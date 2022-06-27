Maintaining your child's Afro hair is not an easy task. You have to find a design that will protect the girl's hair, keep it moisturized, and make her look good. This article has the top 30 most pretty black girls' hairstyles that you can choose from.

Pretty hairstyles for black girls. Photo: @littlestars, @kimanikeir, @ziahfro on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Back-to-school hairstyles should be long-lasting to avoid having hectic mornings as you prepare your little princess for school. In addition, designs for toddlers have to be less painful, less tight, and quick to plait because of their delicate scalp and limited concentration span.

Cute hairstyles for black girls

Pretty hairstyles for black girls range from natural cornrows, ponytails, and buns to feed-in, beaded, knotless, and box braids. The styles listed below are trending in 2022, as seen from the latest posts of hairstylists for kids.

1. Braided mohawk for kids

Braided mohawk for kids. Photo: @mrnaturalz on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Your little girl will appreciate nicely plaited feed-in cornrows and a braided mohawk. The design is light on your child's head and protects her hair from breaking.

2. Scalp braids with three ponytails

Scalp braids protect your child's hair. Photo: @touchdbymarissa_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Scalp braids are some of the best protective hairstyles for kids, and they help the hair grow fast. Make her stand out with colourful beads and a pink bow.

3. Half-up half-down cornrow style

Elegant hairstyle for girls. Photo: @touchdbymarissa_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Great hair designs increase your little girl’s confidence when she is out with her friends. Half-up half-down cornrows with a heart design at the front are ideal if you are looking for something simple but classy.

4. Knotless braids

Knotless braids for kids. Photo: @doubletakedesigns123 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Give your little princess a holiday to remember with this cute hairstyle. Knotless braids are less painful and gentle on the scalp. The braids can be won as buns, ponytails, or left to flow freely.

5. Natural hair up-do cornrows

Natural hair up-do cornrows for kids. Photo: @gabbybows on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Neatly plaited cornrows into ponytails are some of the best back-to-school styles for kids. It is easy to apply oil between the lines and prevents hair entanglement, which makes it easy to comb the hair after removing the cornrows.

6. Natural lemonade braids

Protective designs for natural hair. Photo: @stylesby.leleee on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Let your child experience some Queen Beyoncé vibes with neatly braided natural lemonade braids. This design is low maintenance and helps lock moisture to ensure your girl’s hair is thick and does not break.

7. Half braided updo with beaded side braids

Elegant braids for kids. Photo: @ziahfro, @ChristineChipala on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Updos are quick and easy to style. Your child can wear the design on her birthday or when attending a special occasion like a wedding. The beaded side braids add elegance to the simple updo.

8. Natural hair straight-up cornrows

Straight-up hairstyles for kids. Photo: @the.dani.b on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Cornrows plaited using natural hair protect your girl’s hair and scalp and are easy to maintain. They are painless during plaiting and can be worn to any event.

9. Sisterlocks for kids

Sisterlocks for children. Photo: @lovely_little_locs on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Sisterlocks are an ideal alternative for your little princess compared to traditional dreadlocks. The design is gentle to the scalp since it does not need excessive tightening. The locks can be styled in different ways depending on the occasion.

10. Knotless braids with twists

Knotless braids with twists. Photo: @gabbybows on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Knotless braids are easy to style and can be worn by girls with any hair texture and thickness. Make it elegant with twisted finishing, and put colourful beads to give your girl the ultimate princess feel.

11. Criss-cross stitch Bohemian buns

Criss-cross stitch Bohemian buns. Photo: @touchdbymarissa_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Stitch Bohemian buns give a sophisticated appearance and are light on the head. Use black braids for a more natural look.

12. Freestyle stitch braids for children

Create a unique outlook with freestyle stitch braids. Photo: @touchdbymarissa_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

A skilled hairstylist will help you find the best freestyle that suits your child. The plaits can be made into any shape, including zig-zags, waves, heart shapes, criss-cross, and flower shapes. Your girl can also choose their preferred freestyle.

13. Freestyle up-do with Bohemian buns

Simple hairstyles for black girls. Photo: @touchdbymarissa_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

The good thing about straight-up designs is that they suit all head shapes. Make your little girl stand out with neatly made freestyle lines that include stitched braids, wavy lines, and criss-cross plaits. The design can be worn to any event.

14. Stitch freestyle ponytail with side cornrow extension

Stitch freestyle ponytail with side cornrow extension. Photo: @touchdbymarissa_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Plaiting different but complementing designs is the new trend for kids in 2022. You can have a mixture of twists, criss-cross braids, stitched lines, and cornrows. The look is not complete without a complementing colour of beads.

15. Box braids with curls

Box braids for kids. Photo: @touchdbymarissa_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

This style is only possible if your little princess can sit on the braiding chair for long hours without getting tired. The design lasts longer and helps the hair grow.

16. Feed-in braids with beads

Feed-in braids with beads. Photo: @touchdbymarissa_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Beads are an inseparable hair accessory when it comes to kids. For a stylish appearance, plait clean feed-in cornrows with medium extensions.

17. Lemonade half-down scalp braids with beads

Lemonade half-down scalp braids. Photo: @touchdbymarissa_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Side-swept cornrows with half-down scalp braids give your girl a classier appearance. Accessorize with beads to enhance the extra glow.

18. Feed-in ponytail with curls

Feed-in ponytail with curls. Photo: @touchdbymarissa_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Cornrows protect hair from breaking, and they ensure your child's hairline is not affected. Wearing it as a ponytail with black curly extensions is one of the best ways to style it. Make your girl stand out with matching gold hair accessories.

19. Stitched feed-in two ponytails with beads

Stitched feed-in two ponytails with beads. Photo: @touchdbymarissa_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Stitched cornrows are kid-friendly because they are not so tight, and they ensure your child's scalp is protected. They are also long-lasting, which gives hair time to relax.

20. Stitched Mickey Mouse bun with beads

Stitched Mickey Mouse bun with beads. Photo: @touchdbymarissa_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

When you are looking for the perfect hairstyle for your child, weight is the first thing you should look at. Less heavy styles ensure the head is not affected, and your child can move around freely. This stitched Mickey Mouse bun with a few lines will make your girl look good and is also light on the head.

21. Tribal braids with stitched cornrows and box braids

Tribal braids with stiched cornrows and box braids. Photo: @touchdbymarissa_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Tribal braids have been around for a long time but are still the most preferred among kids and grown-ups. They can be braided into various classic designs and last up to four weeks.

22. Criss-cross stitch braids with Bohemian buns

Criss-cross stitch braids with Bohemian buns. Photo: @touchdbymarissa_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Criss-cross stitch braids give your girl a sleek appearance. To ensure the pattern comes out clean, find a skilled hairdresser. This design can be worn to any event.

23. Two Dutch braids with pigtails

Dutch braids with pigtails for little girls. Photo: @touchdbymarissa_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Less is sometimes the best way to achieve ultimate awesomeness. If you are looking for a quick but elegant hairstyle for your child, these two Dutch braids will do the trick. Finish the look with wavy pigtail extensions.

24. Half-up half down braided cornrows with beads

Half-up half-down braided cornrows with beads. Photo: @touchdbymarissa_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Half-up half-down designs are timeless and look great each year. Find a skilled hairdresser to make clean cornrows and create a beautiful pattern with beads on the braid extensions.

25. Natural double bun with cornrows

Natural double bun with cornrows. Photo: @aaylasarai, @ziahfro on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Kids lose their patience really fast during braiding. To avoid too much moving, find a hairstyle that is quick to plait and less painful, like this natural hair double bun with three small cornrows.

26. Double bun with puffy extension

Double bun with puffy extension. Photo: @ziahfro, @AfricanPride on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Turn your little princess into an adorable mini-African queen with a cute double bun. Make her stand out with bright hair bows and beads that match her equally show-stopping outfit.

27. Freestyle feed-in single side bun with twist extension

Freestyle feed-in single side bun with twist extension. Photo: @kimanikeir on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Get your child ready for the holiday glamour with a colourful combination of beads and bands. The freestyle feed-in design is also ideal for back-to-school. Remove the colourful beads if the school does not allow too much colour.

28. Triple braided ponytail with twist extension

Triple braided ponytail with twist extension. Photo: @kimanikeir on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Ponytails are a girl's best friend as they give her a fairy experience. Add beads with a corresponding colour to the twist extension for an extra shine.

29. Sleek feed-in cornrows with back and front buns

Sleek feed-in cornrows with back and front buns. Photo: @littlestars_hair on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Cornrows are preferred because they are simple to plait but give an intricate appearance. Style the hair with cute little buns, and your girl is ready for school! This design can stay for up to two weeks with proper care.

30. Natural twist and cornrows hairstyle for kids

Natural twist and cornrows hairstyle for kids. Photo: @beautybyedges_janet on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Braiding your princess' natural Afro protects the hair from breakage. It is also gentle on the scalp because there will be less strain than if braids are added during plaiting. The twists can be worn as a ponytail or left to flow.

There are numerous black girls’ hairstyles that will bring out the best in your little princess by protecting the hair from breakage and ensuring quick growth. You can try any of the above designs to ensure your girl stands out wherever she goes.

