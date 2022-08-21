A schoolboy proposed to his teacher in a video that has got many people talking. A schoolboy proposed to his teacher in a video that has got many people talking. A video of Prince Misuzulu kaZwelithini play-fighting with his son has gone viral on social media.

Ndavi Nokeri, who was crowned as the Miss South Africa (Miss SA) 2022 winner on Saturday, 13 August, has moved into her new lux digs. Ntsiki Mazwai has shared her two cents on the way the newly-crowned Miss South Africa pronounces her surname.

1. Schoolboy Proposes to His Female Teacher in Viral Video, Sends Other Students Watching Them into a Frenzy

A schoolboy proposed to his teacher in a video that has got many people talking.

The short clip shared on TikTok by @stjrbu showed the boy in a white and black uniform on one knee and with a ring put forward as he proposed to the teacher.

The boy's bold move elicited wild cheers from the students who were present at the scene.

He stunned the teacher

As the stunned teacher made to turn away, the black boy got up and again faced her with the ring while on one knee again.

2. Mzansi TikTok Star and Domestic Worker Thembi Bumps Car Employer Malcolm Bought Her Again, People Can’t Deal

Mzansi TikTok star and domestic worker Thembi has been blessed with the best employers. Malcolm Wentzel, Thembi’s employer, bought her a car which she seemed to have bumped a few times.

Malcolm Wentzel is getting Thembi out of trouble again after she bumped the car that he bought her. Image: TikTok / Malcolm Wentzel

While it is not a legal requirement for the employer of a domestic to do half of what Malcolm does, he does it because he believes Thembi is family. Their relationship is everything!

Malcolm took to TikTok with another hilarious moment shared between him and his BFF Thembi. This time Thembi’s husband had called Malcolm to let him know that Thembi had bumped the car… again.

3. Video of Prince Misuzulu kaZwelithini Play-Boxing With Son Goes Viral, Mzansi Wonders if He's Throwing Shade

A video of Prince Misuzulu kaZwelithini play-fighting with his son has gone viral on social media, with many sceptical of the comment he made in the video.

A clip of Prince Misuzulu kaZwelithini went viral with many being suspicious of the comment he made

The brief clip posted by @Mfoka_Jobe shows the soon-to-be king having a pseudo-sparring match with his adorable son. The video has received many comments on Twitter.

4. Miss SA 2022 Winner, Ndavi Nokeri Moves Into New Lux Apartment, Mzansi Peeps Congratulate the Beauty Queen

Ndavi Nokeri, who was crowned as the Miss South Africa (Miss SA) 2022 winner on Saturday, 13 August, has moved into her new lux digs.

As the pageant’s winner, the 23-year-old hun will live in a stunning high-rise apartment at the Ellipse Waterfall in Midrand for the duration of her year-long reign.

According to Channel24, Ndavi was also inducted as a South African ambassador at the Union Buildings on Monday, 15 August. Wow, what a week she’s had!

5. Ntsiki Mazwai Unimpressed by Miss South Africa Ndavi Nokeri Twanging Her Surname in Video: “Sho Mlungu Wethu”

Ntsiki Mazwai has shared her two cents on the way the newly-crowned Miss South Africa pronounces her surname. The opinionated media personality was reacting to a clip of Ndavi Nokeri twanging her surname.

The short video of the model, who is Tsonga, is doing the rounds on the timeline. She was introducing herself as the country's reigning queen.

Taking to Twitter to react to the clip shared by a tweep who accused Ndavi Nokeri of pronouncing her Tsonga surname in English, Ntsiki Mazwai commented:

"I see why they chose her.... Sho mlungu wethu."

