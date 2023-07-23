Engen petrol attendants created a vibrant party vibe at their filling station and were captured in a viral video

The vibey colleagues are seen in the footage dancing to an upbeat hit song while they were still on duty

South Africans could not get enough of the petrol attendants' energy and dubbed them the happiest workers in the country

A video of petrol attendants dancing at Engen garage. Image: @henryreddy

Source: TikTok

A group of Engen petrol attendants turned their workplace into a vibrant party spot.

Engen petrol attendants bring joy and energy to filling station

Their infectious dance moves to a hit song went viral, capturing the hearts of more than 739 000 people in just two days.

The unexpected display of festive vibes transcended across phone screens, and viewers from all corners of Mzansi couldn't help but feel their energies.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

SA can't get enough of Engen petrol attendants' infectious dance moves

Netizens flooded TikTok with positive comments, expressing their love for the petrol attendants' cheerfulness and hailing them as the happiest people in Mzansi.

Beyond the heartwarming display of joy and camaraderie, people also added that petrol attendants have exceptional politeness and customer service.

Watch the video below posted by @henryreddy:

TikTok users praise petrol attendants for positive energy

@915SHA said:

"One thing about petrol attendance they are happy souls. You will swear they don't have bad days."

@emkay801 posted:

"Happiness is a choice. The vibe. I wanna drive to yall. The problem is I don't have a car. Let alone a licence."

@treatsandsweetssa commented:

"Engen and Sportscene employees are employed by the same groovist. "

@pleasuret1 wrote:

"Free advertising for Engen. I hope they recognise that."

@leo_skatie stated:

"I guess they ask you to dance in the interview then if you can, the job is yours. "

@Kokipp02 said:

"Mara South Africa ke movie tlhengkore go busy."

@mapula_mm mentioned:

"So they decided to join. Phela nina you love dancing at the garage.

@luckylefoka commented:

"Hai at my professional job, we don't enjoy. I want to resign and work as a petrol attendant no stress happy always."

SA Petrol attendant’s TikTok dance gets 2 Million Hits: Netizens hail him as ‘Minister of Petrol Attendants’

In another article, Briefly News reported that a petrol garage worker made TikTokkers' day when he lit the petrol station with his dance moves while doing his job.

The flexible dancer may have delayed the driver he was serving, but it was all worth it as he was recognized as the Minister of Petrol Attendants.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News