Who are the highest-paid doctors in South Africa? Undoubtedly, the medical field is among the most lucrative fields in the world. As a result, most physicians earn salaries. However, like any other field, the salaries range from one area to another because medicine is a broad industry.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Medicine is among the most lucrative fields in SA. Photo: @ivan-samkov

Source: UGC

South Africa has made significant milestones in the health sector over the years. It has heavily invested in healthcare to keep its people healthy. Besides, a healthy nation is a productive nation. Their health specialists are rewarded handsomely for the excellent job they do.

10 highest-paid doctors in South Africa

The salaries of medical doctors vary based on several factors. According to Salary Explorer, a doctor can earn between 9,730 ZAR and 139,000 ZAR. On the other hand, Glassdoor Inc. estimates that an average salary of a South African doctor is 75,000 ZAR.

What type of doctors gets paid the most? Surgeons top the list. The article was compiled using top salary estimating websites such as Salary Explorer, Indeed.com, PayScale, and Glassdoor Inc.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

1. Surgeon (Heart Transplant) – 152,000 ZAR

Which type of surgeon gets paid the most in South Africa? A heat transplant surgeon earns the most in South Africa. Currently, they earn an average salary of 152,000 ZAR per month. Interestingly, there are few in the country. According to Salary Expert, heat transplant surgeons can earn up to a tune of 2, 927,610 ZAR per year.

2. Surgeon (Orthopedic) – 148,000 ZAR

Generally, surgeons are the highest-paid doctors in Mzansi. Orthopaedic surgeons diagnose and treat musculoskeletal systems. They also assist in rehabilitation. Their average monthly salary ranges between 77,200 ZAR and 227,000 ZAR. Typically, they can earn up to 148,000 ZAR. A doctorate degree is the highest for Orthopedic Surgeon.

3. Chief of Surgery – 148,000 ZAR

Chief of Surgery specialists direct staff and surgical programs in their department. It is, no doubt, among the highest-paying medical jobs in South Africa at the moment. Moreover, their job is gratifying because one can typically earn around 148,000 ZAR per month.

4. Surgeon (Cardiothoracic) – 139,000 ZAR

Cardiothoracic surgeons earn around R139k per month in SA. Photo: @cottonbro

Source: UGC

Another highly rewarding medical job is cardiothoracic surgery. Cardiothoracic surgeons are responsible for diagnosing and treating organs inside the thoracic cavity. According to research done by NCBI, there are around 103 cardiothoracic surgeons in the country. PayScale estimates that they can earn up to R403,188 per year.

5. Surgeon (Plastic Reconstructive) – 138,000 ZAR

Plastic surgery has become a typical medical speciality across the globe. Due to its broadness, it is conducted in accredited hospitals and clinics. Usually, it is done to restore, reconstruct, and alter the human body. Reconstructive plastic surgeons are in demand in South Africa.

6. Invasive (Cardiologist) – 131,000 ZAR

Other highest-paid doctors are cardiologists, in particular invasive cardiologists. They are trained to diagnose and treat cardiovascular illnesses and defects. In South Africa, their pay is 131,000 ZAR per month. According to SalaryExpert, they can take home up to R2,514,085 per year.

7. Surgeon (Neurology) – 131,000 ZAR

Neurology is a branch of medicine that deals in matters of the nervous system. South Africa has some of the best neurosurgeons; however, there is room to train more in the future. Their yearly salary can go up to R3,311,126.

8. Cardiovascular Specialist – 128,000 ZAR

Cardiovascular Specialists deal with disorders of the heart and the cardiovascular system. Photo: @thirdman

Source: UGC

Cardiologists play a vital role in the medical field. If you are a student interested in this branch of medicine, you may want to try it at the university level. You may end up being among the highest-earning medical specialists in South Africa.

9. Physician (Cardiology) – 125,000 ZAR

How much do doctors earn in South Africa? They earn a lot of money. For instance, physician cardiologist earns around 125,000 ZAR per month. Cardiologists are responsible for taking care of someone’s heart and blood vessels.

10. Surgeon (Pediatric) – 119,000 ZAR

Pediatric surgery deals with the surgery of infants, fetuses, and young adolescents. Such surgeons are few in the country hence the high demand in the market. Currently, they earn around 119,000 ZAR per month for their services.

Other highly-paying medical jobs include:

Physician (Anaesthesiology) – R117,000

Surgeon (Trauma) – R111,000

Physician (Urology) – R109,000

Urologist – 108,000

Physician (Internal Medicine) – R106,000

Surgeon – 105,000

Clinical Psychologist – R105,000

Anesthesiologist – R105,000

Physician (Nephrology) – R104,000

Chief of Psychology – R104,000

Oral Surgeon – R102,000

Internist – R102,000

Surgeon (Burn) – R101,000

Physician (Immunology / Allergy) – R101,000

Physician (Dermatology) – R101,000

Dermatologist – R100,000

Who is the richest doctor in South Africa?

Patrick Soon-Shiong, chief executive officer of NantKwest Inc., is the richest doctor in Africa with a net worth of 7.1 billion in 2022. Photo: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Patrick Soon-Shiong is the richest doctor in South Africa. He is a renowned transplant surgeon and inventor of Abraxane. According to Forbes, he is worth a whopping $7.1 billion.

How much do GP doctors earn per month in South Africa?

According to PayScale, general practitioners earn R574, 246 per year. However, the salary may vary based on several factors such as experience, skills, etc.

What is a cardiologist's salary?

The base salary for non-invasive cardiologists ranges between $329,300 and $491,800 in the USA. In South Africa, the figure may go as high as R198,000 per year.

Surgeons and cardiologists dominate the list of the highest-paid doctors in South Africa in 2022. Yet, interestingly, there are very few of them in the country, creating a massive demand in the job market.

READ ALSO: Types of lawyers in demand in South Africa and their salaries 2022

Briefly.co.za recently compiled a list of the type of lawyers in demand in South Africa and their salaries in 2022.

Intellectual property and corporate lawyers are among the highest-earning legal experts in South Africa. Find out more about them in the article and what it takes to become one.

Source: Briefly News