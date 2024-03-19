Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Koyoharu Gotouge. The series features one of the most diverse characters, ranging from powerful demons to supernatural humans who display their remarkable abilities and powers. Despite their great skills, only a handful exhibit immense strength. This article lists some Demon Slayer girl characters ranked by strength and fighting skills.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the most popular and critically acclaimed anime and manga series. It follows the tale of Tanjiro Kamado, a young boy who becomes a demon slayer after his family is slaughtered and his younger sister Nezuko is turned into a demon. Since its debut, it has released numerous chapters and featured various characters with different fighting abilities.

Demon Slayer girl characters

Demon Slayer has become a sensation, and fans worldwide cannot get enough of the series. It has numerous strong female characters who are unique, making it challenging to arrange them based on their strength or strength. Even so, here are the powerful Demon Slayer girl characters in ascending order of their strength and abilities.

15. Spider Demon Daughter

Spider Demon Daughter is from the Mount Natagumo arc of the series. Her strengths include manipulating web-like threads that she emits from her hands. Enhanced with a drop of Muzan's blood from Rui, she was a decently strong demon. She was responsible for the greatest loss of life on the mission to Mount Natagumo, having killed at least eighty Demon Slayers through her cocoons.

14. Mother Spider Demon

Spider Demon Mother was also introduced in the same arc as that of Spider Demon Daughter. Mother was a reasonably strong demon, far above the average demon, and a great danger to the Demon Slayers who ventured to Mount Natagumo. The mother in the spider family was far well-versed in her blood demon art. Her charms were more powerful than that of her daughter.

13. Susamaru

Susamaru is one of the strongest female demons in the series. She was one of the two demons Tanjiro, Nezuko, and Tamayo faced during the series' first season. Susamaru has incredible physical strength, which compliments her fighting style, which involves using her limbs to throw or kick extremely dense Temari balls.

12. Makio

Makio is a kunoichi and one of Tengen Uzui's wives. She played a big part in the Entertainment District Arc, along with the other wives of Tengen Uzui. Makio does not possess any form of superhuman abilities. However, she possesses impressive shinobi skills, capable of wielding a kunai performing manoeuvres and fighting much more proficiently than regular people can.

11. Suma

Suma is one of the wives of Tengen Uzui and a female shinobi affiliated with the Demon Slayer Corps. She was originally his first chosen spouse. Suma does not possess any form of superhuman abilities. She is a demon slayer who wields a sword.

10. Hinatsuru

Hinatsuru is one of the three wives of Sound Hashira, Tengen Uzui. She is a skilled demon hunter and a member of the Demon Slayer Corps. As a skilled Kunoichi, she assisted her husband in the battle against an Upper Moon Six. Her combat abilities are not prominently shown, but her agility and technique make her a capable Demon Slayer.

9. Mukago

Mukago is a minor character in the manga series who only appears in Chapter 51, in the arc before the Mugen Train arc. She was a member of the Twelve Kizuki, and held the position of Lower Rank Four. Although little is known about her abilities, she was stronger than an average demon and superior to her fellow Lower Ranks, Rui and Kamanue.

8. Nakime

Nakime is a recurring character and a supporting antagonist in the series. In terms of abilities, she is an extremely powerful demon. She manipulates the Infinity Castle, serving directly under Muzan Kibutsuji. She demonstrated considerable strength as the Upper-Rank Four in the Twelve Kizuki, even holding her own against two Hashira.

7. Shinobu Kocho

Shinobu Kocho is one of the major female characters in the Japanese anime series. She is a Demon Slayer and holds the position of Insect Hashira within the Demon Slayer Corps. Shinobu is known for her poison-based combat style and unique connection to insects. Despite her petite stature, she wields great strength and determination in her mission to protect others from demons.

6. Kanao Tsuyuri

Kanao is a Demon Slayer of the Demon Slayer Corps, Shinobu Kocho's Tsuguko and the adopted sister of Shinobu and Kanae Kocho. She is known for her gentle eyes, poison-based combat style, and connection to Shinobu’s butterfly hairpin. Like other Demon slayers, she possesses overwhelming fighting power thanks to the total concentration breathing technique.

5. Kanae Kocho

Kanae is one of the strongest female Demon Slayers of all time and the late Flower Hashira. She is the older sister of Shinobu Kocho and the adoptive older sister of Kanao Tsuyuri. Before other Harisha were introduced in the story, she ranked on top of all lists of strengths. She possesses the strength to battle the Upper Ranking Demons on her own.

4. Daki

Daki, also known as Ume, was one of the primary antagonists in the Entertainment District Arc of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. She was a demon affiliated with the Twelve Kizuki, the most powerful demons under Muzan Kibutsuji’s command. She was an extremely powerful demon, having previously killed and devoured seven Hashira.

3. Tamayo

Tamayo is a demon and a talented doctor, making her a unique and valuable ally to Tanjiro Kamado. She is one of the strongest Demons in the Demon Slayer series. Even though she does not possess much raw strength, her Blood Demonn Art is incredibly potent in creating illusions.

2. Nezuko Kamado

Nezuko is also one of the most powerful female characters in the anime. She is a demon, the younger sister of Tanjiro Kamado, and one of the two remaining members of the Kamado family. Once a human, she attacked and turned into a demon by Muzan Kibutsuji.

1. Mitsuri Kanroji

Mitsuri is among the strongest Demon Slayers of the Demon Slayer Corps and the current Love Hashira. Even before becoming a Demon Slayer, Mitsuri’s abnormal muscular constitution granted her physical strength superior to average humans.

Who is the girl from Demon Slayer?

Some of the girls from Demon Slayer include Nezuko Kamado, a demon-turned-human, and Kanao Tsuyuri, a skilled swordswoman and member of the Demon Slayer Corps.

Who is the butterfly girl in Demon Slayer?

The butterfly girl in Demon Slayer is Shinobu Kocho, a skilled and compassionate member of the Demon Slayer Corps known for her elegant fighting style and use of poison.

Who is the pink girl in Demon Slayer?

The pink girl in the manga series is Kanao Tsuyuri, a stoic and skilled swordswoman with remarkable speed and agility, who later becomes a prominent member of the Demon Slayer Corps.

Who is the purple girl from Demon Slayer?

The purple girl in the series is Mitsuri Kanroji, a cheerful and compassionate member of the Demon Slayer Corps best recognised for her incredible strength and the ability to sense emotions.

Demon Slayer has won the hearts of many people because of its interesting plot, beautiful animation, and memorable characters who possess different abilities and powers. Whether you are a die-hard fan or a new Demon Slayer fan, the above list of the most powerful Demon Slayer girl characters will resonate with you.

