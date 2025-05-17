How to check your Vodacom number: Quick and simple steps for any phone
Knowing how to check your Vodacom number is essential for convenience, security, and communication reasons. There are various ways to do this, from using the USSD code and your ID number to using the VodaPay App. Do any methods have a fee for this feature?
- Key takeaways
- How to check your Vodacom number
- How to find your Vodacom account details
- What is *135# on Vodacom?
- What exclusive perks do Vodacom customers have?
Key takeaways
- Vodacom's website reports that the network provider had over 200 million customers as of 2025.
- A Vodacom number check helps customers know their number within moments.
- You can find your number in various ways, including via text, Vodacom's app, or via their online portal, with some methods requiring airtime or data.
How to check your Vodacom number
There are various methods to check for your number, including:
- Through USSD code
- By providing your ID number
- On the VodaPay App
- Via Vodacom's website
- Via phone settings
How to check your Vodacom number via USSD
To check your number via USSD, follow these simple steps:
- Step 1: Open your keypad and dial the Vodacom number check USSD number *135*501# for contract users, and *135# for prepaid accounts.
- Step 2: Press the 'Call' button to see your number displayed, which you can either write down to remember or take a screenshot.
How to check your Vodacom number using your ID number
To find your Vodacom SIM number via ID details, you can either use the VodaPay App or My Vodacom Self-Service:
- Open your preferred platform: Access the VodaPay App or My Vodacom Self-Service portal.
- Search for your account details: Navigate the platform and find a section that has your details, such as your profile or account information.
- Confirm your identity: You may be required to enter personal details, including your ID number, to confirm that you are the account owner.
- Identify your number: Your cell phone number should be displayed within your details or on your profile.
How to check your Vodacom number on the VodaPay App
Checking your number on Vodacom’s app may use data, but if you have airtime or data available, here is how to find your number on VodaPay:
- Download the app: Download VodaPay from your app store.
- Log in or sign up: Log in to your account with your details, or create an account if you have just downloaded VodaPay.
- Find your number: Your number should be displayed on the homepage, usually near the top of the display screen.
How to perform a Vodacom number check online
Checking your number on Vodacom's website works the same way as checking it on the app:
- Step 1: Log in to your account on the website, or create an account if required.
- Step 2: Your number should be displayed in your personal details section once you are on the website.
How to check a Vodacom number via phone settings
You can also view your number via phone settings:
- Access your settings: Open your phone's general settings, usually displayed as a gear icon.
- Visit your phone's profile: Access your account, best done by searching the word 'number' to avoid confusion with other options.
- Open your details: Your cell phone number will be displayed on your phone's details via your profile information.
How to find your Vodacom account details
If you require your Vodacom's full account details, you can find the information in the following ways:
On the VodaPay App
- Step 1: Download the app.
- Step 2: Open the app and enter your login details.
- Step 3: Select the 'More details' section.
- Step 4: Look through your account details to find your account number.
Via the Vodacom website
- Step 1: Log in to Vodacom's online portal using your details.
- Step 2: Navigate the homepage to find the 'Account details' tab.
- Step 3: You can also open your billing details to find your full account information.
Alternative methods
You can also find this information via:
- Calling customer care: Dial the customer care helpline 082 135 to speak directly to a customer care representative.
- Via USSD: Vodacom SIM holders can dial 135997# to manage content services and access account information.
- Sending an SMS: You can send a text to +2782111 for customer care assistance.
What is *135# on Vodacom?
The *135# USSD code leads to a menu that assists customers with the following:
- Viewing available balances
- Purchasing data or airtime
- Transferring airtime to other Vodacom customers
- Content blocking options
- Promotions
- Airtime advance requests
What exclusive perks do Vodacom customers have?
Loyal customers have access to various exclusive benefits, which include loyalty and rewards programmes. Customers can look forward to the following:
Vodabucks Rewards
This loyalty programme offers customers points when they use Vodacom's services, which can be redeemed for data, airtime, food, home and lifestyle items, electronics, fashion, and travel.
RED Rewards
The RED Rewards programme provides discounts on flights (FlySafair and Emirates), accommodation (Protea Hotels by Marriott), transport (Intercape buses), and access to Bidvest Lounges. Monthly vouchers for Kauai or Nando's are also available, along with access to Hey Iris and a free online gym subscription for a year.
V-Up Summer Promotion
The service provider runs the V-Up Summer Promotion programme, which offers customers the opportunity to earn rewards and win various prizes. Some prizes include:
- Fashion, cash, fuel and grocery vouchers
- Voice, data, and integrated bundles
- A Toyota Starlet
- VodaBucks rewards
- Movie tickets
Knowing how to check your Vodacom number helps you stay connected when someone needs to contact you urgently. Being a Vodacom customer also offers you various perks, from discounted flights and transport to data bundles, cinema tickets, and a chance to win your dream car.
DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility.
