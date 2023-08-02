A woman told SA TikTokkers that she found cool sweatpants at Checkers for only R160 for two pairs

She scooped four pairs of pants for R320 and modelled the warm items in different colours for her followers

Many Mzansi peeps were surprised that Checkers sells clothes and wanted to buy the sweatpants too

A video of a woman modelling sweatpants from Checkers. Image: @sthaandyyy

Source: TikTok

Social media has become a place for people to share their fashion finds and help others discover new and affordable clothing options.

Savvy shopper plugs Mzansi with bargain pairs of sweatpants

One woman @sthaandyyy shared some cool news with SA TikTokkers. She found stylish sweatpants at Checkers, and guess what? They only cost R160 for two pairs!

She got four pairs of pants for R320 and showed off how they looked in different colours in a short TikTok video. The woman also praised the pants' quality in her review.

Affordable sweatpants attract SA TikTok users

The plug caught Mzansi's attention, and many people were surprised to learn that Checkers sells clothes.

They were excited and interested in buying the sweatpants, and some said they would rush to their local Checkers store to get their hands on the pants.

Watch the video below:

South Africans intrigued by Checkers' clothing

@moitiriledwaba asked:

"Checkers sells clothes?"

@roseannetrishagovender posted:

"First time I've been in Checkers Hyper, maybe not all stores sell. I'm from Tongaat."

@user7713611144299 commented:

"Was it only ladies' tracksuit pants or also on special on the men's side? Do you perhaps know?"

@mbuyoeg wrote:

"Do they have these at Checkers gateway shopping centre?"

@cindigirl shared:

"Checkers has a clothing store yes, not hyper. It's on its own, called Uniq. There's one in Canal Walk."

@kuhleprecio0 said:

"Bought them and I love the quality."

@phuti_2 added:

"Yoh where do I run to I stay in the kasi Checkers is three years away from me.‍"

@refiloe_mphoko asked:

"What's the percentage of cotton and polyester?"

