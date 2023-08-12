Enhle Mbali posted a video of herself doing an amapiano dance challenge, and she was a hit with supporters

The stunning actress was doing the most with a friend to a popular amapiano song which made people notice how groovy she is

Many people were gushing over how well Enhle Mbali showed she could move with ease, and many loved it

TikTok is often awash with the latest dance challenge. One of the most popular is the Chase amapiano dance trend.

Enhle Mbali did an amapiano dance challenge, and many fans were delighted. Image: @enhlembalimlotshwa

Enhle Mbali was not shy to try and do the anapiano routine herself. The video of Enhle Mbali received over 12 000 likes on TikTok.

Enhle Mbali does Chase dance challenge

A TikTok video post by Enhle Mbali shows her and a friend, @adiraanhughes doing an amapiano trend. The actress did the most as she kept up with the beat for the chase dance challenge. Watch the video below:

Enhle Mbali fantasy over moves

Many supporters without the video of their fave. Enhle Mbali received lots of compliments on the video.

queenzaphesh said:

"I love this Mbali now, uya glower babes."

user472773949988 gushed:

" Wow, Enhle's legs."

user8881561298100 commented:

"A beautiful flower indeed. Naturally."

Lindiwe Nxumalo remarked:

"Love seeing her ehappy kanje."

ztxko7t was entertained:

"But Enhle is a Beauty. True definition of Umuntu omuhle."

South Africans have to see celebrities dance

Many people are often fascinated when they see their favour hop on a dance challenge. Bontle Modise often goes viral with her amazing moves.

Enhle Mbali bags international acting award, celebrates with cute video

Briefly News previously reported that Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa's star continues to rise, and she is slaying careerwise as an actress and fashion designer.

She revealed on Monday that SCREEN ATX named her the 2023 Best Actress at the event celebrating excellence in the film and television industry.

Enhle said in a short clip posted on her Instagram that she wished she could have attended the prestigious awards.

