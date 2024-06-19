The Vampire Diaries is an American supernatural teen drama series developed by Kevin Williamson and Julie Plec. It premiered on The CW on September 10, 2009, and ended on March 10, 2017, having aired 171 episodes in eight seasons. The series is also based on the book of the same name by L. J. Smith. So, Where was Vampire Diaries filmed?

Even the biggest American supernatural teen drama series fans have wondered where the Vampire Diaries house is located and where the series was filmed. Discover the real-life locations of Mystic Falls, Georgia.

The Vampire Diaries plot

The Vampire Diaries is an American supernatural horror-fantasy drama television series about Elena Gilbert, an orphan who lost her parents in a car crash. She is suddenly torn between two vampire brothers.

She falls in love with Stefan Salvatore, a 161-year-old vampire, who she thinks is an average human. After a while, Stefan's mysterious older brother, Damon Salvatore, also falls in love with Elena, creating a love triangle.

Where was Vampire Diaries filmed?

The supernatural drama television series was set in the fictional town of Mystical Falls, Virginia, a town charged with supernatural history. However, it was filmed in Covington, Georgia. Covington has been a popular filming destination for years and has even been declared the Hollywood of the South, although unofficially.

Things to do in Covington, GA, Vampire Diaries

Covington is the town behind the Vampire Diaries' Mystic Falls, and it has been the show's primary filming location since the first season. While there, you can visit the following areas:

1. The Clock Tower

When you land in Covington, you do not want to miss the famous clock tower where many scenes from The Vampire Diaries were filmed. Town Square and Clock Tower have been home to several other TV filming sets.

2. Mystic Grill

Mystic Grill is the most famous location in the film series. This real eatery, opened in 2014 by fans, offers delicious meals from products grown by local farmers. Some of the food on their menu includes steaks, Mystic Burgers, and Springer Mountain grilled chicken.

The restaurant is located inside a historic bank building, offering a unique setting. Under the restaurant is The Alley, a gift shop where you can buy Mystic Grill t-shirts and other souvenirs. The restaurant is open until 9:00 PM.

3. Scoops

Any Vampire Diaries tour around Covington would not be complete without a visit to Scoops. Scoop is a local ice cream shop that also serves fudge and coffee. It is a place Elena and the gang often visit on the show. You can also enjoy their delicious Yellow Cake Batter, Pink Cotton Candy and Butterfinger Swirl.

4. Twelve Oaks

Twelve Oaks Bed and Breakfast is a fully operational tourist spot where visitors can stay overnight and enjoy breakfast. This Vampire Diaries house was built in 1836, and more than 90 films and television shows, including The Vampire Diaries, have been filmed there.

They also offer hospitality services, and some of their amenities include home-cooked breakfast, spa tubs and fine Turkish linens. For those who do not want to stay overnight, daytime tours of the location can be arranged.

5. Salvatore Boarding House

Where is the Salvatore mansion located? The Salvatore mansion was filmed using two different filming locations. In the pilot, the location was Foxglove Farm, Langley, British Columbia. The second location used Glenridge Hall at 598 Abernathy Road, NE Atlanta, Georgia.

Vampire Diaries casts

Vampire Diaries stars are Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley, and Ian Somerhalder. Other notable cast include:

Candice King as Caroline Forbes

Michael Trevino as Tyler Lockwood

Matthew Davis as Alaric Saltzman

Joseph Morgan as Klaus Mikaelson

Sara Canning as Jenna Sommers

Susan Walters as Carol Lockwood

Paul Wesley as Stefan Salvatore

Kat Graham as Bonnie Bennett

Zach Roerig as Matt Donovan

Steven R. McQueen as Jeremy Gilbert

Michael Malarkey as Lorenzo 'Enzo' St. John

Claire Holt as Rebekah Mikaelson

Daniel Gillies as Elijah Mikaelson

Is Mystic Falls a real place?

The town is real, but the name is fictional. The town's real name is Covington.

Where is Mystic Falls located in real life?

Mystical Falls is the town where the series The Vampire Diaries takes place. It is located in the beautiful city of Covington, Georgia, 35 miles east of Atlanta.

What city was Vampire Diaries filmed in?

The pilot episode was filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia. However, the rest of the production moved to Covington, Georgia, where most of the series was filmed as the fictional Mystic Falls.

Why did Netflix cancel Vampire Diaries?

Netflix removed The Vampire Diaries from the US library due to licensing agreements with film studios and copyright owners. However, the series is still available in the United Kingdom, Australia, Italy, and other parts of the world.

Can you visit The Vampire Diaries set?

At Mystic Falls Tours, visitors are given unrivalled access to Vampire Diaries filming locations in all seasons. All tours are guided by the Vampire Stalkers, a group of fans who have become friends with the casts and now show guests around.

Where was Vampire Diaries filmed? Above is everything you want to know about the show's filming locations and cast. This American supernatural horror-fantasy drama television series is based on the book series of the same title by L. J. Smith and was created by Julie Plec and Kevin Williamson.

