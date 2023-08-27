A woman showed people that she found God, and so she decided to completely change her sense of style

The lady made a video showing people the drastic changes she made to her closet after becoming a Christian

Online users could not process the young woman's choices, and many people left harsh comments

A young lady showed people that she dresses differently for the Lord. Online users thought that the lady made an interesting decision.

A TikTok video shows a woman burning all her clothes that are too revealing since she is a born again Christian. Image

Source: TikTok

The video of how she showed her devotion to God received thousands of likes. People were divided about the lady's decision.

Religious woman decides to dress conservatively

@thamani_pk posted that since accepting God in her life, she wants to dress more modestly. The lady took action and made a video to show others.

In the video, the lady burned all her tight clothes or anything with a cut-out. Watch the video below:

Online users discuss woman burning clothes

Although the creator switched off comments, many didn't approve of her burning the clothes. Netizens thought she could have donated them instead of wasting the clothes.

In a video, the creator gave her side of things. She explained that needy people couldn't wear the clothes anywhere unless they were going out drinking, which she does not condone. The TikTokker said giving away those types of clothes would not align with her values in Christ.

Online users love to see women's lifestyle changes

People are often curious to see how others live. One woman went viral after showing others how she changed her life post-divorce.

Gogos sing and dance in gospel performance, peeps stan 4 ladies' talent

Biefly News previously reported a TikTokker was proud to present the routine she had with other ladies. In a video, the four women did the most praising their Lord.

Some elderly women did a memorable routine on TikTok and got 80 000 likes. There were also thousands of comments from people who had hilarious takes about the video.

A TikTok video by @user5382774131812 shows a woman starting a popular church song, "I thank you, Lord".

