All types of dentures and cost in 2022 | All you need to know before buying
Whenever one loses a tooth, they no longer feel the same as it changes much about how they chew, talk or carry themselves. Nevertheless, there is no need to worry as you can now replace your missing tooth with a false tooth. What are the newest types of dentures? This article has all types of dentures and costs in 2022 and everything you need to know before buying one.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!
What causes tooth loss? This can be caused by many factors ranging from facial injuries, poor oral care, tooth decay, and gum diseases, among others. But with dentures, which are synthetic replacements for missing natural teeth, you do not have to worry about the replacement. This article has a complete guide on all types of dentures and costs and everything you need to know before buying one. See below!
What are dentures?
These are false teeth that replace some or all of a patient's missing natural teeth. Adults over 65 years are mainly the ones who go for this procedure, as tooth loss is more common as you age. However, that does not mean younger people are not susceptible to teeth loss. Some medical conditions indicate the need for the procedure in young people.
Types of dentures
They come in both fixed and removable forms. If you need a few replacements, partial dentures are the best option. However, if you need a total replacement, you can opt for a complete or implant-supported procedure. So what are the four types of dentures? The list below has the denture options and costs to determine which one suits you best.
PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!
1. Complete dentures
They are a replacement for entire sets of teeth. The dentist will use a plastic base that supports a complete set of plastic or porcelain teeth. A dentist then uses a sealant or bone grafting to hold the dentures in the mouth. They cost $1,300 to $3,000 per arch.
Pros
- Cost effective
- Improves self-esteem and confidence
- Restores eating and chewing
- Maintains a more youthful appearance.
Cons
- A lisp may develop
- Can slip out when eating or speaking
- Requires maintenance and repairs
2. Removable partial dentures
This procedure replaces a few missing teeth in your jaw. First, the dentist creates a plastic base or a metal framework. This framework is held in the mouth by clasps and rests around your natural teeth. They cost $650 to $2,500 per arch.
Pros
- Cost effective
- Do not break easily
- Easily removable for cleaning
- Durable due to the underlying metal framework
Cons
- Prone to plaque build-up if not cleaned properly
- It may have some metal clasps that show when smiling
3. Fixed dental bridge
This is similar to a partial procedure, except it is not removable. Tooth-coloured porcelain crowns are attached to the implants. This type is ideal for patients with three or more missing teeth. Implant-supported dental bridges cost $2,500 to $6,000 per implant.
Pros
- Stronger than removable fake teeth
- Consistent tooth positioning and better bite
- Patients feel more secure
- Improved aesthetics
Cons
- Cost is higher
- Requires surgery
- Hard to maintain cleanliness
4. Temporary dentures (Immediate)
This type offers a solution to patients who need to have all of their teeth extracted but do not want to live without teeth until their permanent ones are ready. With this one, they can be fitted directly onto the patients' unhealed gums immediately after teeth are extracted. They cost $1,500 to $3,200 per arch.
Pros
- Allows you to have teeth while your gum is still healing
- Provides a temporary solution for eating and talking
- Helps extraction sites heal, minimising swelling and bleeding
Cons
- Prone to bacteria build-up
- Not a long-term solution
- Not as natural looking
- Requires multiple adjustments
5. Overdentures
They are also called implant-supported. They are held in place by the remaining teeth or metal posts implanted in the jawbone. They cost $1,500 to $4,000 per arch.
Pros
- Good chewing ability
- Stable and robust
- Comfortable, custom fit
- More aesthetically pleasing
Cons
- Very expensive
- Invasive surgery
- Increased treatment time
- Attachment can become loose and require tightening
6. All-on-4 implant dentures
They are also called full arch dental implant bridges. This type supports an entire arch of teeth with just four implants. You cannot take it out by yourself, but your dentist can remove it. They cost $50,000 to $60,000 for the upper and lower jaw.
Pros
- More durable
- Stays in place
- Looks more natural
Cons
- Various diet restrictions
- Very expensive
7. Custom dentures
These are customised for each patient. The patient can choose to have it with more expensive materials like porcelain. They cost $15,000 per arch.
Pros
- Unique
- More appealing look
Con
- Very expensive
8. Economy dentures
These are generic, premade, and inexpensive. However, they are not customised for your mouth, and the replacements do not look natural. They cost $300 to $600 per arch.
Pros
- Quick to fix
- Cheap
Cons
- Poor oral hygiene
- Can harm your mouth
- Do not look natural
How long do dentures last?
They are expected to last up to 5-8 years before needing replacement if cared for properly. However, they wear out during this time, and your mouth changes shape. Therefore, your dentures will eventually need to be relined or remade to remain as safe, comfortable and natural-looking as possible.
What type of dentures are the best?
In terms of stability, snap-ins are the best. They securely snap into place with the aid of anchors on existing teeth or dental implants. These dentures are suitable for a patient without any teeth but who has enough bone tissue to support an implant.
What are the most natural-looking dentures?
Plastic teeth will always have an artificial appearance, and even some ceramic teeth can often have a very flat appearance. However, cosmetic dentures look more like natural teeth by their very nature. They are called cosmetics because they are intended to make your smile look beautiful! Cosmetics also tend to feel much more natural than other false teeth options.
Above are all types of dentures and cost in 2022 and everything you need to know before buying it. Your choice depends on the advice of your specialist as well as affordability. Always take care of your teeth and overall oral hygiene.
DISCLAIMER: This article is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!
READ ALSO: What is the cost of braces in South Africa in 2022? Braces price and infographics
Briefly.co.za reported on April 11, 2022, about braces prices in South Africa in 2022. Did you know that dental braces do more than improve a smile?
They are an orthodontic treatment for correcting bad bites and malocclusion. So how much are braces in South Africa? Read here for more info!
Source: Briefly News