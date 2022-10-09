Vodacom WiFi router deals in 2022: Here is everything you ought to know

Whether for personal or business purposes, you need an internet connection. But then, when considering what service provider to opt for, you should consider their service's effectiveness and packages. Vodacom, for instance, has juicy packages that individuals and corporate organisations might want to consider. What Vodacom WiFi router deals are there for subscribers in 2022?

Vodacom is a well-known mobile phone and internet service provider in South Africa. The provider has earned a reputation for providing high-quality network services at reasonable prices. As a result, Vodacom has a sizable customer base within and outside the country, with substantial discounts based on the duration of subscriptions. So, whether you need a Vodacom portable WiFi router, read on to learn more.

Vodacom router contract deals

Special considerations have been made for subscribers who use Vodacom's service. Whether as an individual or corporate organisations, various packages have been set up to meet your budget. So, depending on what router contract you are looking at, below is a list of the Vodacom router prices and packages available:

100GB+Huawei B535 LTE CPE WIFI Router

Vodacom provides a 100GB online data network plan for old and new subscribers. The deal is only R549 per month. So, how do I get 100GB on Vodacom? If you get this package or subscribe to an old sim or router, you can enjoy the free data.

200GB+Huawei B535 932 LTE CPE WIFI Router

The service provider affords a 200GB web data plan. But then, the deal is only R849 per month.

300GB+Huawei B535 932 LTE CPE WIFI Router

With R949 a month, you can enjoy this offer.

400GB+Huawei B535 932 LTE CPE WIFI Router

Vodacom offers customers 400GB of data deals per month. Nevertheless, this data and router cost only R1,149 a month.

100GB+Huawei B535 932 LTE CPE WIFI Router

You can consider this package if you want to enjoy more by paying less. It costs only R788 per month.

200GB+Huawei B535 932 LTE CPE WIFI Router

With a monthly charge of R1,088, you can access speed internet and enjoy a whopping 200GB for surfing the internet.

Uncapped Vodacom data deals with router

This package offers unlimited internet connection at 4Mbps, based on your preferred package. But the longer the subscription duration, the more discount a subscriber gets. So, check out the packages available below:

4Mbps internet package

You pay R729.00 for a year subscription, R599.00 for two years subscription, and R499.00 for three years subscription. VAT and installation charges are included in the prices.

This package is consistent with Vodacom home WiFi deals and should be sufficient for a household with internet usage centred on social networks.

8Mbps internet package

You pay R899.00 for 12 months subscription, R799.00 for three months subscription, and R699.00 for 36 months subscription. If you work from home as a blogger, digital marketer, and web designer, among others, this plan is worth considering due to its speed.

10Mbps internet package

This data deal is one of the best Vodacom router deals you can get. It is good for those who enjoy streaming, downloading, sharing, and uploading videos. Therefore, depending on your budget, you can enjoy a year subscription for R1,224.00, R899.00 for two years, and three years subscription for R749.00.

20Mbps internet package

Businesses that depend on internet connectivity to function are welcome to try this package because the prices are pretty affordable. With R1,374.00, you can enjoy 12 months subscription, R999.00 for 24 months subscription, and R849.00 for 36 months subscription.

40Mbps internet package

This data package allows for the linkage of a whole building's worth of individual staff computers and handhelds with no gripes.

So, if you find it suitable for your organisation, you can enjoy the service for a year at R1,744.00 or pay R1,499.00 for two years subscription. Otherwise, with R1,255.00, you can enjoy the service for three years.

80Mbps uncapped internet

This is the ideal answer for empowering organisations or offices to achieve optimal results so that large organisations will find it of immense help.

Paying R3,499.00 grants access to enjoy the service for 12 months. Similarly, if you pay R2,899.00, you can enjoy the service for two years or R2,340.00 for three years.

Vodacom dongle deals

If you need internet data for your tablet or dongle, you can get a once-off mobile broadband data bundle if you run out of data before month-end. Good enough, if you have LTE-enabled devices, you can also benefit from access to the LTE network at no extra cost.

With as low as R46, you can enjoy 500MB for two years or 30GB at R605. Otherwise, you pay R56 and R655 for the same data bundles, respectively, for a year. Finally, if you prefer a once-off data plan, you either pay R50 for 500MB or R1,109 for 20GB.

How much do WiFi routers cost?

The WiFi routers cost differently. The Vodacom router Vodafone R207, for instance, costs about R459.00.

How much is a router per month?

Of course, the speed you prefer determines how much you will pay. In other words, the price of a router data deal depends on the speed.

How much is 100GB at Vodacom?

Vodacom 100GB costs about R499. But then, note that inclusive is 100GB Data Anytime and 100GB Data Night Owl, which runs from 12 am to 5 am. Though terms and conditions are attached, the contract is for 24 months.

Vodacom WiFi router deals in 2022 are among the best and most affordable in South Africa. However, the information provided here can change anytime, as the service provider reserves the right to change or give customers other offers as they deem fit.

