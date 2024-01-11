A little girl went viral on TikTok with a video doing her mother's hair using a questionable technique

The TikTok post shows the kid diligently working on her mother's hair without using typical products

Many viewers on TikTok were amused after seeing the little girl do the most to play with her mom's hair

A child went viral for her hairstyling abilities. The kid chose his mom as the first victim of her salon.

A TikTok video showed a kid who did her mom's hair in a creative way/ Imaage: @djpearl_za

People were thoroughly amused after seeing the child and mom. People had jokes about the child's impromptu hairstyling session.

Child does mom's hair in TikTok video

A hilarious TikTok video @djpearl_za shows a little girl who did her mother's hair. The kid spat in her hands before getting started.

Watch the video:

People joke about kid's hairstyle

Online users cracked up over the video. Other people commented, detailing their own experiences with children's creativity kicking in.

commented:

"My cousin once did this without me knowing and they massage u nicely yoh."

AbbyDiniso wrote:

"Like honestly why do kids like to do this."

o n e o said:

"You just sat there."

tshepiii added:

"This is the very reason why don’t let my little cousins touch my hair cause why are you “oiling” my scalp ka mathi."

1111111 wrote:

"Natural Eco Gel, no preservatives and colourant."

MasegoSenna was amused:

"The way she's chewing that gum?"

