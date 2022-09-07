A grandmother is a member of the family that most people look up to, especially because they tend to be warm, caring and kind. These gogos, on the other hand, show how youthful and vibrant grannies can be. When you least expect it, the energy of the sweet old ladies comes out, and the results are deeply memorable.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Grannies are the soft heart of many families around the world. Their tenderness and care are what make them a place of refuge for many.

From busting slick amapiano moves to spinning decks on the ones and twos, these grannies have wowed Mzansi. Images: @kulanicool, @Benedictionxavi/ Twitter, SA Music Downloads/Facebook

Source: UGC

While this might be the case with some gogos, others tend to surprise us in the most interesting and entertaining ways. The sweet old lady you thought was frail and vulnerable might actually have quite the pep in their step.

Briefly News took a look at the six times gogo's stunned Mzansi and entertained them with their slick moves and fun antics.

1. Gogo shows off smooth dance moves in viral video, Mzansi shows her love: “This granny is a whole mood”

Let's start with an energetic gogo who gave ama2-thousand a run for their money with a video of her busting some trendy moves doing the rounds online.

The fun clip was shared by popular social media user @kulanicool and shows the grown lady walking out of a tent as she demonstrates some of the slickest amapiano dance moves with ease and a smooth vibe.

The Twitter video gained much traction online, and South African online users were pleasantly amused and impressed by the gogo.

2. Gogos join trendy online dance challenge and show off energetic moves in video, South Africans loving the vibe

We continue with a trio of gogos who did a popular TikTok challenge in a video that was posted on the same platform, and South Africans were amazed.

The video shows a pair of older women joined by a third. The trio then break into the popular dance while the third gogo pulls the pair towards her with a rhythmic step.

Dave__Sdumane posted the clip on TikTok, and peeps loved what they saw. People flooded the post with praise; some felt that the gogos did the challenge the best, while others cracked jokes, asking who taught them.

3. “Priceless”: Mzansi thrilled by talented gogo dancing in a viral clip

We then move on to a Tsonga-speaking gogo who caused havoc on social media with her superb dancing skills. The old lady is captured in a viral clip doing her thing as she seems to celebrate the festive season.

The viral footage was snapped by a local Tsonga-speaking guy, and the woman is definitely in high spirits. It seems the granny is celebrating the arrival of one of her kids or grandchild, and they are playing music for her.

On the other hand, it can be possible that his child or grandchild is celebrating a brand new car and they are really having fun. There are voices in the background that are clapping hands for the senior citizen. @Benedictionxavi wrote on the Twitter page:

"Ntsako wa Kokwane iwukulu embilwini ya mina. Vacinela movha wutswa #TsongaDrive.”

4. Cool granny rocking the DJ decks wows Mzansi with her beats and moves in video: “The real DBN gogo”

This story showed that you’re never too old to try new things. One vibey gogo proved this after she was seen doing her thing on the deejay decks with ease and cool composure.

The clip was shared by SA Music Downloads on Facebook and shows the old lady sporting some headphones and vintage shades as she begins her set. She is seen fiddling with knobs and buttons on the deck before a tune starts to play.

She is later seen dancing along to her music while sporting a cute smile. Undoubtedly, this DJ was quite impressed with her work – and we just have to stan!

5. Viral video of lively man dancing at church is a whole mood: “When God has been good to you”

In the next story, the holy spirit took over a man’s body and soul as he demonstrated some energetic moves when he danced to a gospel track.

A video was shared on Facebook by the Evangelist luvalo page and shows the gentleman dressed in his suit as he jumps and jives outside a tent church setup.

He moves right on the beat before he is joined by fellow church members as they all follow suit. The post was captioned:

“Emzini kakulunkulu (In the house of the Lord).”

6. Video of youthful gogo dancing in church goes viral with over 150k views, wins over scores of Mzansi fans

Last but not least, a video of youthful and jubilant gogo graced the social media timelines, and people are absolutely loving her!

The clip was shared on Facebook by the Evangelist luvalo page and shows the old lady taking centre stage at what appears to be a church, as she dances with rhythm and a captivating attitude along to a worship tune.

Her surrounding audience can be seen quite enthralled by her performance, and they aren’t the only ones!

Little boy hilariously blocks curvy mom’s fire dance routine in video, leaves SA men annoyed and unimpressed

In another story, Briefly News previously reported on little boys and how they can be mischievous rascals at the most unideal times. One little boy decided to kill his mom’s vibe by interrupting a video of herself showing off some dance moves.

The clip shared by @matekihlabisa on Twitter, shows the curvy momma rocking a short summer dress as she begins to dance to a traditional song.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News