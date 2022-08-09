Having your own pool table is a dream come true for any pool enthusiast. If the thought of getting yourself a pool table has crossed your mind, there are several things that you ought to know. First, a pool table is like an investment in your life, so ensure it is worth every coin you spend. You need to ascertain the quality of the pool table and if it meets all your guidelines. So, what are pool table prices in South Africa in 2022?

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A pool table is like an investment in your life, so ensure it is worth every coin you spend. Photo: John Keeble

Source: Getty Images

Pool table prices vary depending on several factors, such as the quality of the pool, size of the table, and seller, among many others. For this reason, you should conduct thorough research to identify a seller who upholds quality and, at the same time, reasonable prices.

What are pool table prices in South Africa in 2022?

The standard price ranges from R11,850 to R88,415. This depends on the store location and counter type one has in mind.

The standard price in South Africa ranges from R11,850 to R88,415. Photo: Alex Bamford

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

How much does a pool table cost?

The price of a billiard table depends on various factors, including:

Billiard table size – This is crucial when choosing the type you need. The length ranges between 7 and 9 feet. The larger the pool table, the more costly it is.

– This is crucial when choosing the type you need. The length ranges between 7 and 9 feet. The larger the pool table, the more costly it is. Cabinet design, material and décor – A pool counter made of manmade materials are less expensive than one made from hardwood. In addition, hardwood lasts longer than most synthetic materials.

– A pool counter made of manmade materials are less expensive than one made from hardwood. In addition, hardwood lasts longer than most synthetic materials. Quality of table – You will part with more cash if the pool quality is high. This is because most top-notch pool counters are constructed using sturdy, high-quality materials, which include natural wood.

– You will part with more cash if the pool quality is high. This is because most top-notch pool counters are constructed using sturdy, high-quality materials, which include natural wood. Slate thickness and pieces: The slate is the table's playing surface. It can either be made from MDF wood or slate.

Key considerations to remember when purchasing a billiard table

Did you know that a pool made of slate will offer you an unforgettable experience. Photo: Jimmy Ramirez / EyeEm

Source: Getty Images

When it comes to choosing a billiard counter, there are a few aspects you should keep in mind. They come in handy in determining the life span of your table. These include:

The slate: A pool surface made of slate will offer you an unforgettable experience. However, those not made of slate are substituted with slatine, plywood, honeycomb, slatex, fibreboard, or permaslate. Frame: The best frame has been framed with wood glued. The slate size should determine the size of the frame you opt for. Legs: The legs of the counter should be strong enough to hold the weight. Also, if the players lean against it, the pool can withstand the pressure and remain firm. There are two types of legs: perfect or post legs and two-piece or industry standard legs.

The post legs are more preferred as they are made from hardwood, from the slate to the feet. They remain firm for many years.

Is 7ft pool table small?

This type of billiard counter has a smaller playing surface than other sizes.

What is a standard-size pool table?

Did you know that the standard size of a billiard table is 7 – feet. Photo: Christiane Berlin / EyeEm

Source: Getty Images

The standard size of a billiard table is 7 – feet. This is the perfect size for a counter that is intended to go inside a home. Most people also refer to it as the mini pool table.

How much is a pool table in South Africa?

The standard pool price ranges from R11,850 to R88,415 in South Africa.

How much is a snooker table in South Africa?

A snooker counter is slightly larger than a billiard table. The other major differences are that snooker is played with 15 red balls, 6 coloured balls, and 1 cue ball. They are also slightly bigger than billiard counters.

However, a pool is played with one black ball, 7 yellow balls, 7 red balls, and a white cue ball. The price of such a counter varies between R7,500 and R55,000.

The above-detailed list reveals the pool table prices in South Africa in 2022. Therefore, make sure you locate the best shop to do your purchase and take your dream pool home.

READ ALSO: List of Gucci stores in South Africa 2022: locations, product listings, more

As published on Briefly.co.za, Gucci stores in South Africa make two out of a total of three available in Africa means that the country is enjoying huge benefits from having a luxurious industry on the ground.

So if you are an African looking to purchase original Gucci products, you may schedule your next trip to take you to South Africa.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News