A woman posted a hilarious TikTok video and showed people the chicken she provided for her family to eat

The lady wanted viewers on the short-form platform to see that she brought the freshest chicken available

Online users were in stitches after seeing the woman come back home with chicken in hand, looking dishevelled

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News WhatsApp Channel - Breaking News on the Go - FOLLOW NOW

A lady posted a TikTok video showing people what she did when her family wanted chicken. The video got lots of attention, and many people were amused.

A TikTok video shows a woman bringing a live chicken to her family after they waited a while. Image: @claudia.legodi

Source: TikTok

The video of the lady got thousands of likes from amused netizens. People cracked jokes after they read the woman's hilarious caption about how long it took her to buy the chicken.

Lady brings live chicken home

A funny woman on TikTok @claudia.legodi makes people laugh after telling people that her family wanted chicken, and she only delivered it 48 hours later. In any video, she was walking through the gate holding a live chicken by the Wings with her wig in the other hand.

PAY ATTENTION:

See the clip below:

SA jokes about live chicken

TikTok users went wild, speculating why it took the lady two days to get the chicken. Some joked that she chased the chicken for hours.

Betty said:

"Even if I turn off my clothes and come back home, my mum still beats me for coming back late."

Lutendo commented:

"It is challenging to catch chicken ey."

ZeeZee added:

"Oksalayo, you came back with it. They could have needed it more urgently and stuff."

elf.ears wondered:

"The wig? Girl."

marymayaba wrote:

"I was going to come back empty-handed."

Josie wrote:

"I was sent for bread and came back two days later and found my bags packed yhooo."

Kylieeee.m‍ joked:

"Rumours are she let it go by mistake and had to chase after it and only caught it after 48hours."

Naledi M was amused:

"The fact that you had to remove that wig."

Andile Lubisi applauded:

"I like the fact that you came back with it."

Live chicken in BMW

In a separate story, Briefly News reported that a man gave his colleague a left and was gifted a chicken. People were in stitches as they saw the man put the chicken in his fancy BMW.

Babe in silk dress catches chicken

Briefly News previously reported that this Mzansi babe caught a chicken dressed in a silk dress and did it with pure grace! The video left many people in total shock at the way she managed to capture that chicken dressed the way she was.

Catching chickens is not something new to the citizens of South Africa, but doing it dressed in a stunning dress is not something you see every day.

TikTok user @benjist0 shared a video showing the woman gracefully catching a chicken while rocking a stunning silk dress, followed by her eating the chicken and sharing the bones with the deceased's friends.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News