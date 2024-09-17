Surgery tech salary by state: Top-paying states in the US (2024)

Working in hospital operating rooms or outpatient centres is a sensitive place. Anyone looking to get trained in this line can look forward to the assurance of lucrative employment. The United States of America Bureau of Labour Statistics puts information into perspective, including a surgery tech's salary, so what do you need to know?

The surgical technologist, also called a scrub tech or operating room technician, helps surgeons during procedures. This could range from keeping the operating room environment sterile to preparing the necessary instruments and equipment. They even assist during surgery.

Surgery tech's salary

According to the Bureau of Labour Statistics (BLS), the annual surgical technologists' salary in 2023 was $60,610. The 10 per cent who earned the lowest received $40,640 yearly, while the highest ten percentile made over $83,150.

However, the surgical tech's hourly pay, an average of $29.93, varies depending on the location, experience, and certifications acquired by the scrub tech.

The above statistics are indicators of the national average. Local economies, costs, and standards of living can influence substantial variations. The market for healthcare services also plays an essential role. Despite the pay, some surgical technicians look beyond the pay and consider the opportunities in the field.

Jozie Seaman, a surgical technician who finished from Mount Aloysius College, said the following during an interview session:

I chose surgical technology because of the “hands on” work that comes with working in this field. There is a vast variety of opportunities available in this field of work, from working privately with one doctor to working in major hospitals. Having a career as a surgical technologist is both exhilarating and very rewarding because of the emotional value.

What is the surgical tech salary in each state?

Below is a comprehensive examination of surgical tech salaries in different states in the United States for 2024. It includes highlights of the top-paying regions.

S/N State Average salary 1 Alabama $45,730 2 Alaska $78,410 3 Arizona $64,920 4 Arkansas $49,430 5 California $78,400 6 Colorado $63,430 7 Connecticut $80,190 8 Delaware $61,090 9 District of Columbia $68,520 10 Florida $56,670 11 Georgia $58,330 12 Hawaii $67,880 13 Idaho $61,680 14 Illinois $59,750 15 Indiana $58,480 16 Iowa $50,990 17 Kansas $51,020

18 Kentucky $51,660 19 Louisiana $50,560 20 Maine $58,800 21 Massachusetts $67,840 22 Maryland $62,240 23 Michigan $59,700 24 Minnesota $72,800 25 Mississippi $45,830 26 Missouri $57,730 27 Montana $58,030 28 Nebraska $59,630 29 Nevada $73,280 30 New Hampshire $65,780 31 New Jersey $69,580 32 New Mexico $49,080 33 New York $74,180 34 North Carolina $52,830

35 North Dakota $59,650 36 Ohio $58,930 37 Oklahoma $51,400 38 Oregon $75,550 39 Pennsylvania $56,940 40 Rhode Island $62,800 41 South Carolina $58,550 42 South Dakota $51,980 43 Tennessee $57,910 44 Texas $59,810 45 Utah $55,120 46 Vermont $54,820 47 Virginia $62,880 48 Washington $70,250 49 West Virginia $48,590 50 Wisconsin $64,150 51 Wyoming $54,200

Top-paying states for surgical techs

States like California, Alaska, Connecticut, and Nevada pay scrub techs more than their contemporaries in other states. These mouth-watering wages result from the unending demand for healthcare services. In what states do surgical techs make the most money? They are discussed below:

California

BLS says a surgical technician's salary in California is the most impressive. They make an annual average wage of $78,400 and an hourly rate of $37.69.

In metropolitan cities like San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, even within the state, salaries can be as high as $97,430 per year, or $46.84 per hour. In the close range are Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara and Sacramento, with annual salaries of $98,780 and $82,030, respectively.

Alaska

Alaska is another state where surgical technologists can earn up to $78,410 per year. Its remote location and high cost of living lead to higher wages.

Connecticut

Connecticut's surgical techs earn an average annual salary and hourly wage of $80,190 and $38.55, respectively. Its proximity to urban areas like New York City and Boston contributes to the wage levels.

Nevada

Nevada pays its scrub techs a take-home of around $73,280 per year, equivalent to an hourly rate of $35.23. Cities like Las Vegas, known for their busy commercial activities, increase the demand for skilled surgical technologists, hence the high salaries.

Washington

Washington DC's surgical technologists earn about $70,250 annually, at most $33.78 per hour. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue is an urban area known for high demand for healthcare services, which consequently increases salaries for scrub techs.

New York

Surgical techs in New York make about $74,180 annually and $35.66 per hour. Metropolitan cities like New Jersey employ several surgical techs, with an improved median salary of about $78,980 yearly.

Minnesota

Surgical tech's annual salary in Minnesota is an average of $72,800 with an hourly rate of $35.00. Metropolitan areas such as Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington offers a yearly salary of $77,110.

Oregon

This is another high-paying state, with surgical techs earning about $75,550 annually. Scrub techs working in the Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro urban area make about $77,610 annually.

Florida

Florida pays its scrub technologists less than the states above. However, there is a high demand for medical aids because of the significant elderly population. All Allied Health School published that a surgical tech's salary in Florida is around $56,670.

Factors influencing variations in annual earnings

The disparities in the salaries of surgical technicians across different states are attributable to factors such as:

Cost of living

With higher living costs, states like California and New York offer increased salaries to balance the potential expenses. California may offer the highest wages for surgical techs, but the cost of housing is also astronomical. With lower living costs, states like Mississippi and Arkansas often offer lower salaries.

Demand for healthcare services

Healthcare services demand varies between states and significantly impacts salary levels. States with more hospitals, specialised medical facilities, and outpatient surgery centres require surgical technologists in droves. This leads to competitive salaries and high wages. New York and California are good examples.

Experience and specialisation

A surgical technologist with several years of work experience will earn a higher salary than a newbie. Those in specialised areas such as orthopaedic and cardiovascular surgery are among the highest-paying jobs. This is because specialisations often mandate additional certifications and training.

Is a surgical tech higher than a nurse?

The average surgical tech is not higher than a nurse in the hierarchy. According to H.C. Traveling Nursing, becoming a nurse requires a minimum of a bachelor's in nursing. At the same time, scrub techs typically only have to obtain an associate's degree and some certifications.

The registered nurse cares for patients before and after operations. This ensures that they earn an average of $75,330 annually, compared to the surgical tech's $62,250.

Nevertheless, certified nursing assistants, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians, and dental assistants, for instance, earn an average annual salary of $38,130, $42,000, $43,330, and $47,350, respectively.

How to become a surgical tech in DC

Anyone who wants to become a surgical tech, especially in Washington, DC, must finish an accredited surgical technology program. They must then earn certification by passing the Certified Surgical Technologist exam from the National Board of Surgical Technology and Surgical Assisting (NBSTSA).

Although Washington, DC, does not require a specific license, potential scrub techs must obtain certification before applying for positions in hospitals or surgical centres.

How to earn more as a surgical tech

If you are looking to improve your earning power in the surgical technology field, below are ideas that will help you:

Pursue certification : Earning the Certified Surgical Technologist (CST) certification can help you get higher-paying jobs.

: Earning the Certified Surgical Technologist (CST) certification can help you get higher-paying jobs. Specialise in a high-demand area : Scrub techs specialising in cardiovascular surgery, orthopaedics, or neuro-surgery experts earn more. Specialising requires knowledge of more complex procedures.

: Scrub techs specialising in cardiovascular surgery, orthopaedics, or neuro-surgery experts earn more. Specialising requires knowledge of more complex procedures. Consider location change : Relocating to states or cities with higher-paying rates is a straightforward approach to earning more. For example, a Mississippi-based surgical technologist will earn more if he moves to Nevada or California.

: Relocating to states or cities with higher-paying rates is a straightforward approach to earning more. For example, a Mississippi-based surgical technologist will earn more if he moves to Nevada or California. Get promoted to a first assistant position : Scrub technologists with several years of experience and additional training are often promoted to a surgical first assistant position. This position commands higher wages because of the know-how involved.

: Scrub technologists with several years of experience and additional training are often promoted to a surgical first assistant position. This position commands higher wages because of the know-how involved. Explore travel opportunities: A travelling surgical tech's salary is impressive, as they can earn up to $80,000. This method often comes with benefits such as housing stipends and bonuses.

A travelling surgical tech's salary is impressive, as they can earn up to $80,000. This method often comes with benefits such as housing stipends and bonuses. Work in busier and larger hospitals and centres: Larger hospitals and medical centres perform more surgeries and, as such, offer better pay and benefits. They also provide opportunities for scrub technologists to gather more experience in various cases, potentially earning higher wages.

Larger hospitals and medical centres perform more surgeries and, as such, offer better pay and benefits. They also provide opportunities for scrub technologists to gather more experience in various cases, potentially earning higher wages. Take available shifts : Picking nights and weekends or during holidays is one way to earn more pay. It is effective and does not necessarily involve changing jobs.

: Picking nights and weekends or during holidays is one way to earn more pay. It is effective and does not necessarily involve changing jobs. Become an instructor: Surgical technologists with enough experience and training can undertake teaching jobs. They can earn a stable salary while influencing the next generation of operating room technologists.

Frequently asked questions

Given how lucrative it can be, there have been several inquiries about the role of a surgical technologist. Some of them and the best answers given are below:

What surgical techs make the most money? The more experienced and specialised surgical tech will earn more.

The more experienced and specialised surgical tech will earn more. What is the difference between a surgical tech and an anaesthesia tech? The former is more specialised, while the latter is often involved in all-around patient care.

The former is more specialised, while the latter is often involved in all-around patient care. How much do certified surgical technicians make in Atlanta? They make up to $76,982 annually and $60,051 on average.

California pays the highest surgical tech salary, thanks to factors like the cost of living, demand for healthcare services, and local economies. The role offers a stable income for anyone willing to work.

