Eben Etzebeth has become a social media darling following the Springboks Rugby World Cup (RWC) and their Webb Ellis Cup national tour

The South African rugby team's tour in Johannesburg and other areas only brought more viral moments of the rugby players, including Eben Etzebeth

Eben Etzebeth went TikTok viral after reacting to a Glenwood High School sports top that landed on him while in the Springboks bus

Many eyes have been on Eben Etzebeth following his stellar performance in Rugby World Cup games. Now nicknamed Elizabedi, netizens have loved keeping up with the Springbok.

Eben Etzebeth was on the RWC trophy tour when a fan threw a Glenwood High School jersey for him to sign. Image: @shantheshitposter

Eben Etzebeth made it back to South Africa and has been showered with love ever since. A TikTok video had people laughing at the rugby player's personality after a supporter launched a Glenwood High School t-shirt at him.

Eben Etzebeth gets rid of Durban school t-shirt

@shantheshitposter shared a TikTok video of a moment on Springboks rugby tour. A supporter launched a Glenwood High School sports jersey, which Ebeen threw it back without second thought.

SA amused by Eben Eztebeth

Many people thought Eben Etzebeth's reaction to the jersey landing on him was funny. Others cracked jokes about how tired all the Springboks players must be from the tour.

MsO2346 said:

"What jersey is this? tTrow it back wena Elizabedi- wrong colours and the nerve nje."

Eyaaa commented:

"All that with a smile Elizabedi mara."

TheRealG wrote:

"Nooo man Elizabedi."

Paballo “Ironwoman” Kgware felt for the Boks:

"They’re tired shame ."

Nombeko Dlabongo agreed:

"They are human. they are tired though."

Nhlanhla remarked"

"Honestly I would have done the same."

Hephzibah0000 claimed:

"This guy is super humble. I took him to the airport yesterday.he didn't finish East London tour. They are just super exhausted."

Springboks leave SA jovial

The Springboks win has brought a lot of happiness to South Africa. Mzansi peeps took to the streets to celebrate the historic victory.

Eben Etzebeth's winning try for the Springboks sparks celebration

Briefly News previously reported that a man's emotional reaction to Eben Etzebeth's winning try for the Springboks has taken TikTok by storm.

The video has quickly gone viral, touching the hearts of rugby fans worldwide. The man's passionate response mirrors the immense joy and excitement that swept through South Africa when the Springboks secured their victory.

The clip was uploaded by TikTok user @lwa_ziii on her TikTok page, where she showcased her brother's reaction to the intense game.

