A woman took to TikTok to reveal that she had lost her keys in the middle of nowhere

In the video, the stunner is seen in her car looking uneasy about the situation, and Mzansi can relate

People flooded her comment section as they consoled her and expressed gratitude that she got out of the situation unharmed

One woman caused a massive stir online after she revealed that she lost her keys.

A young South African woman was in panic mode after she lost her keys, and she shared the uneasy experience in a TikTok video. Image: @thirdoneonline

Lady loses her keys in the middle of nowhere

In a video posted by @thirdoneonline, the stunner is agitated after stating that she lost her keys in the middle of nowhere. The young lady in the clip is seen in her car.

As the clip progresses, the lady exits her car and stands beside it. It appears as though she's in a high spot on a hillside. The stunner's reaction to her keys being lost left many people laughing and her video has gathered over 353K viewers, thousands of likes and many comments.

Watch the video below:

SA in laughter over the woman's video

The woman's clip amused people as they flooded her comments section.

Thato wa Bochum wrote:

"I laughed so hard coz this is so me. After groove if I had anyone over, I would hide house keys, one time we spent 2 hours looking for them."

Nkosenhle_hlongwa said:

"This reminds me when I was in 1st Grade I looked for my pencil, I couldn't find it anywhere after some time of searching I decide to go back to class I was late and crying, teacher asked what's wrong."

Thato Rakolojane commended:

"The anxiety this video gave me."

Something Pretty was triggered by the video, saying:

"The stress you just put me through..."

