A gifted makeup artist from Durban made Mzansi peeps watch in awe with an egg-inspired look that went viral

Makeup art has grown increasingly popular in the age of smart devices, with many creative beautiful and complex designs

Mzansi adored the woman's imaginative skills, while many also pointed out how gorgeous she looked throughout

A skilful makeup artist from Durban went viral on the internet with an egg-inspired look she made.

A top-notch makeup artist went viral with her egg-inspired look, which South Africans loved. Images: Simphiwe Mbatha/ TikTok

Source: UGC

Simphiwe Mbatha posted her artistic creation on TikTok, where scores of Mzansi peeps flocked to praise her skills.

Makeup art has grown quite popular in the digital age, with many people worldwide trying their hand at the art form. Some designs are based on your run-of-the-mill look, while others show brilliant inventiveness, like Simphiwe's.

The clip starts with her miming a TikTok audio, with no makeup, that centres around the popular saying:

"Dont count your chickens before they hatch."

The artist continues to mime the other woman who discusses an egg breaking, which Simphiwe brilliantly synced with her cracked egg look.

Mzansi appreciated the out-of-the-box thinking, with many commending her talent and beauty. Check out the comments below:

Anazi Ngcobo commented:

"But you’re just soooooooo talented man "

bridgette.e mentioned:

"Loveee your transitions and you are good at your makeup "

user6869745783587 asked:

"Hey Babe... What kind of gel do you use for your edges?"

itumeleng morodi said:

"Yoh, you are gorgeous!"

Exaltedfaun3113 commented:

"Impossible, you're too good."

thicksweet4 shared:

"You really qualify for a global makeup event audition, hey."

Sinokubonga Ndlunkul mentioned:

"You're my best!"

bokamoso162 posted:

"Please do make up inspired by Moonchild - Chicken or egg song."

Source: Briefly News