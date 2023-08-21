Neurosurgeon’s salary in South Africa per month in 2023

A neurosurgeon specialises in the surgical treatment of conditions affecting the nervous system, including the brain, spinal cord and peripheral nerves. This is among the highest-paid careers because of the hundreds of hours put in and the job’s demanding nature. Here, we detail what to know about the neurosurgeon’s average salary in South Africa.

An entry-level neurosurgeon earns an average salary of R1,989,133 annually. Photo: Peter Dazeley

Source: Getty Images

If you want to become a neurosurgeon, you will be amazed at how much these professionals bag. Once you have decided on this career, the next step is obtaining the necessary qualifications.

How much do neurosurgeons earn?

According to ZipRecruiter, the average annual salary for these professionals in the USA is $263,260. This translates to $126.57 an hour, $5,062 weekly and $21,938 monthly. However, this amount is subject to change with work experience and many other factors and does not reflect the income in other countries.

How much does a neurosurgeon make in South Africa?

A neurosurgeon’s monthly salary is subject to company, location and experience. Salary Expert report that this professional earns R3,285,730 annually or an equivalent hourly rate of R1,580. In addition, this professional makes an average bonus of R790,218.

An entry-level neurosurgeon (1-3 years of experience) earns an average salary of R1,989,133 yearly. Conversely, a senior professional in this field (8+ years of experience) earns an annual salary of R5,218,945.

What is the monthly salary of a neurosurgeon in Kenya?

Once you have decided on this career, the next step is obtaining the necessary qualifications. Photo: Morsa Images

Source: Getty Images

A neurosurgeon in Nairobi, Kenya, typically earns around 6,073,300 yearly shillings. This can range from the lowest average salary of about 3,156,400 shillings to the highest salary of 9,289,200 shillings. This amount varies based on experience, location, skills and gender.

Where is the highest-paid neurosurgeon?

The USA ranks first with the highest salaries for neurosurgeons. Here is a list of cities with the top remuneration for these professionals:

City Annual salary Anchorage $581,950 Bismarck $458,344 Duluth $424,987 Billings $416,947 Seattle $399,453

Neurosurgeon requirements in South Africa

If you wish to pursue this career, there are specific criteria that you need to meet.

A neurosurgeon’s monthly salary may vary depending on company, location and experience. Photo: Solskin

Source: Getty Images

The standard requirements for these professionals include:

Four years of pre-medical education at a college or university

Four years of medical school resulting in an M.D. or D.O. degree

One-year internship in general surgery

Five to seven years in a neurosurgery residency program

Some of these professionals complete a fellowship after residency to specialise in a particular area

Continuing education- annual meetings, conferences, scientific journals and research to keep up with advances in the medical field

Where to study neurosurgery in South Africa

Are you interested in learning neurosurgery? Here is a list of institutions for your consideration:

University of the Witwatersrand University of Cape Town Stellenbosch University University of Pretoria University of KwaZulu-Natal Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University

Which doctor makes the most money in South Africa?

If you want to become a neurosurgeon, you will wow at how much these professionals bag. Photo: Vadym Terelyuk

Source: Getty Images

The chief of surgery is currently the highest-paid doctor in South Africa. These professionals earn an annual salary of R3,833,963 or an equivalent of R1,843 per hour. In addition, they receive an R975,744 bonus per year.

The neurosurgeon’s average salary per month in South Africa can be estimated based on averages, but the value can drastically vary. Overall, aspects like the current job market and location are vital in how much these professionals earn.

DISCLAIMER: This article is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility.

