A TikTok video of two sisters at the hospital as they prepare for breast reduction surgery has gone viral

The video shows the twins' excitement and nerves before the cosmetic procedure and post-surgery

The video garnered many views and comments, particularly from women who had an interest in the procedure

Two sisters had breast reduction surgery side by side. Image: @nkangala

Source: TikTok

A pair of South African twin sisters decided to document their thrilling journey of getting their dream cosmetic surgery done together.

Twins go into surgery together

A TikTok video shared by @nkangala shows her and her sister arriving at Ahmed Al-Kadi Private Hospital in Durban as they prepare themselves for their breast reduction surgery.

The video features a montage of clips showing the sisters in their ward in anticipation of their surgery and being prepped by nurses to go into the theatre.

They are also seen post-surgery with their doctor and receiving treats before leaving the hospital to recover at home.

See the post below:

What exactly is breast reduction surgery?

According to Mayo Clinic, Breast reduction surgery, also known as reduction mammaplasty, removes fat, breast tissue and skin from the breasts.

Beyond physical benefits, breast reduction can improve self-confidence and allow you to enjoy physical activities you might have found challenging before.

Mzansi captivated by twins' journey

Many netizens responded to the video with positive comments. Many women also shared how they had a similar surgery and said it was the best decision they made.

sindiswaMaledy commented:

"ubuhlungu kodwa Jehova but it worth it mase kupholile ."

DIANA CELE replied:

"My dream surgery❤️please when you’ve recovered make a video with details like cost, doctor, medical aid, and experience ❤️."

Side Hustle Girlie wrote:

"Got mine done in 2012, best decision."

Ma Ngubane commented:

"Had mine 3 years ago best decision ever please take it easy don't overwork yourself till you are fine also get yourself scar science gel for the scar."

sduuhmchunu said:

"Did mine last year, same hospital, same Dr. ❤️."

