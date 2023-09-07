NSFAS reference number in South Africa: How to get it today

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) is a South African government student financial aid scheme that provides financial aid to undergraduate students to further their studies to the tertiary level after finishing high school. NSFAS covers tuition fees, accommodation fees, transport fees, and various allowances. This post has a simple step-by-step guide on how to get your NSFAS reference number.

NSFAS is an excellent place to explore if you are a South African student searching for financial support to further your studies. However, you must first obtain a reference number before applying for funding. This number is used to identify your account and the status of your application. Follow the steps below to get your reference number.

What is a NSFAS reference number?

The NSFAS reference number is a unique number generated by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme immediately after you apply for funding. The reference number is sent to the email address you provided during your application process. It serves as official documentation that your application was received by NSFAS.

How to get the NSFAS reference number

The NSFAS reference number is essential because you will need to use it whenever you want to make queries from NSFAS. So, how do you get your NSFAS reference number? Follow these three easy steps to get the NSFAS reference number.

Go to www.nsfas.org.za. Create MyNSFAS account. After completing the application, the NSFAS will send a reference number through email or SMS to the phone number you used to create your account.

Note: If you do not receive your NSFAS reference number, that means your application was not submitted successfully.

How do I find my NSFAS reference number?

Here are four ways to follow to find your NSFAS reference number.

Log in to your MyNSFAS Account, and your reference number will be displayed on your dashboard. Log in to your email address to find the reference number sent to you by NSFAS. Check your SMS book via cell phone to retrieve your NSFAS reference number. Contact NSFAS via social media or email to help you retrieve your reference number.

Example of an NSFAS reference number

If you are wondering what it is a reference number and how to identify it, here is an example of how a reference number sent by NSFAS should look like: OB7012973.

How do I activate my NSFAS student portal?

To activate your NSFAS student portal, follow these steps:

Visit the NSFAS website. Click on the “MyNSFAS" button at the page's top right corner. Click on “Register” and provide the required personal information. Create a unique username and password. Check your email for a verification link and activate your account.

If you encounter any issues during the activation process, do not hesitate to contact the National Student Financial Aid Scheme support at 0860 067 327 or info@nsfas.org.za.

How do I upload a reference to NSFAS?

To upload a reference to NSFAS, you must upload supporting documents on the National Student Financial Aid Scheme portal. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to upload documents on NSFAS properly:

Visit the www.nsfas.org.za website. Log in to your MyNSFAS account using your username and password. Click on the “Upload Outstanding Supporting Documents” button. A window will appear on your screen that requires you to upload the necessary supporting information. Select the documents files and click on “Submit Documents”. Wait for feedback that reads “Outstanding Documents have been Successfully Uploaded”.

Does the NSFAS reference number expire?

NSFAS reference numbers do not expire. Once you receive your unique NSFAS reference number by email or SMS, it is valid for the duration of your application process.

What does NSFAS stand for?

NSFAS stands for National Student Financial Aid Scheme. It is a South African government initiative that provides financial assistance to eligible students who cannot afford tertiary education.

Where can you apply for NSFAS?

The undergraduate students who want to get funds for their tertiary education after finishing high school should apply for the National Financial Aid Scheme funding online by visiting https://my.nsfas.org.za website.

Is NSFAS available for foreign students?

According to the National Student Financial Aid Scheme, foreign students are not eligible for funding.

NSFAS is a government-sponsored student aid programme that provides financial assistance to students who have graduated from high school. Obtaining an NSFAS reference number is the first step towards accessing funding for your studies. By following the simple step-by-step guide above, you can easily create an account, complete your profile, and apply for funding.

