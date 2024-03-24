A woman was overseas in Europe and took to the streets to do the most South African-coded activities

In a TikTok video, the lady amused people on the internet after she missed criminals in Africa

Online users were amused after seeing the young lady put on a hilarious show in a European country

A woman travelled to Poland and reminisced about criminal activity in Mzansi. In a video, she made people laugh after remembering precisely how some dodgy characters in South Africa work.

A TikTok video shows a woman in Poland walking like a phara. Image: @melanin_shey

Source: TikTok

The video by the lady received thousands of likes. Many commented on the TikTok, amused by the woman's display.

Woman in Poland remembers African criminals

A TikTok video by @melanin_shey shows a woman walking like a phara in Poland. In the clip, she is dressed in her bonnet when she comes across a woman who does not realise what she is doing.

Watch the video below:

SA in stitches over woman

Many people thought the lady who visited London was hilarious. Netizens commented that they were impressed by how she nailed the walk.

Carol said:

"In South Africa, once you see this walk, u cross to the other side, either walk fast or run and don't blink, you blink next thing boom, they got you."

Thula | UGC Creator joked:

"The fact that the woman in the red jacket didn’t fear for her life bothers me."

Sbu wrote:

"It's not an AFRICAN but a South African tendency."

Ntandokazi kaJesus wondered:

"Is it not a South African tendency? Or maybe the whole Africa? Maybe idk."

Lulabele was amused:

"Awe ma se kind."

nyakameT remarked:

"My worry is that the lady in the red jacket, when she visits South Africa she will say I've seen this walk in Europe and relax."

Leah added:

"If you see this walk in South Africa. Pray sisi."

daaibiets commented:

"The last thing your phone sees before disappearing."

SA in Europe copies Phara in his walk

Briefly News previously reported that a Mzansi man living in Germany has introduced the Phara walk to the European country, leaving South Africans in stitches.

The young man mastered the Phara walk impersonation and is shown doing the walk in a quiet and peaceful area.

The interracial couple @thedlaminis_ has entertained the nation with their various impersonation skills. Their impersonations display how the couple understand their different cultures and are making it work.

