A Woolworths shopper spotted an amazing deal at the store and shared it with many on TikTok

The TikTok creator was eager to share the unbelievable deal on tinned goods that had been discounted by over 60%

Mzansi netizens enjoyed seeing the video of the Woolowrths product selling for less than R10

Woolworths has an amazing deal for tomato lovers. A TikTokker made a video after spotting cheap canned tomatoes.

TikTok video shows Cape Town woman's Woolworths deal on tinned tomatoes, and many were happy to see it. Image: jotaytay94

Online users were pleased with the shopping tip for Woolworths customers. Many commented excited about the deal.

Woolworths offers 70% off tinned goods

A TikTok video by @jotaytay94 shows canned tomatoes by Woolworths. In the video, they were selling the product for R7.

See the video below:

Mzansi thrilled by Woolworths special

People commented on the video, eager to catch the deal. Many thanked the creator for sharing the food deal.

Read their comments below:

BlackBeardRants commented:

"Buy them up ! There will be a best before by law, but tinned preserves live forever."

raeesraymond444 wrote:

"Expiring date?"

jotaytay94 · Creator answered:

"31 December 2023."

deepikanagargangs wrote:

"I can't shop here way to expensive out of my league."

Lorna van Nus added:

"You are AMAZING , thank you, got my tins this morning."

SUMAYA DAWOOD applauded:

"Thanks hun! You've saved me a whole lot of R's."

SA loves Woolworths bargains

Many online users love to see Woolworths selling items at low prices. One video showed chicken at Woolworths with a price tag of less than R1.

