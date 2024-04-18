Animals that start with E: a guide with pictures & species facts

Animals are an integral part of Earth’s ecosystem, playing essential roles in maintaining the balance of nature. Whether you are an educator aiming to incorporate animals into alphabet lessons or an animal lover, you might be eager to explore the fascinating world of the animal kingdom. This post explores animals whose names start with the letter E with intriguing facts and pictures.

Some common animals that start with the letter E are elephant, echidna and egret. Photo: Manoj Shah, Clearview stock, Kristin Lee (modified by author)

The animal kingdom is broad and is filled with numerous incredible creatures. Among these creatures are those animals that start with E, showcasing the uniqueness and wonder of nature.

Some common animals that start with the letter E are eagles, earthworms and elephants. The diversity showcased by these animals highlights the awe-inspiring richness that makes Earth a planet brimming with life.

List of animals that start with E

Exploring animals that start with the letter E is a gateway to a deeper understanding and appreciation of the diverse life forms that share our planet. It is an opportunity to learn about some of the most obscure species. Here is an enchanting exploration of the animal kingdom, explicitly targeting E animals.

1. Eagle

Eagles have huge, powerful, hooked beaks for tearing flesh from their prey. Photo: Johnny Johnson

Source: Getty Images

Kingdom : Animalia

: Animalia Phylum : Chordata

: Chordata Class : Aves

: Aves Order : Falconiformes

: Falconiformes Family : Accipitridae

: Accipitridae Genus: Aquila

Eagles belong to several groups of genera, some closely related. True eagles comprise the genus Aquila. Like all birds of prey, eagles have large, powerful hooked beaks for tearing flesh from their prey, strong legs, and powerful talons. Although not the most agile flyer, its remarkable speed in the air certainly belies its enormous size relative to other birds.

2. Earthworm

Earthworms live in moist, compost-rich soil. Photo: John Shepherd

Source: Getty Images

Kingdom : Animalia

: Animalia Phylum : Annelida

: Annelida Class : Clitellata

: Clitellata Order : Opisthopora

: Opisthopora Family : Limbricidae

: Limbricidae Genus: Lumbricus Linnaeus

Earthworms are worms that live in moist, compost-rich soil. They belong to the phylum Annelida and eat multiple organic matter, including detritus, living protozoa, rotifers, nematodes, bacteria, fungi, and other microorganisms. An earthworm's digestive system runs the length of its body.

3. Echidna

Echidnas are one of only two mammals that lay eggs. Photo: Shmenny50

Source: Getty Images

Kingdom : Animalia

: Animalia Phylum : Chordata

: Chordata Class : Mammalia

: Mammalia Order : Monotremata

: Monotremata Family : Tachyglossidae

: Tachyglossidae Genus: Tachyglossus

Echidnas, or spiny or spiky anteaters, are one of only two mammals that lay eggs. They are quill-covered monotremes from the Tachyglossidae family. They are natives of Australia and New Guinea.

4. Electric ray

Electric rays are known for their ability to produce an electric shock used to stun prey and for defence. Photo: Cigdem Uzun

Source: Getty Images

Kingdom : Animalia

: Animalia Phylum : Chordata

: Chordata Class: Chondrichthyes

Chondrichthyes Order : Torpediniformes

: Torpediniformes Family : Torpedinidae

: Torpedinidae Genus: Torpedo

The electric rays are a group of flattened cartilaginous fish with enlarged pectoral fins belonging to Phylum Chordata. They are among the sea animals that start with E and are known for their ability to produce an electric shock used to stun prey and for defence. They are 69 species in four families and one of the most known members are those of the genus Torpedo.

5. Eel

Eels are ray-finned fish under the order Anguilliformes. Photo: @Michel VIARD

Source: Getty Images

Kingdom : Animalia

: Animalia Phylum : Chordata

: Chordata Class : Actinopterygii

: Actinopterygii Order: Anguilliformes

Anguilliformes Family: Anguillidae

Anguillidae Genus: Anguilla

Eels are ray-finned fish under the order Anguilliformes. They are known for their long, snake-like body and lack of scales. They undergo considerable development from the early larval stage to the eventual adult stage and are generally predators. The most dangerous eel species is the conger.

6. European Hedgehog

The European hedgehog is a spiny mammal found in European gardens and forests. Photo: @Philartphace

Source: Getty Images

Kingdom : Animalia

: Animalia Phylum : Chordata

: Chordata Class : Mammalia

: Mammalia Order : Eulipotyphla

: Eulipotyphla Family : Erinaceidae

: Erinaceidae Genus: Erinaceus

The European hedgehog is a spiny mammal found in European gardens and forests. European hedgehogs are well-known for their endearing appearance and preference for eating garden pests. They have a unique immunity to snake venom, allowing them to eat snakes without harm.

7. Egret

Egrets are long-legged, wading birds that have white or buff plumage. Photo: @Canon_Bob

Source: Getty Images

Kingdom : Animalia

: Animalia Phylum : Chordata

: Chordata Class : Aves

: Aves Order : Pelecaniformes

: Pelecaniformes Family : Ardeidae

: Ardeidae Genus: Egretta, Ardea, Bubulcus, Mesophoyx

Egrets are long-legged, wading birds that have white or buff plumage. These elegant birds develop fine plumes, usually milky white, during breeding. Egrets are not biologically distinct from herons; they share the same build and characteristics. They are in freshwater and saltwater habitats.

8. Eurasian lynx

Eurasian lynx inhabits diverse regions across Europe and Asia. Photo: @GlobalP

Source: Getty Images

Kingdom : Animalia

: Animalia Phylum : Chordata

: Chordata Class : Mammalia

: Mammalia Order : Carnivora

: Carnivora Family : Felidae

: Felidae Genus: Lynxes

The Eurasian lynx is among the cute animals that start with E and one of the four extant species within the medium-sized wild cat genus Lynx. This beautiful animal has a wide distribution, ranging from Northern, Central, and Eastern Europe to Central Asia, Siberia, the Tibetan Plateau, and the Himalayas.

9. Elephant

Elephants are found in multiple habitats across Africa and Asia. Photo: Wirestock

Source: Getty Images

Kingdom : Animalia

: Animalia Phylum : Chordata

: Chordata Class : Mammalia

: Mammalia Order : Proboscidea

: Proboscidea Family : Elephantidae

: Elephantidae Genus: Loxodonta

Elephants are the largest living land animals known for their long trunks, tusks, and large ears. Three living species are currently recognised: the African bush elephant, the African forest elephant and the Asian elephant.

Elephants are herbivores, meaning they primarily eat plants. They are brilliant and social animals, living in groups called herds. They have a unique ability to communicate through various sounds and body language. Elephants are found in multiple habitats across Africa and Asia.

10. Elk

The elk is the second-largest wild herbivore, or cervid, after the moose. Photo: SeanXu

Source: Getty Images

Kingdom : Animalia

: Animalia Phylum : Chordata

: Chordata Class : Mammalia

: Mammalia Order : Artiodactyla

: Artiodactyla Family : Cervidae

: Cervidae Genus: Cervus

The elk is the second-largest wild herbivore, or cervid, after the moose. Elks live in forests, feeding on grasses, plants, and leaves. They are social animals living in herds and are recognised for their loud calls or bugles during the mating season. They are found in North America and eastern parts of Asia.

11. Emu

Emus are omnivores eating seeds, fruits, insects, and small animals. Photo: TonyFeder

Source: Getty Images

Kingdom : Animalia

: Animalia Phylum : Chordata

: Chordata Class : Aves

: Aves Order : Casuariiformes

: Casuariiformes Family : Casuariidae

: Casuariidae Genus: Dromaius

An emu is a flightless bird endemic to Australia, where it is the largest native bird. This bird is similar in appearance to an ostrich. Emus are omnivores eating seeds, fruits, insects, and small animals. They have soft, brown feathers with long necks and legs and can reach up to 1.9 m (6 ft 3 in) in height. They can run up to 30 miles per hour to escape predators.

12. Ermine

Ermine are carnivores and prey on small, warm-blooded vertebrates. Photo: Sandra Stanbridge

Source: Getty Images

Kingdom : Animalia

: Animalia Phylum : Chordata

: Chordata Class : Mammalia

: Mammalia Order : Carnivora

: Carnivora Family : Mustelidae

: Mustelidae Genus: Mustela

The stoat, also known as the Eurasian ermine, Beringian ermine and ermine, is a mustelid native to Eurasia and the northern regions of North America. Ermine are carnivores and prey on small, warm-blooded vertebrates, particularly mammals the size of rabbits or smaller. They belong to the family Mustelidae, including ferrets, minks, and otters.

13. Escolar

Escolar is a dark brown oily fish native to tropical and temperate seas worldwide. Photo: @Jagath Gunawardana -Artwork on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Kingdom : Animalia

: Animalia Phylum : Chordata

: Chordata Class : Actinopterygii

: Actinopterygii Order: Scombriformes

Scombriformes Family : Gempylidae

: Gempylidae Genus: Lepidocybium

Escolar is a dark brown oily fish native to tropical and temperate seas worldwide. Escolar is a member of the Gempylidae family. It is among the best-tasting fish, and its nutritional values are high. Escolar can grow to over 2 metres (7 ft) in length.

14. Elephant seal

Elephant seals eat fish, squid, and other cephalopods. Photo: Chase Dekker Wild-Life Images

Source: Getty Images

Kingdom : Animalia

: Animalia Phylum : Chordata

: Chordata Class : Mammalia

: Mammalia Order : Carnivora

: Carnivora Family : Phocidae

: Phocidae Genus: Mirounga

Elephant or sea elephants are large, oceangoing earless seals in the Mirounga genus. Elephant seals eat fish, squid, and other cephalopods. They breed and moult on land. The southern elephant seal can hold its breath for over two hours, diving deeper than any other seal.

15. Earwig

Earwigs belong to the insect order Dermaptera and are found worldwide with the greatest diversity in the tropics. Photo: Carles Just

Source: Getty Images

Kingdom : Animalia

: Animalia Phylum : Arthropoda

: Arthropoda Class : Insecta

: Insecta Order : Dermaptera

: Dermaptera Family : Forficulidae

: Forficulidae Genus: Forficula

An earwig is an insect with two antennae, six legs, three body parts, and a formidable set of pincers on the end of its abdomen. Earwigs belong to the insect order Dermaptera and are found worldwide with the greatest diversity in the tropics. This nocturnal scavenger insect spends its time sleeping during the day and hunting and eating at night.

16. Eland

Eland is a large-sized savannah and plains antelope found in East and Southern Africa. Photo: Ayzenstayn

Source: Getty Images

Kingdom : Animalia

: Animalia Phylum : Chordate

: Chordate Order : Artiodactyla

: Artiodactyla Class : Mammalia

: Mammalia Family : Bovidae

: Bovidae Genus: Taurotragus

The common eland, also known as the southern eland or eland antelope, is a large-sized savannah and plains antelope found in East and Southern Africa. It is the largest of all antelopes and is known for its long, spiral-shaped horns, distinctive dewlap (a flap of skin) hanging from its neck, and a series of vertical white stripes on its sides. Elands are herbivores.

17. Electric eel

Electric eel are known for their ability to stun their prey by generating electricity. Photo: Clay_Harrison

Source: Getty Images

Kingdom: Animalia

Animalia Phylum : Chordate

: Chordate Class : Actinopterygii

: Actinopterygii Order: Gymnotiformes

Gymnotiformes Family : Gymnotidae

: Gymnotidae Genus: Electrophorus

The electric eels are a genus, Electrophorus, of neotropical freshwater fish from South America in the family Gymnotidae. Electric eels are nocturnal, live in muddy, dark waters, and have poor eyesight. They are known for their ability to stun their prey by generating electricity, delivering shocks at up to 860 volts.

18. Elephant shrew

Elephant shrews are small insectivorous mammals native to Africa. Photo: Herbert Kratky

Source: Getty Images

Kingdom : Animalia

: Animalia Phylum : Chordate

: Chordate Class : Mammalia

: Mammalia Order: Macroscelidea

Macroscelidea Family : Macroscelididae

: Macroscelididae Genus: Elephantulus

Elephant shrews, also called jumping shrews or sengis, are small insectivorous mammals native to Africa. They belong to the family Macroscelididae and in the order Macroscelidea. Elephant shrews are recognised for their long noses, which they use to probe for insects and other small invertebrates in leaf litter and soil. They can be found in various habitats like forests, savannas, and deserts.

19. Eastern lowland gorilla

The Eastern lowland gorilla is one of the four recognised subspecies of gorillas. Photo: Guenter Guni

Source: Getty Images

Kingdom : Animalia

: Animalia Phylum : Chordate

: Chordate Class : Mammalia

: Mammalia Order : Primates

: Primates Family : Hominidae

: Hominidae Genus: Gorilla

The Eastern lowland gorilla, also known as Grauer's gorilla, is one of the four recognised subspecies of gorillas. It is among the critically endangered subspecies of eastern gorilla endemic to the mountainous forests of the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo. These gorillas are primarily herbivores, feeding on various plants, fruits, leaves, and occasionally small insects.

20. The Egyptian Mau

The Egyptian Mau is a small to medium-sized short-haired cat breed that originated in Egypt. Photo: Mordolff

Source: Getty Images

Kingdom : Animalia

: Animalia Phylum : Chordata

: Chordata Class : Mammalia

: Mammalia Order : Carnivora

: Carnivora Family : Felidae

: Felidae Genus: Felis

The Egyptian Mau is a small to medium-sized short-haired cat breed that originated in Egypt. They are regarded as one of the oldest domesticated cat breeds. The spots of the Mau occur on only the tips of the hairs of its coat. It is considered a rare breed.

What animal starts with the letter E?

Several animals start with E, and good examples are elephants, eagles, echidnas, and elk.

What large mammal starts with E?

One large mammal that starts with the letter E is the elephant.

What is a horned animal that starts with E?

Some horned animals that start with the letter E are eland, echidna, ewe (female sheep), Elk and European bison.

Which animal is the letter E in India?

In India, one animal whose name starts with the letter E is the elephant. Elephants are native to India and hold significant cultural and ecological importance in the country.

This comprehensive list of animals that begin with E provides a glimpse into nature's diverse and intriguing world. These animals contribute to the richness of Earth's ecosystems by highlighting the incredible variety of life on the planet. Recognising and preserving the importance of these animals is essential for maintaining the health and sustainability of the earth.

