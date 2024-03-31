A woman wanted people to see her baby's first flight, and she shared what she did to make travel easier

The new mom made a viral TikTok video about catching a plane with her baby to get to Johannesburg

Online users were fascinated and eager to know more about how she was able to pull it off with a newborn.

A woman was eager for netizens to see how she managed to fly with her baby. In a video, she explained that her baby had flown for the first time.

A TikTok video shows an 11-week-old baby's first flight with an extra attentive mom. Image: @tshiamo.tlhapi

Online users were fascinated by the video about a first flight experience and flooded the comments. Many were looking for advice about how to fly with an infant.

Woman takes baby on 1st flight

In a TikTok video @tshiamo.tlhapi, a woman said she flew to Johannesburg with her 11-week-old baby. In the video, she showed the entire process of getting on board with the newborn.

Watch the clip below:

Parents fascinated by 11-week olds first flight

People commented that they were curious about how she could fly with her baby. The creator was helpful and shared her baby advice.

Other parents asked questions to find out more about her experience with the baby on a plane. Read the comments:

KungawoUMusaKaJehova said:

"We were six weeks when we took our first flight."

Tebogo_09 wrote:

"Did you take the stroller with you on the plane or you had to check it in?"

Tshiamo, the creator, replied:

"I took it with and gave it to them right before we got onto the plane, so we didn’t check it in with our bags. If that makes sense?"

zamamos wondered:

"How did you ensure baby's ears don't get blocked during take off and landing?"

Tshiamo shared:

"Breastfed her for take-off and landing."

Lisakhanya asked:

"How did you make sure she stayed calm throughout the flight?"

Tshiamo answered:

"We took a flight that was around her nap times. She napped on the way to the airport and was up for about 1hour while we were at the airport.Gave her 0.2ml of Panado before takeoff and breastfed her."

Miss Maduna gushed:

"Such a big girl."

