and lower jaw.

Pros

More durable

Stays in place

Looks more natural

Cons

Various diet restrictions

Very expensive

7. Custom dentures

These are customised for each patient. The patient can choose to have it with more expensive materials like porcelain. They cost $15,000 per arch.

Pros

Unique

More appealing look

Con

Very expensive

8. Economy dentures

These are generic, premade, and inexpensive. However, they are not customised for your mouth, and the replacements do not look natural. They cost $300 to $600 per arch.

Pros

Quick to fix

Cheap

Cons

Poor oral hygiene

Can harm your mouth

Do not look natural

How long do dentures last?

Cosmetic dentures look more like natural teeth by their very nature.

Source: Instagram

They are expected to last up to 5-8 years before needing replacement if cared for properly. However, they wear out during this time, and your mouth changes shape. Therefore, your dentures will eventually need to be relined or remade to remain as safe, comfortable and natural-looking as possible.

What type of dentures are the best?

In terms of stability, snap-ins are the best. They securely snap into place with the aid of anchors on existing teeth or dental implants. These dentures are suitable for a patient without any teeth but who has enough bone tissue to support an implant.

What are the most natural-looking dentures?

Plastic teeth will always have an artificial appearance, and even some ceramic teeth can often have a very flat appearance. However, cosmetic dentures look more like natural teeth by their very nature. They are called cosmetics because they are intended to make your smile look beautiful! Cosmetics also tend to feel much more natural than other false teeth options.

Above are all types of dentures and cost in 2022 and everything you need to know before buying it. Your choice depends on the advice of your specialist as well as affordability. Always take care of your teeth and overall oral hygiene.

DISCLAIMER: This article is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

